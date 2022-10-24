Read full article on original website
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Shootout Caught on Video in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.BLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in AmericaFatim HemrajNewark, NJ
NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional RightsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
PD: New York Dad Beat Mom While Holding Baby In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley father is accused of assaulting the mother of his young child while the baby was being held. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Town of Ramapo Police Department responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a report of a dispute between a man and woman.
SP: Hudson Valley Man Blinded Pilots Trying To Land Plane In New York
A Hudson Valley man nearly caused a tragic accident when he blinded pilots trying to land a plane in New York. New York State Police based in Manhattan announced the arrest of a Hudson Valley man who allegedly shined a laser-beam into an airplane as it was landing in New York.
New York Teacher Stole Funds From Hudson Valley Youth Club
A Hudson Valley teacher is accused of stealing around $100,000 from a youth club. On Friday, On October 21, 2022, members of the Town of Ramapo Police Detective Bureau arrested 35-year-old Yan Garcia of Hillburn, New York, following a 6-month investigation. Rockland County Man Accused of Stealing From Ramapo Valley...
Photos: Gruesome-Looking Traffic Circle Crash in Hudson Valley, New York
Officials rushed to the scene of an awful-looking traffic-circle accident in the Hudson Valley. Sunday evening the Fort Montgomery Fire Department confirmed firefighters answered a serious motor vehicle accident at a traffic circle in Orange County. Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Orange County, New York. The Fort Montgomery Fire Department...
‘Live Alligator’ Scares New York Customers Inside Hudson Valley Business
Police were alerted after a real-life alligator was spotted at a popular Hudson Valley business. On Monday, Oct. 24, the Rosendale Police Department confirmed a real alligator was spotted in the front window of an Ulster County business. "Live Alligator" Spotted At Ulster County, New York Business. The alligator was...
History Nerds Thrilled, Rare Orange County NY Documents Now Available
Have you ever wanted to research something and been limited only be your ability to do the research? This might shock you, in this very digital age, but not all documents can be found on the internet. Yep, pretty shocking indeed. What about being able to search deeper? To find...
2 Plants Closing In New York, Over 200 Out Of Work
Two New York plants announced plans to close, leaving over 200 Empire State workers looking for new work. Johnson And Johnson announced a "plant layoff" at a New York City location. Johnson And Johnson Laying Off Plant Workers in New York. The Pharmaceutical Supplies company is laying off 64 employees...
therealdeal.com
KABR buys Rockland County shopping center for $30M
A 125,000-square-foot shopping center sale in New York City for $30 million? Unlikely. A joint venture did, however, pick up a grocery-anchored shopping center in New City for the same price. JLL announced the KABR Group and BTF teamed up to purchase the shopping center at 78 North Main Street in Rockland County.
‘Death Investigation:’ Hudson Valley Man Found Dead In New York River, Near Park
A "death investigation" is underway after a Hudson Valley man was removed from a river in the region. On Sunday, the Yonkers Police Department confirmed a death investigation is underway after a dead body was removed from the Saw Mill River. 'Death Investigation' After Body Pulled From Saw Mill River...
Missing New York Hiker Stuck In Hudson Valley Pond For 17 Hours
A hiker who went missing somehow ended up being saved in a pond in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday just before 6:30 a.m., the Thiells Fire Department was called for help in finding a hiker who went missing early Friday afternoon. Hiker Goes Missing Near Rockland County, Orange County Border.
Seen Him? Police, FBI Looking To Locate Goshen Man Wanted For Rape Of Minor
The New York State Police and the FBI are asking the public for help locating a man who allegedly raped a minor in the Hudson Valley. Jesus Torres, age 31, of Goshen, is wanted on an extraditable warrant for raping a female child in Orange County, said Trooper Steven Nevel.
getnews.info
New Female-Owned Golden Krust Location To Open In Newburgh, New York
Foodies will have a lot more options come October as the famed Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant franchise will be opening up new doors at a new location. For those who wish to have a taste of the Caribbean, Golden Krust is ready to serve you. The Newburgh area of Orange...
Confusing Purple Sign Found By Marist in Poughkeepsie
This sign hanging in Poughkeepsie is confusing local drivers. Do you know what it means?. It is hard enough for some people to understand the street signs we already have and now are they throwing new ones at us. These signs have been popping up all over the Hudson Valley for years. They have been spotted in Fishkill and Poughkeepsie. They usually are yellow and have letters on them.
Weird “Illegal” Note Left On Car Divides The Hudson Valley
It's official: comments that used to live on Facebook have come to real-life, and so has the drama. A lengthy note recently left on one New Paltz resident's car has sparked a massive debate as to who exactly is in the wrong. Strange Note in New Paltz, NY. "Why do...
Man Falls 50 Feet, Lands in Hole In the Ground In Upstate NY!
Hiking in New York can be a beautiful yet dangerous experience. For example, as those beautiful leaves start to fall, the ground will become slippery and the next thing you know you are on the ground yourself. In some cases simply falling to the ground would be the best case...
Former ‘Worst Landlord’ Forced to Pay $82K in Latest Settlement with NYC Housing Agency
It’s the latest civil penalty leveled against Jason Korn, the former “Worst Landlord” on the Public Advocate’s annual list of terrible property owners. One of New York’s most notorious landlords will pay $82,500 to settle dozens of lead paint violations inside six of his Brooklyn apartment buildings, the city’s housing agency said Wednesday.
Police: Mamaroneck overdose victim was shot in White Plains on Friday
A Mamaroneck man that died from an apparent drug overdose was also the victim of a shooting, according to Mamaroneck Village police.
Newburgh woman accused of identity theft
State Police of Wilton arrested Emonie S. Rosado, 28 of Newburgh on October 24. Rosado was allegedly involved in an identity theft incident in June.
Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’ House is Located in the Hudson Valley
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the hottest shows on Netflix right now was filmed in the Hudson Valley and people are admiring the stunning home. If you were looking for...
This Windy Hudson Valley Road Ranks ‘One of The Most Beautiful’ in New York
Tis the season to take the scenic route. The first time I was ever on this road was during my driver's ed class in school. The teacher told us that this was one of the windiest roads in New York state. I thought to myself, if I could drive this, I can drive anywhere.
