wbrc.com
Some schools dealing with uptick in flu cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, Alabama is a hotbed for flu. Some schools around the state are going remote to keep kids and teachers from getting sick. Birmingham metro schools are doing what they can to keep flu cases under control. So far, school is still in session and none have had to go remote yet.
WSFA
ACES report shows significant increase in emergency teacher certificates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A recent state report shows the use of emergency teacher certificates is up by over 1000%. The Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services report shows that 645 emergency certificates were awarded to elementary teachers just last year. That’s an increase of 1052% since 2010.
Alabama struggles to staff special education services, leaving students with limited options
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Brooke Hilyer had few options left for her son Logan’s education. Last spring before Logan graduated elementary school, Hilyer was told by Elmore County Schools that her local middle school, Holtville, did not have a special education class available for children with multiple disabilities.
Does your child have the flu? Cases are increasing in Alabama, prompting remote learning
Alabama is reporting high levels of influenza, including lots of doctor’s visits for children and young people, officials said Monday. At least two school districts have had to briefly change operations due to sickness and absences. Alexander City Schools will shift to remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday due to...
Alabama: Homebuilders, realtors frustrated by cluster mailbox policy
Local guidelines are causing headaches for both homebuilders and realtors who claim they are unaware of a new mandate from the United States Postal Service (USPS) that now requires cluster mailboxes for all new construction.
opelikaobserver.com
Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes
AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing nearly $40,000 from student activities fund
A Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing thousands from a school activity fund was served with a demand letter and indictment by officials with the State Auditor’s Office after a recent Marshal County grand jury proceeding. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary is accused of embezzling from...
WAAY-TV
Alabama health leaders concerned about trifecta of viral illnesses, especially in young kids
An outbreak of respiratory illnesses caused Austinville Elementary School in Decatur to shut down and learn remotely for two days. This increase in illnesses is a common theme throughout the country, and it has doctors concerned about how it could impact our healthcare system. "A confluence of three different viral...
Troy Messenger
Utility grants available
This month, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she was awarding grants in the total of $2.58 million to go towards helping low-income households in the state with home energy costs during the upcoming winter months. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies around the state to provide funding...
wbrc.com
Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
Alabama among states with the highest flu activity in the country, according to Walgreens
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Alabama has some of the highest flu activity in the country, according to a report from Walgreens announced Monday. Walgreens launched its 2022-23 Walgreens Flu Index to help communities track flu activity in their areas. The Walgreens Flu Index shows that the overall flu activity is 10 times higher nationwide […]
WSFA
Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
wdhn.com
Alabama Big 10 meet to discuss upcoming vote on major law
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Big Ten Mayors, which includes Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, held a press conference in Auburn to discuss the ratification of Aniah’s Law, which could change Alabama’s law system forever. Should Aniah’s Law be ratified, this will allow Alabama judges to deny bail to...
Local agencies receive $2.58 million to assist low-income families with utility costs
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $2.58 million to help low-income households with home energy costs during the winter months. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide funding to help low-income families heat their homes this winter. “As we enter the coldest...
aldailynews.com
AARP: Pass Amendment 2, the Alabama Broadband Internet Infrastructure Funding Amendment on November 8
For many Alabamians, access to high-speed internet, also known as broadband, is not available where they live and work. AARP Alabama believes that affordable and reliable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity – a necessity that can help Alabamians learn, find work, do their jobs and stay healthy. It connects older Alabamians with their family and friends and helps them remain independent. Just as importantly, high-speed internet is necessary for local businesses to prosper.
Alabama schools closing early due to severe weather Tuesday, Oct. 25
Some schools have announced early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
altoday.com
Big 10 Mayors urge Alabama voters to vote Yes for Aniah’s Law – Amendment One
Aniah’s Law – Amendment One – will be on the November 8 general election ballot. If ratified by Alabama voters, it would allow judges to deny bail to dangerous criminals likely to re-offend. The Alabama Big 10 Mayors held a press conference in Auburn on Monday to express their support for the Aniah’s Law constitutional amendment.
Tuberville: Millennials, Gen X need to get to work
Appearing in Mobile on Tuesday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville celebrated local industry, shared a few insights into his time in office so far and blamed a failing education system and a couple of lazy generations for a “crisis” pushing the country to the brink of socialism. Tuberville was the...
Alabama voters have the chance to vote out racist language in state constitution
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama voters will be able to vote on a recompiled, reorganized state constitution in the upcoming election. The new recompiled constitution will remove all racist language, delete repeated provisions, and reorganize sections by county. Drafted in 1901, the Alabama State Constitution is known to be the longest in the world with […]
