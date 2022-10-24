Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals rookie report: Making sense of Cam Taylor-Britt’s sudden playing time
So much of this year’s NFL Draft discourse regarding the Cincinnati Bengals involved the cornerback position. Would the team be content giving Eli Apple a starting spot after an up-and-down 2021 season, or would an early-round pick come in and compete for the job?. The answer seemed to be...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season
Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 7 loss vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Monday, the day after the team's 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Injuries from the game. [WR] Deebo...
For the Chiefs’ foes in the AFC West, there is anger, concern and dissatisfaction
The Broncos, Chargers and Raiders are looking up at the Chiefs through seven weeks of the season.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Predicting the final 5 games of the 2022 season
Michigan didn’t need a bye week after unleashing 4 quarters of hell on the ground against Penn State. Then again, no one is going to say no to time off, right?. The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 B1G) look to be the leading — and perhaps only — team that can contend with Ohio State for the conference title. JJ McCarthy is playing smart, efficient football under center. The 1-2 combination of Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum should send shivers down defensive coordinators’ spines.
saturdaytradition.com
Josh Pate says Buckeyes 'are not going to be challenged' until 'The Game'
Josh Pate, college football analyst and host of the Late Kick Podcast, has a bold claim for the remainder of Ohio State’s season. Pate believes that the Buckeyes, who have faced just one ranked team so far this season, “are not going to be challenged” in conference play until the last game of the season against rival Michigan.
Robert Griffin III makes bold comment about Chiefs’ offense
Robert Griffin III made a bold comment on Monday night about the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense. The “Monday Night Countdown” crew members were discussing the Chiefs, who were coming off a 44-23 road win over the San Francisco 49ers. The performance from the Chiefs was impressive and led to praise from the analysts. But RG3 took it to another level, saying that the Chiefs’ offense is actually better without Tyreek Hill.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says Buckeyes will use tried and true method to prepare for raucous Penn State crowd
Ryan Day is in the process of preparing his Ohio State Buckeyes for a huge B1G matchup at Penn State. Day recently spoke on the volume in Beaver Stadium, saying “you can’t communicate with anybody” in the stadium due to the intense crowd noise. To prepare his...
Zac Taylor gives injury updates on key starters. Is Cam Taylor-Britt replacing Eli Apple?
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided an update on a few key defensive starters following Sunday’s win over Atlanta. The Bengals (4-3) are now turning their attention to the Cleveland Browns (2-5) for a primetime matchup on Halloween night. It’s a big game for the Bengals for a few reasons, most notably their record in the division. Cincinnati is 0-2 against AFC North opponents and as Taylor said, the road to the postseason starts with winning your division.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Is Penn State the Buckeyes' proving ground? Kinda.
When Ohio State faces Penn State on Saturday, much of the college football world is convinced that it’ll answer a question as yet unposed — what happens when the Buckeyes play a good team?. Yes, Ohio State is 7-0, and yes, they’re a solid No. 2 in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh confirms long-term injury status of TE Erick All ahead of Week 9
Jim Harbaugh has not seen much of his TE Erick All this season. He confirmed that All will be missing some time with an undisclosed injury per WXYZ Detroit’s Brad Galli. All has not played since the game against UConn in Week 3, and unfortunately it looks like that will be his last game of the season for Michigan. Harbaugh stated that All won’t be back this year.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz reflects on media 'interrogation' after loss to OSU, says things 'could be a helluva lot worse'
Kirk Ferentz and Iowa have struggled in 2022, to say the least. But to hear Ferentz talk about the season on Tuesday, he believes things could certainly be worse. During his weekly press conference, Ferentz reflected on his postgame media availability after losing to Ohio State in blowout fashion. According to Ferentz, the line of questioning on Saturday occasionally felt like an “interrogation.”
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football: Kirk Ferentz's loyalty could ruin his legacy with Hawkeyes
Prior to the start of the 2016 season, LSU coach Les Miles was asked to make an offensive identity switch. The simple move would be to fire then-coordinator Cam Cameron after failing to score more than 20 points in 4 of the last 5 games. But Miles said he could...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa makes long-awaited change to depth chart following Week 8 loss to Ohio State
Well Iowa fans, you might have finally got what you wanted. Iowa football announced that there’s going to be an open competition at quarterback between Alex Padilla and Spencer Petras. 247Sports’ David Eickholt released the news. After how Petras played Saturday changes are going to be made to the...
The latest trade chatter involving the Kansas City Chiefs from national NFL writers
Cornerback? Wide receiver? Defensive end? A look at proposed Chiefs trades from around the country.
Dolphins Deep Dive: Tua Tagovailoa returned, so why is offense still struggling?
The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins and Dave Hyde discuss the return of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa but still seeing Miami’s offense struggle and not be consistent. ©2022 South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Visit sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
saturdaytradition.com
Marcus Spears lays into Chicago Bears for finally finding 'best way' to utilize Justin Fields
Marcus Spears was thrilled to finally see what he was hoping to see out of the Chicago Bears. Justin Fields played one of the best games in his young NFL career as he led the Bears to a stout 33-14 road win over the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Spears was on ESPN’s Get Up on Tuesday morning to complement the athleticism of the former Buckeye and the Bears’ ability to use Fields in the passing and running game.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Nagy, Executive director of the Senior Bowl, shares his list of Heisman candidates following Week 8
Jim Nagy has released his version of the Heisman Trophy ballot. The group includes some familiar names with a trio of B1G players making the list. On the list is Chase Brown. The Illini running back has been outstanding this season rushing for 1,059 yards and 4 touchdowns. Brown has helped Illinois to a somewhat surprising 6-1 start in the B1G West.
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Michigan State's only chance of beating Michigan lives in Seattle
Michigan State owns Michigan in the post-Lloyd Carr Era. This is indisputable no matter how Wolverines fans want to frame the conversation. The Spartans are 10-4 against the Wolverines since 2008, including a 4-3 record against Jim Harbaugh. Mel Tucker is a perfect 2-0 so far against the school from Ann Arbor.
