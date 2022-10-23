Read full article on original website
Jill Biden defends Hunter Biden in NBC interview
First lady Dr. Jill Biden defended Hunter Biden in a recent NBC interview, following the rare public comments on their son made by President Joe Biden last week to CNN's Jake Tapper.
Student debt relief can move ‘full speed ahead’ despite temporary hold, Education Secretary pledges
CNN — The head of the Education Department pledged Saturday to keep “moving full speed ahead” on plans to implement President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program, coming a day after a federal appeals court put a temporary hold on it, barring the administration from canceling loans covered under the policy while it’s under review.
Ex-officer secretly recorded conversation with McCarthy. Hear the audio
Former DC Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone reveals tapes he secretly recorded while meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who said former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack on January 6. CNN law enforcement correspondent Whitney Wild has the report.
Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews says besides Trump, Mark Meadows was the most disappointing person on January 6: 'He wouldn't speak up and say what we all knew'
A former White House deputy press secretary said besides former President Donald Trump, the behavior of Mark Meadows — the former chief of staff — was the most disappointing during the Capitol riot. On Friday's episode of Politico's podcast "Playbook Deep Dive," Sarah Matthews, one of several aides...
Attorney General Merrick Garland vows Justice Department ‘will not permit voters to be intimidated’ ahead of midterms
Washington CNN — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday vowed that the US Justice Department “will not permit voters to be intimidated” during November’s midterm elections. “The Justice Department has an obligation to guarantee a free and fair vote by everyone who’s qualified to vote and...
Five takeaways from the only Florida governor debate between DeSantis and Crist
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist went toe-to-toe on abortion, Hurricane Ian response, the state's ongoing culture wars and the rising Republican's future political ambitions in an hour-long debate that produced a handful of notable moments that may just yet fire up Democrats in this state.
Putin has been watching and waiting for this moment in Washington
For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin has waited and watched, hoping for a fracturing of the remarkable Washington consensus built by President Joe Biden on the need to do everything it takes to defend democracy in Ukraine.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
How Ted Cruz explains his massive flip-flop on Donald Trump
Ted Cruz's relationship with Donald Trump, is, um, complicated.
Tapper: What Trump said to make Woodward 'break glass in case of emergency'
CNN's Jake Tapper explains why veteran Watergate journalist Bob Woodward is sounding the alarm about former President Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 election.
8 in 10 Democrats, Republicans say opposition would destroy America if not stopped: survey
Majorities of Republicans and Democrats in a new poll said that the political opposition would destroy America as we know it if it is not stopped. The NBC News poll, published on Sunday, found that 81 percent of Democratic respondents said the GOP “poses a threat that, if not stopped, will destroy America as we know it,” while 17 percent of Democrats surveyed disagreed.
See awkward moment between DeSantis and Crist at debate
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faced off with challenger Charlie Crist in a debate. CNN political analyst Maria Cardona breaks down a key moment between the two.
Fact check: Biden falsely claims he got student debt forgiveness passed by Congress
President Joe Biden falsely claimed last week that he got his student debt forgiveness initiative passed by Congress.
Hunter Biden's 'Laptop From Hell' Unlocks More Alleged Evidence Of Drug 'Crimes' As Data Is Sent To Congress
Explosive new information found stored on Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell" was sent to members of congress as the embattled first son tries to keep a low profile, RadarOnline.com has learned.Garrett Ziegler reportedly found a treasure trove of damning data via his organization, Marco Polo.The group allegedly uncovered a total of 459 documented violations of state and federal laws on the laptop, broken down into 140 alleged business-related crimes, 191 sex-related offenses and 128 drug-related crimes, according to The Sun.The findings come ahead of midterm elections on November 8, and Ziegler told the publication their No. 1 goal was to...
'Truly deranged': Jake Tapper plays ad for GOP candidate who could win
CNN's Jake Tapper plays an ad from Jim Marchant, the Republican Secretary of State candidate in Nevada, and discusses how election lies have become mainstream in the party.
Blinken says the consequences for using a nuclear weapon have been conveyed to Putin
Washington CNN — The consequences for Russia if it uses a nuclear weapon in its war on Ukraine have been conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday. “We’ve also communicated directly and very clearly to the Russians, President Putin about the consequences,”...
How Nancy Pelosi is trying to trick Donald Trump into testifying before the January 6 committee
The January 6 committee officially subpoenaed Donald Trump last week, although its members likely would acknowledge that getting the former President to testify is something of a long shot.
Believing Trump won in 2020 is the least popular candidate position in new NBC News Poll
The latest national NBC News poll tested eight different positions that midterm candidates have taken during the general election. The most popular position? Lowering health care costs and prescription drug prices, with the poll showing 84% of all voters saying they’re more likely to support a candidate that backs that position, versus 5% who are less likely to vote for such a candidate.
Ex-GOP adviser predicts what will happen if Republicans win majority in Congress
Mark McKinnon, co-creator of Showtime's "The Circus" and former political adviser, discusses the "Marjorie Taylor Greene phenomenon" within the Republican party with CNN anchor John Berman.
Trump says 15 Mar-a-Lago records, including clemency requests, are his
Former President Donald Trump is claiming that records, such as clemency requests, that were kept at Mar-a-Lago are his personal property and shouldn't be handed back to the federal government, the Justice Department said in a court filing late Thursday.
