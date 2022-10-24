Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and storyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘Men on Boats’ highlights underrepresented voices, reframes history in upcoming productionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
See Ohio State’s full schedule for 2023 football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s full football schedule for the 2023 season has been released. The Big Ten released its conference schedule, which includes nine Ohio State games, on Wednesday afternoon. Those games will be played in addition to three previously announced nonconference games, including Sept. 23 at Notre Dame on NBC4. Here is […]
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season
Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Yes, the defense is better. Here are 3 big areas of improvement
Improvement for Ohio State in 2022 had to come from its defense. After all, the offense was tops in the nation in scoring and returned its starting quarterback, running back, and most productive wide receiver, along with most of the offensive line. But on defense — where embattled coordinator Kerry Coombs lost his play-calling duties in mid-2021 and was fired after 2 seasons — there was room to improve.
saturdaytradition.com
Caden Curry feeling ‘beyond blessed’ with opportunities this season at Ohio State
Caden Curry couldn’t be happier to be a Buckeye. The true freshman has carved out a nice role with the Buckeyes, seeing action in 5 of a possible 7 games so far. Curry said he feels “beyond blessed”, and called the decision to attend Ohio State “the greatest decision I’ve ever made.”
247Sports
College football schedule, Week 9: Oregon buzz, Ohio State questions headline Joel Klatt's top storylines
As college football turns to Week 9, there are standout teams throughout the nation — but the conversation is not just about Alabama and Georgia. As analyst Joel Klatt points out, the Oregon Ducks have made major moves by beating UCLA and climbing the rankings — and, all of sudden, looking like a College Football Playoff contender. Since a season-opening blowout loss to the Bulldogs, Klatt believes that the Ducks are the most-improved team in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin previews plans for stopping Ohio State in Week 9
James Franklin knows he has his hands full when the Ohio State Buckeyes come to town in Week 9. Franklin has only defeated the Buckeyes once (2016) as Penn State HC. The top-ranked Buckeyes stroll into Happy Valley sporting a top-20 rushing and passing offense. When speaking with the media...
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: The one key thing everybody is missing about No. 2 Ohio State ...
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. I don’t want to be the guy who has to point this out, but maybe, just maybe, Ohio State — a Playoff lock in the minds of many — is a product of one of the easiest schedules in the nation.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season
Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Destroys Iowa, Looks Ahead to Penn State and Asks, Why No White Out?
It's important to stop for a minute and take a little bit of joy in what Ohio State's football team is doing this season. Even in a game when the offense was stymied in the run game and felt a little off-kilter for the better part of three quarters, they still managed to score 54 points on the top-rated defense in the country.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa QB battle: Hawkeye WR Arland Bruce IV provides insight on practice reps for QBs
The Iowa QB battle is resuming during Week 9. After Spencer Petras started the first 7 games of the season, a change could be incoming moving forward. Following another lackluster outing by Petras — this time resulting in 3 first-half turnovers against Ohio State — Iowa officially made a change to the depth chart. For the next game, the Hawkeyes officially listed the QB1 spot as Petras OR backup QB Alex Padilla.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Rikki Harris
The beginning of the Ohio State women’s basketball season is upon us. On Election Night, Nov. 8, the Buckeyes lobby to start the season on the right foot against a tough Tennessee Volunteers squad. Ohio State has toughness of their own, represented best by the next player in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles addresses Ohio State's continued pursuit of defensive excellence
Jim Knowles has produced a swift turnaround for Ohio State’s defense in 2022. However, he knows the Buckeyes cannot rest on what has already been achieved in the 7-0 start. So far in 2022, the Buckeyes are giving up just 14.9 points per game, a mark that ranks 5th nationally. That mark is a stark improvement from the 22.8 points per game (38th nationally) in 2021.
saturdaytradition.com
LaVar Arrington, Penn State legend, to be honored in Happy Valley during game against Ohio State
LaVar Arrington will be honored by Penn State during this week’s game against Ohio State. He will receive a joint salute from Penn State, the National Football Foundation, and the College Football Hall of Fame. This honor will come after Arrington was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State's win over Iowa was 'scary' for rest of the country
Joel Klatt talked Ohio State-Iowa on his show on Monday, putting the win in perspective for everyone. The Buckeyes dominated Iowa 54-10, completely shutting down Iowa’s offense and steamrolling the defense. A dominant win for Ohio State is nothing new, but Klatt argues that the Buckeyes didn’t even play...
Ohio State football: The remarkable story of Lathan Ransom
The Ohio State football team had been searching for a safety to replace Jordan Fuller’s impact since he left the Buckeyes after the 2019 season. Safety was the weakest position for the Buckeyes in both 2020 and 2021. That’s no longer the case in 2021. Part of that...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Is Penn State the Buckeyes' proving ground? Kinda.
When Ohio State faces Penn State on Saturday, much of the college football world is convinced that it’ll answer a question as yet unposed — what happens when the Buckeyes play a good team?. Yes, Ohio State is 7-0, and yes, they’re a solid No. 2 in the...
Yardbarker
Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz blasts reporter for asking tough questions
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz is in a tough spot. His Hawkeyes are 3-4 and riding a three-game losing streak. He also has the single, worst, offense in all of college football. Literally, the Hawkeyes are dead last amongst all eligible teams in total offense, putting up only 227.3 yards per game and just 14 points per game.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football: Kirk Ferentz's loyalty could ruin his legacy with Hawkeyes
Prior to the start of the 2016 season, LSU coach Les Miles was asked to make an offensive identity switch. The simple move would be to fire then-coordinator Cam Cameron after failing to score more than 20 points in 4 of the last 5 games. But Miles said he could...
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Paul Finebaum Gives His Take on Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said earlier this week that Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs will “be better at the end when it really matters” when comparing the No. 1 Dawgs to Ohio State. Finebaum gives the Buckeyes a slight edge over the Dawgs right now heading...
saturdaytradition.com
2022 Jim Thorpe Award: 3 B1G DBs announced as semifinalists
The Jim Thorpe Award annually goes to the best defensive back in all of college football. The semifinalists were announced Monday, with 3 B1G DBs up for the award. Twelve players were selected as semifinalists all from various schools around the country. Ohio State’s Lathan Ransom, Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon, and Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. were apart of the group.
Comments / 0