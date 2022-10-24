ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, NH

Woman faces multiple charges after police pursuit

By Aidan Scanlon
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EGRr8_0ik36ixw00

NEWPORT, NH- New Hampshire State Police have leveled multiple charges against a woman from Warner, and say she led them on a chase that ended with her car hitting a police cruiser.

Ashley E. Smith, 29, was allegedly driving on Elm Street in Newport when troopers tried to pull her over for driving a car with no license plates and a defective equipment violation. Police say that Smith didn’t stop and tried to flee the scene.

Stop sticks were used several times to deflate the tires on Smith’s car, but she kept going at a slow speed despite the flat tires, only coming to a stop when she hit a cruiser.

Two people die in Keene, NH plane crash

There was a man in the car who was released and not charged with any crimes.

Smith had three electronic bench warrants out for her arrest, as well as a Superior Court warrant with two additional charges.

For this incident, Smith was charged with two counts of Felony Reckless Conduct, Disobeying an Officer, Falsifying Evidence, False Imprisonment, and Operating with a Suspended License.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Comments / 0

Related
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for VOC, petit larceny in Putney

PUTNEY — A 19-year-old man was cited following an investigation in Putney on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified that Rowan C. Lynch was on their property on Taylor Hill Road at around 10:45 a.m. Following an investigation, police say they found that Rowan C. Lynch, of Putney, had...
PUTNEY, VT
WCAX

Lawsuit targets Vt. sheriff’s dept., off-duty deputy convicted of road rage

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Orange County Sheriff and a former deputy have been named in a federal civil lawsuit stemming from a 2019 armed road rage incident in Williamstown. An Orange County jury in April convicted 51-year-old William Pine of aggravated assault and lying to police following the October 2019 incident in Williamstown. Authorities say Pine was off duty when he confronted Nathan Lyonnaise and Kevin Goodale, who were driving on Stone Road. They say Pine tailgated them and blocked their car with his truck. As the two attempted to get away, Pine fired two shots at the car, narrowly missing them.
ORANGE COUNTY, VT
97.5 WOKQ

Rochester, New Hampshire, Man Found With Gun, Drugs, Bullets During Traffic Stop

A traffic stop and pursuit turned into the arrest of a Rochester man after weapons, bullets, and illegal drugs were found inside the stopped vehicle early Saturday morning. Bow Police stopped a white Chevrolet Express van on Route 3A around 3:35 a.m., but the van then took off, leading to a pursuit that ended in Manchester. The driver, Zachary Gilbert, 34, was found to have five active warrants for his arrest.
ROCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for DUI, possession of heroin in Corinth

CORINTH — A 44-year-old man from Hartford was arrested following an incident in Corinth yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a man was passed out in a running vehicle in a driveway located on Goose Green Road at around 10:20 p.m. Police say they located and identified the...
CORINTH, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested on a warrant in Rutland

RUTLAND — A 28-year-old man was arrested on a warrant following an incident in Rutland on Sunday. Police say they located Jonathan Valentin, of Rutland, walking on the sidewalk while following up on an investigation in the area of Maple Street at around 3:10 p.m. Valentin had an outstanding...
RUTLAND, VT
WCVB

Man accused of murdering Concord couple waives arraignment Wednesday

A man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of a Concord couple returned to New Hampshire on Tuesday, according to officials with the state attorney general's office. Logan Clegg, 26, is facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the April 18 shooting deaths of...
CONCORD, NH
WHAV

Salem Superior Court Jury Finds Lawrence Police Officer Guilty of Raping 13-Year-Old

A Lawrence Police officer was convicted Tuesday in Salem Superior Court on charges he engaged in sexual acts with a 13-year-old boy he met on a dating app. After deliberating for about four hours, a jury found 53-year-old Carlos Vieira guilty of two counts of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Judge Thomas Drechsler revoked Vieira’s bail and he was jailed pending sentencing scheduled for Nov. 4.
LAWRENCE, MA
WCAX

Trial continues for Ludlow man accused of murdering baby

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Ken Picard, who reported in this week’s issue about the next generation of Vermont morticians. Local bars, restaurants help deliver domestic violence month message. Updated: 4 hours ago. Domestic violence is a pervasive problem, so some Chittenden County bars and restaurants are...
LUDLOW, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman accused of assault, damaging property in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 37-year-old woman from Perkinsville was cited following an incident in Springfield on Thursday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault at a home on Charlestown Road at around 11:30 p.m. Police allege that Jennifer L. Dupuis assaulted her former boyfriend and caused property damage to...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Wanted man busted with drugs, stealing catalytic converters in Norwich

NORWICH — A 44-year-old man from Hartford was cited following an incident in Norwich yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of suspicious activity in progress on River Road at around 5:30 a.m. Police say that the man attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle, but the action...
NORWICH, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police investigating embezzlement report at Townshend Elementary School

TOWNSHEND — Police are investigating a report that money may have been embezzled from a local school. Authorities say they were notified of the alleged embezzlement of funds by a member of PTO at the Townshend Elementary School. Police say they are currently investigating, and more information will be...
TOWNSHEND, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
861K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy