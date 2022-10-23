Read full article on original website
rolando amador
2d ago
Send EA and KH on a day long subway ride with out their security details and conceal carries and then have them repeat their statements about subway transit safety.
Reply(1)
3
Alfred Bonnabel
2d ago
He could careless about crime or going after the gangs. He is a disaster.
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Shootout Caught on Video in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.BLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in AmericaFatim HemrajNewark, NJ
NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional RightsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
'The View' hosts spar over crime: 'New York City is one of the safest cities in the country'
"The View" hosts went back and forth over crime in New York City during Wednesday's episode and Sunny Hostin declared the city to be one of the "safest" in the country.
New York Gov. Hochul defends her record on crime, blames 'human emotion' for increased sense of fear
Gov. Kathy Hochul defended her track record on crime in New York on Monday as the issue has taken center stage ahead of the gubernatorial election in two weeks.
‘The View’ Hosts Clash Over Crime in New York City: ‘Don’t Exaggerate the Situation!’
Things got a bit tense at “The View” table on Wednesday, as the hosts turned on each other while discussing crime in the nation. During the discussion, host Joy Behar scolded Alyssa Farah Griffin for “exaggerating” the level of insecurity of the city. The topic came...
Zeldin’s crime message resonates in New York governor’s race
“The Democrats keep talking about abortion, and look — that might be the savior for them,” said Doherty, Pataki’s former aide.
WATCH: Fired NY firefighter upset by NYC appeal halting unvaccinated workers' reinstatement
A fired Staten Island firefighter’s joy quickly changed after he learned that a New York City appeal would halt a state Supreme Court ruling ordering workers fired over not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to be reinstated.
NY1
Could a Republican ever run New York again?
It has been more than 15 years since a Republican governor has been at the helm in Albany. Rep. Lee Zeldin is hoping to change that by ousting Gov. Kathy Hochul. But the state has been growing more blue in recent years and the math does not favor red. Pat Kiernan speaks with his colleagues about whether this is the time for a Republican victory. If not, will the party ever win statewide elections again?
NYC workers fired over vaccine mandate blast city's refusal to follow court order: 'Destroying lives'
Timothy and Nicole Rivicci, New York City workers fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, and attorney Christina Martinez weighed in on a judge's ruling to reinstate workers.
brickunderground.com
More renters live with parents, Bed-Stuy landlord ignores judge, & more
More renters in the U.S. live with roommates or parents as demand for apartments falls to a 13-year low (Wall Street Journal) Tenants at 25 MacDonough St. in Bed-Stuy say their landlord is ignoring court orders to make critical repairs (Brooklyn Paper) New York City is the second-most unaffordable city...
Facing acute housing shortage, Adams looks to a policy change
The mayor wants to eliminate costly and time-consuming environmental reviews for many rezonings.
Another Hell’s Kitchen Hotel Becomes Shelter for Migrant Families as Hochul and Zeldin Clash over Crisis
In a now-familiar routine, City Hall abruptly announced the implementation of a new sanctuary shelter for asylum-seeking families — this time at Hell’s Kitchen’s Washington Jefferson Hotel. The move sent local social services into overdrive to manage the ongoing influx of new residents without advance notice, and the state’s gubernatorial candidates squared off over solutions. […] The post Another Hell’s Kitchen Hotel Becomes Shelter for Migrant Families as Hochul and Zeldin Clash over Crisis appeared first on W42ST.
New Yorkers don’t hold back opinion of Donald Trump during jury selection at his organization’s tax fraud trial
New Yorkers aren’t shy when it comes to sharing their opinions about Donald Trump. Prospective jurors queried in the Trump Organization tax fraud trial at Manhattan Supreme Court didn’t hide their true feelings when asked about the former president, though the Queens-born real estate mogul isn’t personally charged in the case against his company and isn’t expected to show up at the courthouse. ...
Governor Hochul makes announcement regarding gun safety in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul, along with Attorney General Letitia James, made an announcement on Monday regarding gun safety. They said during a press conference that their main priority is to strengthen red flag laws as part of the large goal of keeping New York safe. Governor Hochul said she wants to continue the […]
Judge orders NYC to reinstate workers fired for not complying with COVID vaccine mandate
The city says it appealed the ruling and the mandate remains in effect.
NYPD on track to lose record number of officers as Hochul, Adams calls for more cops in subways
Joe Imperatrice said an increased police presence won't quell the crime crisis unless criminals are also kept behind bars and held accountable for their actions.
New report shines spotlight on enduring stain of slavery in NY
The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration, in Montgomery, Alabama, displays the history of slavery and racism in America. A new report and museum exhibit trains a spotlight on New York's leading role in the transatlantic slave trade. The study by the Equal Justice Initiative calls enslavement a "defining feature" of the Empire State. [ more › ]
Jewish school in New York to pay $8 mn to avoid fraud prosecution
An Orthodox Jewish school in New York state will pay $8 million after admitting to financial fraud and embezzlement of public funds, according to court documents released Monday. The Central United Talmudical Academy (CUTA), which operates New York state's largest Hasidic educational establishment in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg, admitted to embezzling some $3 million from the federal government that was intended for the daily meals of some 2,000 schoolboys.
New York City appeals judge's ruling that could reinstate fired unvaccinated employees
The city is appealing the latest ruling by a Staten Island judge finding a segment of the municipal work force should not require vaccination.
NY1
Evening Briefing: Hochul touts red flag results as Election Day looms; NY governor debate to air on Spectrum News NY1 Tuesday
Good evening, New York City. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know about for tonight and tomorrow, as well as your weather outlook. Your Weather Planner. Tonight remains cloudy and damp, with scattered showers. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.
WATCH: NYC Mayor Eric Adams denies claim Democrats have gotten 'too woke'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams shrugged off claims that the Democratic Party has grown “too woke" — insisting instead the loud voices of a select few often appear to drown out the party's pragmatists.
NYC correction board: People are being locked in their cells for longer than allowed
A security fence at Rikers Island in October 2017. Officials said people are being kept from accessing recreational activities and medical services and are even being denied meals. [ more › ]
CNN
1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 7