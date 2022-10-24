ST. LOUIS — On Sunday, October, 23, St. Louis Police responded to the 4000 block of Broadway for a case of road rage that turned into a shooting. Court documents state that the victim and the suspect, Corey Hargrave, 29, got into an argument. It took place at the intersection of 1-55 North and South Broadway.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO