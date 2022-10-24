ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 5

DontMessWithTexas
2d ago

Dallas is full of ishht a body found in a burning SUV is not normal sounds like a homicide to me !!!!!

Reply
6
 

fox4news.com

Body recovered from Trinity River in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating after a person was found dead in the Trinity River. Dallas Fire Rescue said the body was found Tuesday afternoon near the Corinth Street Bridge. The victim has not yet been identified and police haven’t yet released a gender. Police also haven’t said...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Connector ramp to NB I-35E reopened after 18-wheeler crash, officials say

DALLAS — A connector ramp was closed for several hours following an 18-wheeler crash in downtown Dallas Wednesday morning, officials said. Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) said the accident happened shortly before 3 a.m. The 18-wheeler struck a barrier and overturned at North Stemmons Freeway and Woodall Rodgers. The Dallas County...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Arlington car wash, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas - Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and another injured at an Arlington car wash. Kennedale police were called to the scene on Tree Point Drive. They say two victims were taken to an Arlington hospital. SKY 4 spotted officers investigating a white car at...
ARLINGTON, TX
inForney.com

Suspects detained as Forney police investigate shooting incident

FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department confirms multiple suspects have been detained in connection with a shooting investigation Tuesday evening. Police responded to the incident involving reported shots fired in the 200 block of Farm-to-Market (FM) 548, near Jack's Quick Stop and Taco Case. Responding officers located a...
FORNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas first responders find body in burning vehicle off Burma Road

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after fire crews working to extinguish a burning vehicle discovered a dead body inside on Saturday evening.Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 22, 2022, officers responded to the 4600 block of Burma Rd. after a request came in from Dallas Fire-Rescue.When they arrived, police learned that Dallas Fire-Rescue had responded to reports about a burning vehicle in the woods off of Burma Rd.Fire crews discovered a small SUV engulfed in flames and began working to extinguish the blaze. After putting the fire out, they discovered a body.The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office is working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Continue to investigate Homicide on Park Row

On July 4, 2021, at approximately 10:37 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Park Row Avenue. A 43-year-old woman and 19-year-old John Kentreal Hightower were shot while attending a gathering at the location. Both were taken to a local hospital and treated for their injuries. On July 6, 2021, John Kentreal Hightower, died from his injuries. The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact 214-671-3584.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Nailed by Police: Highland Park Suspect Arrested

Highland Park residents have been raising concerns about roofing nails being intentionally left in the streets of the neighborhood these past weeks. Hundreds of nails were found on Lomo Alto Drive between Mockingbird Lane and Beverly Drive which resident Jodi Shays and her neighbors spent hours picking up, she told Fox 4.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Suspected Love Field shooter indicted for aggravated assault against public servant

DALLAS — The woman suspected of firing several rounds from a handgun at Dallas Love Field Airport was indicted Wednesday by a Dallas County grand jury. Portia Odufuwa, the 37-year-old suspect, was indicted on the charge of aggravated assault against a public servant. Police said one of the rounds she fired off in Love Field was aimed toward a police officer.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Fire-Rescue Responds to Blaze at Vacant Home

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded Monday evening to a shed fire in Oak Cliff. Four fire trucks responded to the blaze at 2110 E. Overton Road including the Oak Cliff Fire Department. The property was vacant, and the house adjoining the shed was boarded up with wooden planks. “We thought it was...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Driver killed in shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland, police say

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on LBJ Freeway Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an accident on southbound LBJ between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive around 6:20 p.m. Police found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. Paramedics took the driver to an...
GARLAND, TX
