ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LeBron James Gets Brutally Honest On The Lakers After 0-3 Start: "We Can't Shoot A Penny Into The Ocean"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4awJMs_0ik355iL00

LeBron James had to get really honest about the Lakers' inability to shoot after the team fell to their 3 straight loss of the season.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

LeBron James put in yet another 30-point performance as the Los Angeles Lakers were in battle with the Portland Trail Blazers earlier today. However, the Lakers could not win the game after losing to a clutch Jerami Grant layup that gave the Blazers a 2-point win.

LeBron is trying to stay optimistic in public about this season, as the Lakers look entirely horrid. While the team can defend and is a top-5 defense in the NBA right now, they are easily the worst offensive team in the league. Their shooting efficiency is dead last as well. LeBron pointed out, after falling to this tough loss, that the Lakers couldn't even shoot pennies into the ocean.

LeBron has already openly criticized the Lakers' inability to shoot, complaining about the same after their opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors . It doesn't look like this season is going to go as planned for James and the Lakers, as they are as far removed from contention as any team in the NBA.

What Can The Lakers Do To Salvage Their Season?

The Lakers are technically in a prime position to win the tank race for Victor Wembanyama, but they won't have control over their pick next draft. They traded their 2023 first-round pick as a pick swap with the New Orleans Pelicans in the Anthony Davis trade. The Pelicans control whichever pick between the Lakers and them is higher.

Tanking won't help, as they'll further strengthen the Pelicans. The only way to contend is to remove Russell Westbrook from the equation and get players who can stretch the floor in return. The Lakers have had offers from teams like the San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers to consider, but they haven't bit the bullet just yet. If they continue losing like this, it seems they won't have a choice and have to trade Russ elsewhere to gain some shooters.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

LeBron James, Kevin Durant and many more NBA stars follow Jay-Z and Kevin Hart by joining Fanatics brand Mitchell & Ness as investors

Lebron James, Kevin Durant, and a boatload of other huge names have joined forces to make a massive investment in popular lifestyle brand Mitchell & Ness. Mitchell & Ness is owned by Fanatics CEO and former member of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils ownership group Michael Rubin. Rubin recently agreed sell his stake in both teams to David Adelman.
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy