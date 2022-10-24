ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wbrc.com

Some schools dealing with uptick in flu cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, Alabama is a hotbed for flu. Some schools around the state are going remote to keep kids and teachers from getting sick. Birmingham metro schools are doing what they can to keep flu cases under control. So far, school is still in session and none have had to go remote yet.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama struggles to staff special education services, leaving students with limited options

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Brooke Hilyer had few options left for her son Logan’s education. Last spring before Logan graduated elementary school, Hilyer was told by Elmore County Schools that her local middle school, Holtville, did not have a special education class available for children with multiple disabilities.
ALABAMA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes

AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
AUBURN, AL
Troy Messenger

Utility grants available

This month, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she was awarding grants in the total of $2.58 million to go towards helping low-income households in the state with home energy costs during the upcoming winter months. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies around the state to provide funding...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Alabama Big 10 meet to discuss upcoming vote on major law

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Big Ten Mayors, which includes Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, held a press conference in Auburn to discuss the ratification of Aniah’s Law, which could change Alabama’s law system forever. Should Aniah’s Law be ratified, this will allow Alabama judges to deny bail to...
ALABAMA STATE
aldailynews.com

AARP: Pass Amendment 2, the Alabama Broadband Internet Infrastructure Funding Amendment on November 8

For many Alabamians, access to high-speed internet, also known as broadband, is not available where they live and work. AARP Alabama believes that affordable and reliable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity – a necessity that can help Alabamians learn, find work, do their jobs and stay healthy. It connects older Alabamians with their family and friends and helps them remain independent. Just as importantly, high-speed internet is necessary for local businesses to prosper.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama schools closing early due to severe weather Tuesday, Oct. 25

Some schools have announced early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Tuberville: Millennials, Gen X need to get to work

Appearing in Mobile on Tuesday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville celebrated local industry, shared a few insights into his time in office so far and blamed a failing education system and a couple of lazy generations for a “crisis” pushing the country to the brink of socialism. Tuberville was the...
MOBILE, AL

