Remembering the victims killed in St. Louis school shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A mom, a gym teacher and a cross-country coach; an aspiring dancer, weeks away from her 16th birthday. Those were the victims that were killed in the Central Visual and Performing Arts school shooting on Monday morning. “She was a ray of sunshine to everyone,”...
GoFundMe set up for CVPA victim who was shot in hand and jaw

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Following the tragic shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School, efforts to help the victims and their families have already begun. One student, Brian, was in health class when the school went on lockdown. The fundraiser states the shooter entered Brian’s classroom and killed...
St. Louis police respond to road rage on Broadway

ST. LOUIS — On Sunday, October, 23, St. Louis Police responded to the 4000 block of Broadway for a case of road rage that turned into a shooting. Court documents state that the victim and the suspect, Corey Hargrave, 29, got into an argument. It took place at the intersection of 1-55 North and South Broadway.
St. Louis jury finds man guilty in 2019 murder case

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A jury in St. Louis has convicted a man in a 2019 murder case that took place in the city’s Baden neighborhood. The two-day murder trial ended Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 26, with jurors finding 42-year-old Terrell Whiting, of St. Louis, guilty of first degree murder and armed criminal action.
