Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
markerzone.com
FORMER VANCOUVER CANUCK NEARLY DROPPED THE GLOVES WITH JOHN TORTORELLA AT PRACTICE
Ryan Kesler recently appeared on Spittin' Chiclets and told a bunch of stories about his time in the NHL. Starting out in Vancouver, Kesler played 655 games for the Canucks over ten seasons, including their heartbreaking Stanley Cup Final defeat in 2011. Kesler's time in Vancouver overlapped with John Tortorella's...
Yardbarker
Is Blackhawks' Alex Stalock having the most surprising start to the season?
Frank Seravalli and Mike McKenna discussed which player’s hot start from early in the season has caught their attention in Wednesday’s edition of Daily Faceoff Live. Seravalli: “Let’s talk about some crazy starts from around the NHL this season. I’m talking about on an individual basis. When you consider some players that have rocketed up the points leader list or have been incredibly impressive, who catches your eye as someone you didn’t see coming?”
ESPN
Vegas forward Phil Kessel ties NHL record for consecutive games
Phil Kessel tied the NHL record for consecutive games played when he hit the ice for the Vegas Golden Knights' 3-1 victory over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night. Kessel, 35, played in his 989th straight NHL game, a streak that began on Nov. 3, 2009, when Kessel...
Yardbarker
Red Wings News & Rumors: Larkin, Alternate Captains & More
The Detroit Red Wings are 3-1-2 to begin the 2022-23 season. While much of the discussions surrounding the team pertain to their strong start, plenty of other discussions are going on regarding the future of the team, especially in regards to the status of captain Dylan Larkin’s contract negotiations. In this news and rumors update, we’re going to check in on where things stand with Larkin, as well as other developing stories throughout “Hockeytown”.
Eriksson Ek, Duhaime lead Wild past Canadians
MONTREAL (AP) – Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the third. Marc-Andre Fleury […]
Barry Trotz reveals teams he's intrigued to coach
After recusing himself from the coaching carousel last season, one of the best coaches in NHL history could return his name into consideration next season. Former Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz told NHL.com Wednesday that he’s not quite ready yet to return to coaching, but the idea of coaching an Original Six franchise would spark “intrigue” for the veteran coach.
Yardbarker
Wild shake up lines, get vintage Fleury to beat Habs
Marc-Andre Fleury was in vintage form and mass line changed seemed to do just enough on both ends of the ice to lift the Minnesota Wild 3-1 over the Montreal Canadiens Tuesday night. Fleury stood on his head for a few saves and the only puck that got by him...
Yardbarker
Flyers acquire F Evan Barratt from Blackhawks
The Philadelphia Flyers acquired forward Evan Barratt from the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday in exchange for defenseman Cooper Zech. Barratt, 23, was a third-round pick by Chicago in 2017. Barratt posted 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) in 63 games last season with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey...
Yardbarker
Canadiens acquire D Nicolas Beaudin from Blackhawks
The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenseman Nicolas Beaudin from the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday in exchange for forward Cam Hillis. Beaudin, 23, recorded two goals and four assists in 22 career games with the Blackhawks, who drafted him in the first round (27th overall) in 2018. Hillis, 22, skated in one...
NHL
Olli Maatta proving he's about more than just defense with Red Wings
Through six games this season, the 28-year-old Maatta has five points (1-4-5) and a plus-3 rating. And there's still more than 70 games to be played for Maatta to eclipse his scoring totals (1-7-8; 66 games) with the Los Angeles Kings in 2021-22. "Sometimes you think that offensive D-man is...
Yardbarker
Former Penguins Forward Phil Kessel Becomes NHL's Iron Man
In his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins, there was always one thing always evident about Phil Kessel, he loved the game. The love of the game led Kessel to two Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017 and has now put him in sole possession of the NHL's Ironman record. Kessel...
Yardbarker
Hynes Makes Changes to Predators Defensive Pairings
The Nashville Predators' five game losing streak has prompted head coach John Hynes to make a few minor adjustments to the lineup. The Preds have struggled on both side of the ice and in net so far this season, but it is the defense that is getting the fine tuning heading into tomorrow's game against Central Division rival St. Louis Blues.
Yardbarker
Bruins shoot for fourth straight win, host Red Wings
The Boston Bruins have won three consecutive games to vault to the top of the NHL standings. They've done so in different ways, taking games to a shootout and overtime before a defensive-minded effort in closing out Tuesday's 3-1 win over Dallas. The Detroit Red Wings will be Thursday's visitors...
Heat snap Blazers four-game winning streak with 119-98 win
Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and the Miami Heat snapped Portland's four-game winning streak with a 119-98 victory on Wednesday night
Comments / 0