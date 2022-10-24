Read full article on original website
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Ilya Sorokin stopped 41 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York Islanders beat the crosstown-rival Rangers 3-0. Josh Bailey also scored and Jean-Gabriel Pageau had two assist to help the Islanders snap a three-game losing streak. Jaroslav Halak had 26 saves against his former team while losing for the third time in three starts for the Rangers, who have lost four straight (0-2-2) after a 3-1-0 start.
Brandon Hagel scored the tiebreaking power-play goal with 4:27 to play in the Tampa Bay Lightning's 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.Mikhail Sergachev and Nikita Kucherov scored early goals, Nicholas Paul added an empty-net goal and Victor Hedman had two assists in Tampa Bay's third win in four games. Brian Elliott made 19 saves for the three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Lightning, who rebounded from a loss at Los Angeles one night earlier during their three-game California road swing.Hagel scored a goal in his third consecutive game for the Lightning when he fired a shot through traffic...
CLEVELAND (AP) — Evan Mobley scored a season-high 22 points, Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 16 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic 103-92. Donovan Mitchell added 14 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which has won three in a row after dropping its opener at Toronto. All-Star center Allen is averaging 13.5 points and 11.5 boards with three double-doubles. Top overall draft pick Paolo Banchero had 29 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Orlando, extending his streak of 20-plus point games to begin his career to five. Orlando (0-5) is the lone team without a victory in the Eastern Conference.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook had a 53-yard touchdown run to help Minnesota finish off Miami on Oct. 16 before the Vikings had their bye week. He punctuated the moment by hurling the ball into the seats behind the end zone. The Vikings picked up a 24-16 victory in his hometown that raised their record to 5-1. That scamper through the Dolphins secondary was Cook’s first rush of more than 15 yards this season. He also had a 23-yard reception on Oct. 9 against Chicago. Cook and the Vikings are seeking more consistency from their ground game when they host Arizona on Sunday.
Disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore returned to practice with the New York Jets and is expected to play Sunday against New England after requesting to be traded last week. Moore has been disappointed in the lack of pass-catching opportunities he has had during the Jets’ surprising 5-2 start. He didn’t travel with the team to Denver, where New York won its fourth straight on Sunday, 16-9. The second-round pick out of Mississippi caught 43 passes for 538 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games as a rookie, but has just 16 catches for 203 yards and no scores in six games this season.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and the Miami Heat snapped Portland’s four-game winning streak with a 119-98 victory on Wednesday night. Damian Lillard had 22 points for Portland when he came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return and the Blazers later announced he had a right calf strain. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, said he felt tightness in his calf before the game. While he is not likely to play Friday when the Blazers host the Rockets, he does not expect to miss any more games. “I mean honestly, if this was a playoff game I would have played,” Lillard said.
