Clemson, SC

ESPN

Syracuse tops ACC defenses; Clemson closing gap

As the season nears the start of its final quarter, fifth-ranked Clemson isn't the top dog on defense in the Atlantic Coast Conference, its calling card in its rise to national prominence seven years ago. But don't count out the Tigers just yet. No. 16 Syracuse, with its aggressive 3-3-5...
SYRACUSE, NY
clemsontigers.com

Shipley Named National Running Back of the Week

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today that Clemson running back Will Shipley has been named the Doak Walker Award National Running Back of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 27-21 win vs. No. 14 Syracuse last Saturday. More information from the PwC SMU Athletic Forum is included below.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

90-year-old Clemson fan spotted on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 90-year-old from Clemson is getting some national attention after she was spotted in the crowd on ESPN’s College GameDay. ESPN’s signature pregame show traveled to Tigertown to watch the Tigers face off against NC State’s Wolfpack. Joan Hutto, a resident of...
CLEMSON, SC
Sylva Herald

50 years on, recalling a legendary football squad

Ronnie Smith remembers the last loss he incurred while wearing a Sylva-Webster football uniform. It was in 1971 at Franklin. All-everything quarterback Jerry Cagle was sidelined with an injury in the second quarter and the Panthers went on to eke out a 12-8 win over the Golden Eagles. Smith was...
SYLVA, NC
FOX Carolina

Easley Special needs student rings bell after every Green Wave score

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s second down and Easley is in scoring territory. Green Wave quarterback Kalab Sutton tosses a touchdown to Ethan Alexander. It’s the moment Jaedyn Rule’s been waiting for. “Just a little bit excited.” Jaedyn Rule, an Easley Special needs student, said.
EASLEY, SC
Autoweek.com

John Finger Brings NASCAR Thunder to Historic and Vintage Races

John Finger is a sports car guy with a stock car soul. Finger built a racing resume on road courses, scoring wins in IMSA (including a 2000 class victory in the 24 Hours of Daytona) as both a Mazda factory driver and a privateer and dominating SCCA hillclimbs on practically every mountain within reach.
GREENVILLE, SC
ourstate.com

Old Made New in Polk County

In many ways, Jennifer Perkins is like most dairy farmers: up before sunrise, enjoying some calm quiet with the cows before a busy day of tending animals. But Looking Glass Creamery, the dairy that Jennifer owns with her husband, Andy, doesn’t simply sell its milk to be processed elsewhere. Instead, the Perkins bring their consumers to them on this heritage farm, where visitors can enjoy farm-made products surrounded by the natural beauty of Polk County.
POLK COUNTY, NC
spartanburg.com

New Trail Extensions in Spartanburg Near Completion

If you like to get outdoors to walk, run, or bike in Spartanburg, the coming weeks promise to be an exciting time as two popular local trails are set to see extensions completed soon!. First, Spartanburg’s most used recreational amenity, the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail, is about to see...
SPARTANBURG, SC
golaurens.com

Day Trip: 5th best corn maze in US located in Upstate SC

For the sixth time, Denver Downs Farm, based in Anderson, SC, made the 10Best Readers' Choice Best Corn Mazes in the country and was voted 5th best. Denver Downs also made the Top 10 list in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 and was selected again this year, out of over 500 corn mazes in the U.S.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Controversy over Upstate water tower

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
PICKENS, SC
gsabusiness.com

Brewing company moves ahead with downtown Greenville project

A new brewing company is set to move forward on city-approved plans for the renovation of an iconic cigar warehouse in downtown Greenville. The New Realm Brewing Co. Greenville facility will be the brewery’s fourth location. The development of the brewery and restaurant will include an outdoor dining pavilion...
GREENVILLE, SC

