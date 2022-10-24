Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
ANALYSIS: Taylor Heinicke's mobility keeps the Commanders moving forward
The Washington Commanders' offense looked better Sunday than it had in weeks, in large part because of Taylor Heinicke's athleticism. His mobility didn't really show up in the box score during the win over Green Bay, other than a five-yard scramble in the first quarter, but it consistently helped the fill-in quarterback avoid the negative plays that had torpedoed drives all season.
Ex NCCU guard makes first NFL start with Bucs
Ex NCCU guard makes first NFL start with Bucs
Jets' Moore returns, will play after trade request last week
Disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore returned to practice with the New York Jets and is expected to play Sunday against New England after requesting to be traded last week. Moore, in his second season, has been disappointed in the lack of pass-catching opportunities he has had during the Jets' surprising 5-2 start. He was held out from practice last Thursday and Friday and didn't travel with the team to Denver, where New York won its fourth straight on Sunday, 16-9.
