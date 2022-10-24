Eddie Olczyk’s return to the United Center ‘an emotional time,’ but he stands by his ‘business and lifestyle decision’ to leave the Chicago Blackhawks booth

Eddie Olczyk emcees the Blackhawks Convention opening ceremony at the Chicago Hilton on July 27, 2018. Paul F. Gero/Chicago Tribune/TNS

During the first intermission of the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-4 victory against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, Eddie Olczyk emerged from behind a door marked “KRAKEN TV.”

Seeing the former Hawks color analyst come out of the visitor’s booth at the United Center is like seeing a Seattleite sipping Dunkin’ Donuts coffee.

It was Olczyk’s first return to the UC to call a Kraken game as part of the Roots Sports crew.

“It’s an emotional time for sure,” Olczyk told the Tribune. “You know, it’s kind of the feeling when you get traded … and you go back and play against your team for the first time. Once you get traded, like I did (when the Hawks dealt Olczyk to the Toronto Maple Leafs in September 1987), you get a little more experienced.”

At times he fumbled for words to express what he felt being back in the UC.

“You know, some of it, it’s still new and fresh,” he said. “I mean, I miss home for sure. I miss being here. But (I have) great guys to work with and a great crew. And so I’m just doing what I know how to do.

“Once the game starts, you get into that part of it. So it’s nice to see a bunch of familiar faces here today.”

Olczyk set off shockwaves in hockey circles in July when he announced he wouldn’t return to the Hawks television booth for a 17th season.

The stunner coincided with news that he signed on with the Kraken alongside play-by-play man John Forslund. A month later, the Kraken hired Olczyk’s son Nick as a TV and radio analyst, similar to roles he filled for the Hawks last season.

Eddie Olczyk said at the time that he had come to an impasse with the Hawks over his contract.

The Hawks responded that they believed they had a deal on an extension that was ready for Olczyk to sign, and his change of heart caught them completely off guard.

That explanation did little to stem the public-relations beating the Hawks took over losing “Eddie O.”

“There’s always two sides to every story,” Olczyk said. “I love the fans here (in Chicago), I always will. They made me feel so special as a player and as a broadcaster. I’m from here, and I’ll always be proud of that. … But I would just say, it was my decision to walk away from the opportunity that was presented. The team is going to be here a lot longer than I will be.

“It’s an emotional time, it was emotional for me, emotional for the team, emotional for the fan base. But everybody’s going to think what they want. And I would just hope that everybody understands that it ended up being a business and lifestyle decision that I decided for a lot of different reasons.

“I just decided to take a step back and explore other opportunities.”

Olcyzk saw several members of the Hawks, including CEO Danny Wirtz, in Denver when he called the Hawks opener against the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 12 for TNT.

“I gave Danny a big hug and I’ve seen (Hawks Chairman) Rocky (Wirtz),” Olczyk said.

Danny Wirtz told the Tribune last week: “It was hugs and kisses and just eager to hear what’s life like in Seattle and gave him a few shots about missing the Chicago winter and all that stuff.

“But he’s with a lot of his family — his brother, his sons (are) out there — so it’s a very different situation. You know, there are different stages as an organization, so it’s a great opportunity for him. We’re really happy for him. He knows that he’s always forever a Blackhawk.”

President of business operations Jaime Faulkner added, “We want what’s best for Eddie and completely respect and understand his decision.”

Among the friends and colleagues Olczyk said he reconnected with at the UC were Patrick Sharp — one of his replacements as Hawks TV analyst — radio play-by-play man John Wiedeman, director of security Brian Higgins “and Frankie, the parking attendant downstairs.”

“Change is always new, but it certainly helps when you have a lot of familiar faces,” Olczyk said. “Especially when I’m in Seattle.”

Besides Nick, Olczyk’s brother Ricky is an assistant general manager for the Kraken and son Eddie Jr. is an amateur scout.

“Both my boys and my brother, and (general manager) Ronnie Francis, we were roommates together in Pittsburgh … and I’ve done hundreds of games with Johnny Forslund,” Olcyzk said.

However, “my wife is here (in Chicago), grandkids are here, my other kids are here,” he said. “So that all plays into this whole part of me taking the opportunity there (in Seattle).”

This won’t be the last time Hawks fans see Olczyk, who will call at least one other game on TNT.

“He will be back in our building again and a number of times for national games and a couple other things we have up our sleeves,” Faulkner said. “So our fans will get to see him in different capacities at Blackhawks games this year.”