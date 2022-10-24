Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Seahawks leaning on rookies now paying off in strong start
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Whether it’s offensive tackles Charles Cross or Abraham Lucas, defensive backs Tariq Woolen or Coby Bryant, or running back Ken Walker III, the Seattle Seahawks have received a wealth of production from their rookie draft class. That’s a big reason why Seattle is sitting at 4-3 and currently on top of the NFC West. Cross and Lucas have played every snap at left and right tackle. Woolen is tied for the NFL lead in interceptions with four and Bryant leads the league in forced fumbles with four. And Walker is coming off the best game of his young career with 167 yards and two touchdowns last week vs. the Chargers.
Idaho8.com
Saints sticking with Dalton over Winston vs. Raiders
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints coach Dennis Allen has decided that Andy Dalton will remain the New Orleans Saints starting quarterback for a fifth straight week. Allen says season-opening starter Jameis Winston is healthy enough to return, but that New Orleans offense has been moving the ball effectively and scoring points with Dalton at QB. New Orleans has averaged 31 points per game with Dalton after scoring 17 points per game with Winston. New Orleans has lost five of six games to drop to 2-5. But as the Saints prepare to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, they’re only one game out of first place in the NFC South.
Idaho8.com
Brian Allen’s return could lift beleaguered Rams’ O-line
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen is on track to return against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday after missing the last five games because of knee surgery. Allen’s absence was the first of several injuries on the offensive line, which has given up 22 sacks through six games this season after allowing a total of 31 in 2021 en route to winning the Super Bowl. Allen had excess fluid drained from his knee prior to the season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8, and underwent surgery the day after the 31-10 loss.
Idaho8.com
49ers count on bigger impact in game 2 with McCaffrey
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey just wanted to make sure he knew his limited plays well enough to line up in the correct spot and run them properly for his debut with the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will be a much bigger part of the game plan this week now that he has a full week to learn the offense and prepare for a key game against the Los Angeles Rams. McCaffrey was acquired late last week in a trade with Carolina.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Idaho8.com
Cook, Vikings seek consistency after breakthrough TD
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dalvin Cook had a 53-yard touchdown run to help Minnesota finish off Miami on Oct. 16 before the Vikings had their bye week. He punctuated the moment by hurling the ball into the seats behind the end zone. The Vikings picked up a 24-16 victory in his hometown that raised their record to 5-1. That scamper through the Dolphins secondary was Cook’s first rush of more than 15 yards this season. He also had a 23-yard reception on Oct. 9 against Chicago. Cook and the Vikings are seeking more consistency from their ground game when they host Arizona on Sunday.
Idaho8.com
Brady, Bucs aim to rebound against Lamar Jackson, Ravens
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another’s success. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks meet for the second time in their careers when the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. When the 45-year-old Brady retired briefly last winter, he posted a story and picture of the two of them on social media with the caption: “You’re next.” Jackson said this week he hopes that means he’ll be the next quarterback to win the Super Bowl. Brady says he thinks highly of Jackson and feels the Ravens star has a great future.
Idaho8.com
Will Ravens make Bucs lose 3 in a row? Pro Picks says no
Tom Brady hasn’t lost three straight games in 20 years. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens aim to snap that streak. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are struggling following consecutive losses to a pair of teams — Pittsburgh and Carolina — that are 4-10 combined. A predictable offense, mediocre defense and poor coaching have turned the Buccaneers from Super Bowl contenders to pretenders. Now they have to face Jackson and the Ravens on a short week as the teams meet Thursday night in Tampa. The Buccaneers are 1 1/2-point underdogs at home, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Pro Picks leans slightly toward the home team.
Idaho8.com
Ryan surprised, hopeful after getting benched by Colts
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The disappointment was etched all over Matt Ryan’s face. Two days after learning he had been benched by Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich, Ryan told reporters he was surprised and shocked. Second-year quarterback Sam Ehligner will replace the 15-year veteran as the starter Sunday against Washington. And Reich says Ehlinger will likely keep the No. 1 job for the rest of the season.
Idaho8.com
Rodgers using tough-love approach with slumping Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are carrying a three-game losing streak and one of the NFL’s worse offenses into this week’s game at Buffalo against the Bills. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said the offense is making far too many mental mistakes. The reigning MVP says he’s going to hold guys accountable. Packers coach Matt LaFleur and wide receiver Sammy Watkins say they understand Rodgers’ approach.
Idaho8.com
FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 8
Only two quarterbacks are on a bye this week, but they’re a relevant duo: Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. With just two teams on a bye, though, most teams won’t be seeking streamers, so the Mahomes and Herbert managers may not need to dig deep for replacements. Tyler Allgeier has earned a very respectable role in a run-heavy offense. Allgeier has played on 59.0%, 57.1%, and 60.0% of the Atlanta Falcons’ snaps over the past three games while Cordarrelle Patterson is out injured. Allgeier and the Falcons face the Carolina Panthers this week; Carolina ranks 13th in rushing success rate allowed to opposing backs and are allowing 0.17 rushing yards over expected to the position, as well.
