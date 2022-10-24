ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

Hudson Valley Post

2 Plants Closing In New York, Over 200 Out Of Work

Two New York plants announced plans to close, leaving over 200 Empire State workers looking for new work. Johnson And Johnson announced a "plant layoff" at a New York City location. Johnson And Johnson Laying Off Plant Workers in New York. The Pharmaceutical Supplies company is laying off 64 employees...
BRENTWOOD, NY
therealdeal.com

KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M

A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Confusing Purple Sign Found By Marist in Poughkeepsie

This sign hanging in Poughkeepsie is confusing local drivers. Do you know what it means?. It is hard enough for some people to understand the street signs we already have and now are they throwing new ones at us. These signs have been popping up all over the Hudson Valley for years. They have been spotted in Fishkill and Poughkeepsie. They usually are yellow and have letters on them.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
City Limits

Former ‘Worst Landlord’ Forced to Pay $82K in Latest Settlement with NYC Housing Agency

It’s the latest civil penalty leveled against Jason Korn, the former “Worst Landlord” on the Public Advocate’s annual list of terrible property owners. One of New York’s most notorious landlords will pay $82,500 to settle dozens of lead paint violations inside six of his Brooklyn apartment buildings, the city’s housing agency said Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
