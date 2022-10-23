ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 6-year-old girl in Waynesburg buried alive by father

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Greene County man is accused of brutally abusing his 6-year-old daughter.John Kraft of Waynesburg is now in jail. Police say last month that Greene County social workers found severe bruising on the girl's face and body.And two weeks ago, when they interviewed the girl and her sibling, police say they told them about Kraft allegedly burying the girl alive in the yard in a hole that left her smelling like sewage.Police say the girl told them that Kraft often beat her with a belt and his arm, which has a metal rod in it from surgery. Police say they documented that the girl's body was covered in old and new bruises.
WAYNESBURG, PA
The Independent

Chilling video shows 10-year-old girl escaping man who allegedly tried to kidnap her twice in two days

A surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, escaping an alleged kidnapping attempt by a man accused of targeting her twice. The video shows a young person running down a block in one of the city’s residential neighbourhoods. The girl in the video was allegedly fleeing from a man who had approached her the previous day as well. According to a statement by Ft Lauderdale police, the suspect first made contact with the 10-year-old on October 19 just a block away from an elementary school and a middle school. “The male attempted to lure her by...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
truecrimedaily

Okla. man executed 20 years after snapping 9-month-old daughter’s spine in half, killing her

MCALESTER, Okla. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old man on death row convicted of killing his 9-month-old daughter in 2002 was executed this week by lethal injection. On Thursday, Oct. 20, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said Benjamin Cole was executed at around 10:22 a.m. with "zero complications," nearly 20 years after the death of his daughter, Brianna Cole.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Man bursts into flames after being tasered during arrest in Arkansas

A man in Arkansas was reportedly hospitalised after a taser sparked a can of gasoline in his backpack and set it alight. Christopher Gaylor, 38, was reportedly told to pull over by an Arkansas state trooper for not having a licence plate on his motorcycle in the early morning hours of October 13 in the state capital of Little Rock. But Mr Gaylor allegedly declined to pull over, and instead sped away from the officer at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. Police pursued him, eventually catching up to him. KHBS in Fort Smith reported that Mr Gaylor then...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Missing Michigan family found after father requests police protection for ‘9/11’ secrets

A family of four in Michigan that mysteriously disappeared has been found, police said.Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, along with their two teenage sons, were last seen on 16 October at a gas station approximately five hours away from their home.The family reportedly left Suzette Cirigliano’s mother alone in the house when they left. Neighbors found the woman and cared for her while the rest of the family was missing.The family was ultimately found in Wisconsin, according to Fremont Police. Fox 17 reports that Mr Cirigliano previously called the Fremont...
WISCONSIN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Teen Lovers Get Life in Prison for Slaughtering Girl’s Father

A teenager and her boyfriend were sentenced to life in prison Thursday for stabbing and killing the girl’s 45-year-old father. Sierra Halseth and Aaron Guerrero pleaded guilty to the April 2021 killing back in May. The pair stabbed and cut Halseth’s father, Daniel, before setting his Las Vegas home on fire. Sierra Halseth was 16 and Guerrero was 18 at the time of the crime. The two pleaded guilty to all counts against them, including murder with a deadly weapon, arson, robbery with a deadly weapon and four counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card. The two teenagers reportedly dated in 2020, before their parents stopped them from seeing each other after learning they planned to run away to Los Angeles together. Sierra said in court that her father had physically and sexually abused her, allegations her family said aren’t true. Several of her family members told the judge they wished she had received the death penalty.Read it at Las Vegas Review-Journal
LAS VEGAS, NV
