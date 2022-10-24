ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MS

Laurel, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Laurel.

The NE Jones High School basketball team will have a game with Northeast Jones High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.

NE Jones High School
Northeast Jones High School
October 24, 2022
15:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The NE Jones High School basketball team will have a game with Northeast Jones High School on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00.

NE Jones High School
Northeast Jones High School
October 24, 2022
16:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

WDAM-TV

‘Lil Webb’ coming up big for Jones College

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Even though Lardarius Webb Jr. is just 5 feet, 10 inches tall, he tends to stand out on the football field. “Lil’ Webb’s a playmaker,” said Jones College head coach Steve Buckley. “We call him Lil’ Webb because we had LaDamian last year and he was big Webb and he’s Lil’ Webb. It’s L-I-L it’s not L-I-T-T-L-E. He doesn’t like that.”
ELLISVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Southern Miss’ mascot wasn’t always a Golden Eagle

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Today, students at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) brand themselves as the Golden Eagles, but that wasn’t always the case. Throughout the decades, the school’s mascot was changed multiple times. According to the school, early USM athletics teams were dubbed the Tigers and the Normalites. In 1924, the school mascot […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Halloween observed Monday in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Trick-or-treating will be Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the city of Meridian. The age limit for trick-or-treaters is 13 and under. Trick-or-treaters should be accompanied by a parent or adult. Masks should not be worn by individuals over age 10.
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

2-vehicle collision breaks traffic signal pole, reroutes traffic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Traffic on Veterans Memorial Drive going south to Purvis (Highway 11) is closed due to a two-vehicle collision that broke a traffic signal pole. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, one person suffered moderate injured during the collision. Traffic traveling south, towards Purvis, is being rerouted...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLOX

Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jones County woman accused of killing a beloved rooster in Ocean Springs was found guilty of misdemeanor animal cruelty Wednesday. Sentencing for Kendra Shaffer was postponed to a later date at the prosecutor’s request. Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court in front...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WKRG News 5

University of Southern Mississippi names new president

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – Dr. Joe Paul will serve as the 11th president of The University of Southern Mississippi after being confirmed by the board of trustees. Paul is a USM alumn and was named interim president earlier this year. He was previously the vice president for student affairs from 1993 until retirement in 2015 […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County home destroyed by fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven volunteer fire departments in Jones County were kept quite busy Sunday by five fires in the brush and another at a home. A fire at a single-family brick home located at 1589 Augusta Road resulted in catastrophic damage. Homeowner Carolyn Wright said she was...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

The rain is gone, but temps will take a nosedive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clouds and showers dominated on Tuesday, and Meridian picked up nearly .25″ of rain. We are now behind a cold front, and the temps will take a nosedive. Instead of lows in the 60s, get ready for lows in the mid-upper 40s by Wednesday morning. So, you may want to have on a jacket or thick sweater as you kick-off your Hump Day.
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in Laurel. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Loper’s Laundry on a shooting complaint at around 12:05 p.m. On the scene, officers located two...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Human remains found in Forrest Co. near Camp Shelby

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Conservation officers discovered human skeletal remains near the northern boundary line of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center while investigating possible illegal game activity in the area on Thursday, Oct. 20. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks notified the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Frontline Responders - Bailey Haunted Firehouse

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Each year, the Bailey Volunteer Fire Department hosts its annual haunted house offering the community the chance to have their socks scared right off. But every year, this haunted house does something a little different to keep its visitors on their toes. “So, the trail is definitely...
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Chance for severe storms on Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You really can’t get much better weather than we had over the weekend and that will continue to start our week. Monday will be another copy-and-paste sort of day as we will see temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s across our area. Tuesday...
WDAM-TV

Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Police Department needs your help locating a suspect in the shooting that left two people dead and one injured at noon Monday. According to LPD, 19-year-old Ronald Buckley, of Laurel, has been identified as a suspect in this investigation. He is being sought on two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Wanted man turns self in to LPD

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted by the Laurel Police Department turned himself in on Monday. According to LPD, 26-year-old Frank Nixon turned himself in at the police department Monday morning. Nixon was wanted for one count of aggravated assault in relation to an incident reported on Saturday, Oct.15....
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Three sentenced for exploiting vulnerable adults in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been sentenced for targeting vulnerable adults in Mississippi, according to Attorney General Lynn Fitch. On September 19, William J. Bayes, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). According to Fitch, Bayes will have to pay restitution to his […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
