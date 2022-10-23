Explosive new information found stored on Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell" was sent to members of congress as the embattled first son tries to keep a low profile, RadarOnline.com has learned.Garrett Ziegler reportedly found a treasure trove of damning data via his organization, Marco Polo.The group allegedly uncovered a total of 459 documented violations of state and federal laws on the laptop, broken down into 140 alleged business-related crimes, 191 sex-related offenses and 128 drug-related crimes, according to The Sun.The findings come ahead of midterm elections on November 8, and Ziegler told the publication their No. 1 goal was to...

DELAWARE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO