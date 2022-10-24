Read full article on original website
Man charged in downtown St. Louis stabbing
St. Louis police responded to a call on Oct. 11 for a stabbing in downtown St. Louis.
Man found dead Tuesday laying in north St. Louis street
ST. LOUIS — A 27-year-old man was gunned down Tuesday morning in north St. Louis' Vandeventer neighborhood. Gunfire rang out at about 7 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Sarah St., police said. Once officers arrived, they found 27-year-old James Riley III shot in the middle of the street.
KMOV
Remembering the victims killed in St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A mom, a gym teacher and a cross-country coach; an aspiring dancer, weeks away from her 16th birthday. Those were the victims that were killed in the Central Visual and Performing Arts school shooting on Monday morning. “She was a ray of sunshine to everyone,”...
KMOV
GoFundMe set up for CVPA victim who was shot in hand and jaw
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Following the tragic shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School, efforts to help the victims and their families have already begun. One student, Brian, was in health class when the school went on lockdown. The fundraiser states the shooter entered Brian’s classroom and killed...
St. Louis police respond to road rage on Broadway
ST. LOUIS — On Sunday, October, 23, St. Louis Police responded to the 4000 block of Broadway for a case of road rage that turned into a shooting. Court documents state that the victim and the suspect, Corey Hargrave, 29, got into an argument. It took place at the intersection of 1-55 North and South Broadway.
St. Charles County have armed officers in every school following school shooting in St. Louis and Uvalde, Texas
St. Charles County has armed officers in every school to protect kids from situations like an active shooter.
St. Louis police were inside school with shooter within 4 minutes and in a ‘firefight’ within 12 minutes
Officials have shared that four minutes after a gunman arrived at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and began opening fire, police entered the school and began searching for the shooter.
Suspect charged with murder for Fountain Park shooting
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police responded to a call on Oct. 23 for a deceased victim in the 700 block of North Euclid Ave. Detective Wallace Leopold reported, in a probable cause statement on Oct. 23, officers responded to a scene of a shooting. The officers located the...
ATM stolen in Central West End Wednesday morning
Police went out to a couple of burglary calls in the city Wednesday morning.
Eerie new photo of St. Louis school shooter Orlando Harris scowling in yearbook pic before killing 2 in massacre
AN eerie picture of the St Louis school shooter looking sullen has emerged after he killed two at his former high school on Monday. The yearbook's undated photo shows a gloomy-looking Orlando Harris, 19, with short hair and wearing a white hoodie and black jacket. Harris killed gym teacher Jean...
KMOV
Memorial set up in south St. Louis in honor of high school shooting victims
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A memorial honoring the victims of the shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. A 15-year-old student, Alexandria Bell, and 61-year-old teacher Jean Kuczka were shot and killed at CVPA Monday morning, Oct. 24. Seven others were injured. The shooter, later identified as...
Suspect killed, 2 others dead after south St. Louis high school shooting
A gunman killed two people Monday morning in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis, according to police. When officers arrived, they shot and killed the gunman.
KMOV
Father, son convicted of assaulting person after dispute over Pokemon Go game in 2018
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County jury convicted father and son Robert and Angelo Matteuzzi Wednesday of assaulting someone in Kirkwood Park in 2018 after an argument over a mobile video game. Prosecutors argued that the Matteuzzis and the victim were competing in the mobile Pokemon Go...
KMOV
St. Louis jury finds man guilty in 2019 murder case
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A jury in St. Louis has convicted a man in a 2019 murder case that took place in the city’s Baden neighborhood. The two-day murder trial ended Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 26, with jurors finding 42-year-old Terrell Whiting, of St. Louis, guilty of first degree murder and armed criminal action.
KSDK
Suspect in custody after shooting at St. Louis school
A suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning. Three people were injured in a shooting at Central VPA High School.
Suspect In St. Louis School Shooting Had Manifesto, Police Say
Orlando Harris, 19, wrote he's been an "isolated loner" his whole life
Photos of school shooting victims released in press conference
Three are dead, including the shooter, after a south St. Louis High School shooting Monday morning.
Hundreds gather at vigil to call for change after St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS — A community torn to pieces gathered Monday night in Tower Grove Park to honor the teacher and student lost in shooting that morning at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. They also came together to demand change. CVPA student Alex Macias said...
‘We are outraged’ : St. Louis sports teams address Monday’s school shooting
Hours after a deadly St. Louis school shooting, the city's professional sports teams took to social media to address the situation.
55-year-old man shot and killed in north St. Louis
A man was shot and killed overnight in north St. Louis.
