Athens, GA

Georgia holds No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 Week 9 entering Florida game

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
 3 days ago
Even with a big game looming against No. 3 Tennessee, the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are all focused on the task at hand. That would be the Florida Gators.

Georgia is still No. 1 in this week’s AP Poll, even coming off the bye week. Ohio State is at No. 2, followed by Tennessee, Michigan and Clemson. Oregon, which Georgia previously beat 49-3, moved up to No. 8 in this week’s poll.

The Bulldogs spent much of the week focusing on self-improvement, before turning to Florida prep on Thursday of this past week.

