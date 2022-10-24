ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddie Olczyk’s return to the United Center ‘an emotional time,’ but he stands by his ‘business and lifestyle decision’ to leave the Chicago Blackhawks booth

By Phil Thompson, Chicago Tribune
 6 days ago
Eddie Olczyk emcees the Blackhawks Convention opening ceremony at the Chicago Hilton on July 27, 2018. Paul F. Gero/Chicago Tribune/TNS

During the first intermission of the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-4 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, Eddie Olczyk emerged from behind a door marked “KRAKEN TV.”

Seeing the former Hawks color analyst come out of the visitor’s booth at the United Center is like seeing a Seattleite sipping Dunkin’ Donuts coffee.

It was Olczyk’s first return to the UC to call a Kraken game as part of the Roots Sports crew.

“It’s an emotional time for sure,” Olczyk told the Tribune. “You know, it’s kind of the feeling when you get traded … and you go back and play against your team for the first time. Once you get traded, like I did (when the Hawks dealt Olczyk to the Toronto Maple Leafs in September 1987), you get a little more experienced.”

At times he fumbled for words to express what he felt being back in the UC.

“You know, some of it, it’s still new and fresh,” he said. “I mean, I miss home for sure. I miss being here. But (I have) great guys to work with and a great crew. And so I’m just doing what I know how to do.

“Once the game starts, you get into that part of it. So it’s nice to see a bunch of familiar faces here today.”

Olczyk set off shockwaves in hockey circles in July when he announced he wouldn’t return to the Hawks television booth for a 17th season.

The stunner coincided with news that he signed on with the Kraken alongside play-by-play man John Forslund. A month later, the Kraken hired Olczyk’s son Nick as a TV and radio analyst, similar to roles he filled for the Hawks last season.

Eddie Olczyk said at the time that he had come to an impasse with the Hawks over his contract.

The Hawks responded that they believed they had a deal on an extension that was ready for Olczyk to sign, and his change of heart caught them completely off guard.

That explanation did little to stem the public-relations beating the Hawks took over losing “Eddie O.”

“There’s always two sides to every story,” Olczyk said. “I love the fans here (in Chicago), I always will. They made me feel so special as a player and as a broadcaster. I’m from here, and I’ll always be proud of that. … But I would just say, it was my decision to walk away from the opportunity that was presented. The team is going to be here a lot longer than I will be.

“It’s an emotional time, it was emotional for me, emotional for the team, emotional for the fan base. But everybody’s going to think what they want. And I would just hope that everybody understands that it ended up being a business and lifestyle decision that I decided for a lot of different reasons.

“I just decided to take a step back and explore other opportunities.”

Olcyzk saw several members of the Hawks, including CEO Danny Wirtz, in Denver when he called the Hawks opener against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 12 for TNT.

“I gave Danny a big hug and I’ve seen (Hawks Chairman) Rocky (Wirtz),” Olczyk said.

Danny Wirtz told the Tribune last week: “It was hugs and kisses and just eager to hear what’s life like in Seattle and gave him a few shots about missing the Chicago winter and all that stuff.

“But he’s with a lot of his family — his brother, his sons (are) out there — so it’s a very different situation. You know, there are different stages as an organization, so it’s a great opportunity for him. We’re really happy for him. He knows that he’s always forever a Blackhawk.”

President of business operations Jaime Faulkner added, “We want what’s best for Eddie and completely respect and understand his decision.”

Among the friends and colleagues Olczyk said he reconnected with at the UC were Patrick Sharp — one of his replacements as Hawks TV analyst — radio play-by-play man John Wiedeman, director of security Brian Higgins “and Frankie, the parking attendant downstairs.”

“Change is always new, but it certainly helps when you have a lot of familiar faces,” Olczyk said. “Especially when I’m in Seattle.”

Besides Nick, Olczyk’s brother Ricky is an assistant general manager for the Kraken and son Eddie Jr. is an amateur scout.

“Both my boys and my brother, and (general manager) Ronnie Francis, we were roommates together in Pittsburgh … and I’ve done hundreds of games with Johnny Forslund,” Olcyzk said.

However, “my wife is here (in Chicago), grandkids are here, my other kids are here,” he said. “So that all plays into this whole part of me taking the opportunity there (in Seattle).”

This won’t be the last time Hawks fans see Olczyk, who will call at least one other game on TNT.

“He will be back in our building again and a number of times for national games and a couple other things we have up our sleeves,” Faulkner said. “So our fans will get to see him in different capacities at Blackhawks games this year.”

Column: Construction goes on at Wrigley Field while the Chicago Cubs wonder where their die-hard fans have gone

Living near Wrigleyville gives you a chance to see the daily goings-on at the ballpark during the offseason. It used to be a quiet time for Wrigley Field, with minor patchwork and small improvements to seating areas or the concourse. But since the early part of this century it has become one construction project after another, changing the 108-year-old structure on a near-annual basis, for ...
CHICAGO, IL
3 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres, including a late defensive breakdown

After a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson talked about learning lessons. “The other night (against the Edmonton Oilers) we gave away two points and tonight we gave away one point,” he said during the NBC Sports Chicago postgame broadcast. The difference is, in the last-minute loss to the Oilers on Thursday, the Hawks showed ...
BUFFALO, NY
3 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ 6-5 loss to the Edmonton Oilers: A ‘crazy’ number of penalties and a game that got away

There were so many mistakes Thursday, it was almost perfect. Twenty penalties, 11 goals, one dazzling maneuver by Connor McDavid and a stunning comeback by Patrick Kane. But in the end, it was one mistake too many that cost the Chicago Blackhawks in a 6-5 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at the United Center. While trying to protect a 5-5 tie and the standing point that would come with it, the ...
CHICAGO, IL
Short-handed Chicago Bulls hang tough vs. Philadelphia 76ers — but Joel Embiid’s late 3 sends them to a 114-109 loss

Zach LaVine returned to the Chicago Bulls lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night at the United Center after sitting out his third game of the season, playing the second half of a back-to-back. But the All-Star guard couldn’t offset injuries across the roster in a 114-109 loss. The Bulls followed a familiar script in their second straight defeat — falling behind by 19 points in ...
CHICAGO, IL
Marquee Sports Network ratings have dropped 56% since its launch. Here’s how the Chicago Cubs’ cable TV home is faring in Year 3.

When the Chicago Cubs launched the Marquee Sports Network in February 2020, it was the culmination of a decade-long quest to create a dedicated 24/7 cable TV platform for the team, which was still soaring in the wake of its first World Series championship in more than a century. After three seasons of COVID-19, cord-cutting and declining ratings, things haven’t gone exactly as planned for the ...
CHICAGO, IL
