The Independent

New Zealand Rugby criticised over All Blacks’ ‘disgraceful’ fixture clash with Black Ferns

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has been criticised for a “disgraceful” fixture clash between the All Blacks and the Black Ferns that will see both national sides kick off less than one hour apart from each other on Saturday.The national men’s rugby time face Japan in Tokyo from 6:50pm New Zealand time (6.50am BST), 40 minutes before Wayne Smith’s side begin their World Cup quarter-final against Wales in Whangarei (7.30am BST). A kick-off time for the Japan game was not confirmed when the fixture was initially announced in August.While the quarter-final line-up for the World Cup was not announced until after...
Daily Mail

England are humiliated by Ireland in the T20 World Cup: Minnows record a deserved five-run victory after Jos Buttler's men lost regular wickets before heavy rain forced the teams off at the MCG

England suffered a shock Twenty20 World Cup defeat in dramatic and controversial circumstances here on Wednesday when rain brought a premature end to their game against Ireland. When umpires Paul Reiffel and Adrian Holdstock took the players off as the Melbourne rain that had delayed the start returned to the...
Daily Mail

Netball Australia receives sponsorship backing after Gina Rinehart pulled $15m over racism scandal and called out 'virtue signalling' in sport

Origin Energy will stand by Netball Australia after Gina Rinehart's company Hancock Prospects pulled its $15m sponsorship for the organisation. The gas and electricity company will continue as the Australian Diamonds’ naming rights partner, Origin CEO Frank Calabria said on Tuesday. 'Just to be very clear, we will continue...
Sara B

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
The Guardian

Python swallows woman at plantation in Indonesia

A woman was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation where she worked in Indonesia, according to local reports. The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, went to work on the plantation in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, on Sunday morning and her husband reported her missing when she did not return home that evening.
The Guardian

Donnell Wallam backed to sparkle for Diamonds on netball Test debut

Coach Stacey Marinkovich is confident Donnell Wallam will handle the glaring spotlight of her Diamonds netball debut against England after an unsettling build-up. The Australian team opens their three Test series against England in Newcastle on Wednesday night with goalshooter Wallam in the squad. She will become the third First Nations woman to don the green and gold and the first in more than two decades.
Daily Mail

Ange Postecoglou reveals just how easy it was to convince Aussie star Aaron Mooy to join Celtic…and backs the veteran Socceroo to make an impact at the World Cup

Ange Postecoglou has revealed it didn't take long to convince Aaron Mooy to join him at Celtic - and backed the Socceroos star to excel at the World Cup in Qatar next month. Mooy, 32, boldly opted to train alone, outside of China earlier this year, so he could feature in Australia's eventual play-off victories over the UAE and Peru in June.
AFP

High-profile Australian rape case abruptly ends in mistrial

A high-profile rape case that ignited nationwide protests across Australia abruptly ended Thursday in a mistrial, the latest twist in a courtroom saga involving some of the country's most senior politicians. The jury -- comprising eight women and four men -- had been deliberating for five days when Chief Justice Lucy McCallum discharged them and declared a mistrial on a technicality.
BBC

Australia 55-54 England: Donnell Wallam scores winner after sponsorship row

Donnell Wallam said it had been "one of the toughest weeks of her life" after scoring a last-minute winner as Australia beat England 55-54 in the first of their three-match series. Wallam, 28, is the first Indigenous player to feature for the Diamonds in more than two decades. But the...
mailplus.co.uk

Stoinis blasts Aussies home

MARCUS STOINIS was the hero for Australia as he blasted the defending champions to a much-needed seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup in Perth. The hosts, bruised by a hammering against New Zealand, needed a healthy win to repair pride and net run-rate. They were making...
ESPN

NZ Rugby owns up to Black Ferns-All Blacks scheduling gaff

New Zealand Rugby [NZR] has acknowledged a scheduling blunder that will see the Black Ferns' World Cup quarterfinal clash with the opening match of the All Blacks' spring tour. NZR has come in for heavy criticism this week for the error, which will see the All Blacks' Test against Japan...
Idaho8.com

Spanish man trekking to World Cup believed arrested in Iran

MADRID (AP) — The family of a Spanish man trekking from Madrid to Doha for the 2022 FIFA World Cup says he is believed to be under arrest in Iran where he went missing more than three weeks ago. Celia Cogedor, the mother of 41-year-old trekker Santiago Sanchez, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the Spanish foreign ministry said there’s “a 99% chance” he has been arrested. She said: “We are filled with hope.” Sanchez’s sister is due to meet Thursday with officials at the Spanish Foreign Ministry in Madrid to learn more details. The foreign ministry said in a statement that the Spanish embassy in Tehran is in touch with Iranian authorities about Sanchez. It declined to provide further details.

