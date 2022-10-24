ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, AL

Hartford, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Hartford.

The Slocomb High School basketball team will have a game with Geneva County High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.

Slocomb High School
Geneva County High School
October 24, 2022
15:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Slocomb High School basketball team will have a game with Geneva County High School on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00.

Slocomb High School
Geneva County High School
October 24, 2022
16:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