Idaho8.com
Eagles acquire 3-time Pro Bowl DE Quinn from Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles have acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. Chicago gets a fourth-round pick in 2023 in return. The 32-year-old Quinn is off to a slow start with just one sack and three quarterback hits. But he broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s franchise record with 18 1/2 sacks last year in a resurgent season. The Eagles are the lone remaining undefeated team.
Idaho8.com
Jets’ Moore returns, will play after trade request last week
Disgruntled wide receiver Elijah Moore returned to practice with the New York Jets and is expected to play Sunday against New England after requesting to be traded last week. Moore has been disappointed in the lack of pass-catching opportunities he has had during the Jets’ surprising 5-2 start. He didn’t travel with the team to Denver, where New York won its fourth straight on Sunday, 16-9. The second-round pick out of Mississippi caught 43 passes for 538 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games as a rookie, but has just 16 catches for 203 yards and no scores in six games this season.
Idaho8.com
Pats’ QB Jones believes he deserves to be starter vs. Jets
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Mac Jones says he wants to start this week against the Jets and believes he deserves to remain in the lineup despite struggling in his return to the field following three-game absence because of an ankle injury. He declined to say definitively whether he’s been told he will be the starter, but he was not on the first injury report of the week and was not wearing the brace he played with during Monday’s loss to Chicago. He lasted only three series in that game, throwing an interception before being benched for backup Bailey Zappe. Coach Bill Belichick declined to say whether Jones will remain the starter.
Idaho8.com
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill’s ankle ‘headed in right direction’
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill walked out wearing sneakers Wednesday to talk to reporters with no hint of a limp. Then the Tennessee Titans quarterback spent the next few minutes sidestepping questions about his sprained right ankle just as he dodges pass rushers trying to take Tannehill down on the field. Yes, Tannehill’s right ankle feels better than after the Titans’ win over Indianapolis when he left the stadium wearing a walking boot. No, he isn’t at a point where he could dance at his daughter’s wedding. Not because of his ankle. She’s 4 and a couple of decades from that moment. Tannehill says he has a little ways to go.
Idaho8.com
Broncos’ Russell Wilson says he’s ‘ready to roll’ in London
HARROW, England (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has proclaimed himself “ready to roll” despite a lingering hamstring injury ahead of Denver’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Wilson was a limited participant in practice Wednesday at the Harrow School outside London. Coach Nathaniel Hackett was noncommittal, but the veteran quarterback was optimistic. Hackett held Wilson out of Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the New York Jets because of a pulled hamstring. Wilson has only missed four games as a pro and is in the midst of his worst season. The Broncos are 2-5 despite an impressive defense.
Idaho8.com
Raiders focus on coaches’ grades rather than other resources
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Last year and at the start of this season, Las Vegas Raiders second-year linebacker Divine Deablo used to focus on analytical websites, paying attention to his grades. Now he focuses on making his coaches happy. While Deablo ranks 55th out of 79 linebackers on Pro Football Focus’ grading scale, he’s ranked first on the Raiders, and 15th in the league, with 59 combo tackles, and second with 29 solo tackles. For veterans like linebacker Denzel Perryman and Duron Harmon, they too paid attention at the start of their careers, but quickly learned analytics and grades outside the organization don’t amount to much, or, at least not as much as what their coaches say.
Idaho8.com
‘Underdog’ Heinicke changes Washington Commanders identity
Taylor Heinicke replacing Carson Wentz as the Washington Commanders starting quarterback has changed the identity of their offense. Heinicke does not have the prototypical size or arm strength for an NFL quarterback such as Wentz. But his instincts and ability to extend plays may be better suited for the Commanders looking to hold onto the ball and sustain long drives. And Heinicke’s underdog story going from out of the league to quarantine quarterback to a roster mainstay has made him popular among teammates. Coach Ron Rivera thinks Heinicke’s attitude has also helped the team.
Idaho8.com
Jags move forward with Etienne, who plans to ‘grow up fast’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Coach Doug Pederson insists the Jacksonville Jaguars never shopped demoted running back James Robinson. He says the New York Jets called Monday to inquire about a trade and the Jaguars were faced with a tough decision. They chose to move on from a popular and productive player and go with a duo that includes second-year pro Travis Etienne and seldom-used JaMycal Hasty. It was a somewhat risky decision considering the Jaguars were left with an inexperienced backfield. But it was a clear indication the Jaguars are moving forward with Etienne, a first-round pick in 2021 who missed his entire rookie season following a foot injury.
