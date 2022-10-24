Laurel, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clouds and showers dominated on Tuesday, and Meridian picked up nearly .25″ of rain. We are now behind a cold front, and the temps will take a nosedive. Instead of lows in the 60s, get ready for lows in the mid-upper 40s by Wednesday morning. So, you may want to have on a jacket or thick sweater as you kick-off your Hump Day.

