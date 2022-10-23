Read full article on original website
Related
‘Where’s Jackie?’ Biden's latest gaffe ignored on-air by CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC
Liberal network evening newscasts skipped on-air coverage of President Biden asking where the late Rep. Jackie Walorski was during an event on Wednesday.
White House dodges blame for historic drops in student math and reading scores
The White House danced around a new report from the National Assessment of Educational Progress on Monday showing significant drops in math and reading scores among students over the past two years.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
CNN Anchor Ordered to Take Leave
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Cable news channel CNN has ordered one of their star anchors, Jim Sciutto, to take an indefinite leave, according to multiple reports.
REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter
President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
CNET
Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled
The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
Just how unpopular is Joe Biden?
President Joe Biden is underwater in his job approval ratings, all major pollsters agree. But there is a disagreement over exactly how deep underwater he is.
Donald Trump Just Filed A Bombshell Lawsuit Against CNN In Court For A 'Campaign Of Libel And Slander'
Donald Trump has filed yet another lawsuit! This time, Trump is suing CNN for defamation, and has accused the network of carrying out a “campaign of libel and slander” against him by using its influence as a leading news organization to defeat him politically. Why is Trump suing...
McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows
CNN — During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
Trump was 'pissed' and 'livid' after the Supreme Court rejected 2020 election challenge, Secret Service email shows
Trump was furious when the Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election results. A Secret Service message said Trump was "livid" and Cassidy Hutchinson said he was "fired up." The January 6 committee revealed the evidence in a hearing on Thursday. President Donald Trump was furious when...
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Laurence Tribe warned that the former president is facing an attorney general who will "leave no stone unturned."
Obama's private prediction for Trump presidency revealed
Just before leaving office, former President Barack Obama told reporters in private remarks he was concerned about a breakdown of democratic norms over a "sustained period" should Donald Trump serve more than one term as president. Obama gave an off-the-record interview to reporters on Jan. 17, 2021, to discuss several...
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
The One Poll That Shows Why Democrats Should Worry About the Midterms
A clear majority of registered voters believe Republicans would handle the economy better than President Biden's party.
Joe Biden Mocked for Saying He Was 'Raised in the Puerto Rican Community'
President Joe Biden was ridiculed on Twitter after claiming he was "politically" raised in the Puerto Rican community during a press conference held on the U.S. island territory. The president and first lady visited Puerto Rico on Monday to meet with community leaders and families impacted by Hurricane Fiona after...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene loses up to $41,000 after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has seen financial losses a year after she invested in a SPAC that's set to marge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform.
Washington Examiner
Hilarious and lame: Biden tries to blame Republican governors for his border crisis
The flight of illegal immigrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, organized by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is the political gift that keeps on giving. According to the Democrats, this flight so traumatized the immigrants involved that a civil rights lawsuit has been filed on their behalf. But...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Trump's regular trips away
President Joe Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and -- if they followed usual practice -- Willow the cat and Commander the dog. It's a familiar weekly ritual. As of this point in his presidency, Biden has...
Joe Biden Has Become Increasingly Loose in Front of Donors at Fundraisers
As President Joe Biden crisscrosses the country in the final weeks before the midterm elections, a common thread has emerged in his private remarks before well-heeled Democrats: Fundraisers are for the real ones.Speaking in lavish private homes, yacht clubs and Zoom calls to the bundlers and donors Democrats hope could help them hang on to their majorities in Congress, Biden’s remarks are nearly always longer and funnier, more blunt and more unwieldy than the speeches he’s delivered to the broader public while in office—a trend that one attendee of a recent event called “Free Joe Time.”“The script is out the...
Kayleigh McEnany and Fox News pummel CNN and MSNBC competition
Kayleigh McEnany and Fox News’s Outnumbered co-hosts continue to outperform their daytime cable news competition, drawing more viewers than CNN and MSNBC combined.
CNN
1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0