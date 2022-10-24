Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clemson slips in this national analyst's rankings
Clemson slid down in this national analyst's personal rankings following Week 8 of the college football season. CBS Sports' Danny Kanell dropped the Tigers from No. 2 to No. 3 despite their 27-21 win (...)
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains criticism of Clemson's ranking, claims no other team has 'an easier path to the Playoff'
Joel Klatt was pretty critical of Clemson earlier on social media. Klatt went on to further explain where he puts the Tigers in the College Football Playoff contender conversation. Klatt originally stated that Clemson would finish third at best in either the B1G East or SEC East. He highlighted how...
ESPN
Syracuse tops ACC defenses; Clemson closing gap
As the season nears the start of its final quarter, fifth-ranked Clemson isn't the top dog on defense in the Atlantic Coast Conference, its calling card in its rise to national prominence seven years ago. But don't count out the Tigers just yet. No. 16 Syracuse, with its aggressive 3-3-5...
clemsontigers.com
Shipley Named National Running Back of the Week
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced today that Clemson running back Will Shipley has been named the Doak Walker Award National Running Back of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 27-21 win vs. No. 14 Syracuse last Saturday. More information from the PwC SMU Athletic Forum is included below.
Priority local OL talks latest Clemson visit, where Tigers stand
Clemson played host to this priority local offensive line target last Saturday for the second time in the past two home games. Greenville (S.C.) High School four-star offensive lineman Blake Franks returned (...)
FOX Carolina
90-year-old Clemson fan spotted on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 90-year-old from Clemson is getting some national attention after she was spotted in the crowd on ESPN’s College GameDay. ESPN’s signature pregame show traveled to Tigertown to watch the Tigers face off against NC State’s Wolfpack. Joan Hutto, a resident of...
Joel Klatt Sends Clear Message On Clemson Football This Season
Clemson is one of six undefeated teams remaining in college football this season. At 8-0, the Tigers are ranked fifth in the Associated Press' Top 25 poll just behind Michigan, Tennessee, Ohio State and Georgia. Despite their perfect record, Fox Sports' Joel Klatt stated Sunday that he ...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt slams Clemson as a serious competitor in comparison to B1G, SEC
Joel Klatt threw some shade at Clemson on Twitter. He talked about how he thinks Clemson would do in the SEC or B1G. Klatt has not been impressed with the Tigers so far. Klatt stated that Clemson would not finish any higher than third in the SEC East or B1G East.
Where Clemson stands in ESPN's latest power rankings
ESPN released its latest college football power rankings after Week 8 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) stayed put at No. 5 in the power rankings following its 27-21 (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt throws major shade at Clemson in context of the SEC and Big Ten
Joel Klatt is not impressed with how Clemson has played this season, and called out the Tigers at the end of the weekend after the they knocked off Syracuse in comeback fashion. The FOX Sports analyst projects the Tigers somewhere between the third-best team in the SEC, to even the...
Sylva Herald
50 years on, recalling a legendary football squad
Ronnie Smith remembers the last loss he incurred while wearing a Sylva-Webster football uniform. It was in 1971 at Franklin. All-everything quarterback Jerry Cagle was sidelined with an injury in the second quarter and the Panthers went on to eke out a 12-8 win over the Golden Eagles. Smith was...
FOX Carolina
Easley Special needs student rings bell after every Green Wave score
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s second down and Easley is in scoring territory. Green Wave quarterback Kalab Sutton tosses a touchdown to Ethan Alexander. It’s the moment Jaedyn Rule’s been waiting for. “Just a little bit excited.” Jaedyn Rule, an Easley Special needs student, said.
Autoweek.com
John Finger Brings NASCAR Thunder to Historic and Vintage Races
John Finger is a sports car guy with a stock car soul. Finger built a racing resume on road courses, scoring wins in IMSA (including a 2000 class victory in the 24 Hours of Daytona) as both a Mazda factory driver and a privateer and dominating SCCA hillclimbs on practically every mountain within reach.
ourstate.com
Old Made New in Polk County
In many ways, Jennifer Perkins is like most dairy farmers: up before sunrise, enjoying some calm quiet with the cows before a busy day of tending animals. But Looking Glass Creamery, the dairy that Jennifer owns with her husband, Andy, doesn’t simply sell its milk to be processed elsewhere. Instead, the Perkins bring their consumers to them on this heritage farm, where visitors can enjoy farm-made products surrounded by the natural beauty of Polk County.
spartanburg.com
New Trail Extensions in Spartanburg Near Completion
If you like to get outdoors to walk, run, or bike in Spartanburg, the coming weeks promise to be an exciting time as two popular local trails are set to see extensions completed soon!. First, Spartanburg’s most used recreational amenity, the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail, is about to see...
FOX Carolina
Officials say Confederate flag pole along I-85 needs to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
golaurens.com
Day Trip: 5th best corn maze in US located in Upstate SC
For the sixth time, Denver Downs Farm, based in Anderson, SC, made the 10Best Readers' Choice Best Corn Mazes in the country and was voted 5th best. Denver Downs also made the Top 10 list in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 and was selected again this year, out of over 500 corn mazes in the U.S.
FOX Carolina
Controversy over Upstate water tower
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
SC early voting begins for 2022 General Elections
Early in-person voting in South Carolina opened up Monday morning and there are a few things to know if you plan on participating.
gsabusiness.com
Brewing company moves ahead with downtown Greenville project
A new brewing company is set to move forward on city-approved plans for the renovation of an iconic cigar warehouse in downtown Greenville. The New Realm Brewing Co. Greenville facility will be the brewery’s fourth location. The development of the brewery and restaurant will include an outdoor dining pavilion...
Comments / 0