ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Ex-officer secretly recorded conversation with McCarthy. Hear the audio

Former DC Metropolitan police officer Michael Fanone reveals tapes he secretly recorded while meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who said former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack on January 6. CNN law enforcement correspondent Whitney Wild has the report.
Business Insider

Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews says besides Trump, Mark Meadows was the most disappointing person on January 6: 'He wouldn't speak up and say what we all knew'

A former White House deputy press secretary said besides former President Donald Trump, the behavior of Mark Meadows — the former chief of staff — was the most disappointing during the Capitol riot. On Friday's episode of Politico's podcast "Playbook Deep Dive," Sarah Matthews, one of several aides...
The Hill

8 in 10 Democrats, Republicans say opposition would destroy America if not stopped: survey

Majorities of Republicans and Democrats in a new poll said that the political opposition would destroy America as we know it if it is not stopped. The NBC News poll, published on Sunday, found that 81 percent of Democratic respondents said the GOP “poses a threat that, if not stopped, will destroy America as we know it,” while 17 percent of Democrats surveyed disagreed.
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden's 'Laptop From Hell' Unlocks More Alleged Evidence Of Drug 'Crimes' As Data Is Sent To Congress

Explosive new information found stored on Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell" was sent to members of congress as the embattled first son tries to keep a low profile, RadarOnline.com has learned.Garrett Ziegler reportedly found a treasure trove of damning data via his organization, Marco Polo.The group allegedly uncovered a total of 459 documented violations of state and federal laws on the laptop, broken down into 140 alleged business-related crimes, 191 sex-related offenses and 128 drug-related crimes, according to The Sun.The findings come ahead of midterm elections on November 8, and Ziegler told the publication their No. 1 goal was to...
DELAWARE STATE
NBC News

Believing Trump won in 2020 is the least popular candidate position in new NBC News Poll

The latest national NBC News poll tested eight different positions that midterm candidates have taken during the general election. The most popular position? Lowering health care costs and prescription drug prices, with the poll showing 84% of all voters saying they’re more likely to support a candidate that backs that position, versus 5% who are less likely to vote for such a candidate.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy