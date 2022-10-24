Read full article on original website
Thieves slam van into Chanel store in Beverly Grove
Burglary suspects crashed a gray Mercedes sprinter van into a Chanel store early Tuesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills.Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded 2:53 a.m. to 125 N. Robertson Blvd. west of Cedars Sinai Medical Center regarding a 911 call of a crash at the store. Two suspects who were confronted by an armed security guard ran from the scene, leaving behind the gray van, which had been reported stolen, police said. It was not known if the suspects took any merchandise.In July, thieves used a white van to ram into the entrance of the same store in a smash and burglary.
SMPD Responds to Stabbing Near Santa Monica Pier; Victim Refuses to Cooperate With Police
On October 24th, 2022 at about 9:30 PM, SMPD Officers responded to a call of a possible stabbing that occurred in the area of Ocean Ave. and Colorado Blvd. Officers made contact with the Reporting Party / Witness who explained an unknown male approached him and asked for directions to the nearest hospital. The witness noticed the male had what appeared to be a stab wound to his stomach. The injured male walked away out of sight. SMPD personnel checked the area and local hospitals, however the injured person was not located. The victim was described as a Hispanic male, 40-50 years old, long goatee and wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants and black beanie.
Husband of Longtime LA Activist Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident
On Sunday evening, a hit-and-run driver killed Bruce Phillips while he was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle near Ted Watkins Park. Phillips was married to Helen Jones, a longtime activist whose son, John Horton, died in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles in 2009. While law enforcement initially attributed Horton’s death to suicide, Horton’s medical report showed signs of severe physical trauma, prompting Jones to file a wrongful death lawsuit in 2015. The case was settled in 2016, and Jones received $2 million from Los Angeles County.
At least 2 detained in connection to string of arson fires in North Hollywood area
Nobody was hurt, but authorities believe it was part of a series of at least 10 other small fires that were set off in the area within the span of an hour.
These are the safest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, according to Niche
Despite what you may have seen or heard on TV, Los Angeles, for the most part, is a safe city to call home. But like any major metropolitan area, it all comes down to location, location, location. Some neighborhoods, towns or boroughs are inherently safer than others, but other areas might actually surprise you with […]
Missing man, 35, found dead in Santa Monica Mountains had been shot
CAMARILLO, Calif. - A man who went missing in July was found dead in the Santa Monica Mountains earlier this month, and according to a newly released report by the coroner's office, he had been shot to death. Jose Velasquez, 35, of Camarillo, was found dead on Oct. 3 near...
Coroner: Examination Pending to Determine Actor Leslie Jordan’s Cause of Death in Hollywood Crash
Authorities Tuesday continued their investigation into the death of Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, who died after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Hollywood. Jordan, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Monday near Cahuenga...
2 homeless men arrested after short police chase in Santa Monica
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - Two homeless men were arrested in Santa Monica over the weekend for allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading police on a short chase through the city. Santa Monica Police responded to reports of a car alarm in the 1400 block of Hill Street just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3. When officers got there, they found a tan Toyota Tacoma pulling out of the alley behind the home, and officers said the truck sped off once it saw officers. SMPD said the driver then failed to stop at a stop sign, leading to a short police chase.
West L.A. man who stalked VA doctors sentenced to prison
A man who carried out a longtime harassment campaign against two female doctors from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in West L.A., as well as two others who work at the VA’s Loma Linda facility, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.
Deputies Catch Suspects in the Act of Second 7-Eleven Armed Robbery
Whittier, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station deputies caught two suspects in the middle of an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store on the 8200 block of Norwalk Boulevard and Broadway Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in the city of Whittier.
One killed, one wounded at North Hollywood hookah lounge
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at Sky Hookah Lounge Tuesday in North Hollywood. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded at approximately 12:15 a.m. to 13007 Victory Blvd. west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue regarding a shots fired call, and found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the back of the bar.
Woman accused of grabbing two children outside of Orange County school
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. – A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley. Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. the was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.
The Swig Company Purchases 96,000 SQFT Office Building in Los Angeles for $48MM
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to a third quarter earnings report from Kilroy Realty (the seller), the property was sold for $48 million, or about $499 per square foot in late August. However, information regarding pricing was only just released.) Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has arranged the sale...
Newsom Condemns Antisemitic Hate in LA
Following a weekend in which antisemitic banners were draped over an overpass of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Los Angeles and some 25 flyers blaming gun control on Jewish people were disbursed in Beverly Hills, Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday issued a statement of condemnation.
Gov. Newsom responds to antisemitic incidents throughout Los Angeles County
Following a weekend where several antisemitic incidents occurred throughout the Southland, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement condemning the actions. On Saturday, members of a group stood on an overpass above the 405 Freeway, performing Nazi salutes behind a banner that read "Kanye was right about the Jews." The message comes on the heels of rapper Kanye West's multi-week attack on the Jewish community.Less than 24 hours later, many Angelenos living in Beverly Hills, Brentwood and Westwood woke to find fliers containing messages of antisemitic hate in their front yards. The messages were inside of plastic bags, weighed down with...
Actor, part-time local resident Leslie Jordan dies in car crash in Hollywood
Emmy-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died today after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Hollywood, possibly the result of a medical emergency, according to authorities and published reports. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a The post Actor, part-time local resident Leslie Jordan dies in car crash in Hollywood appeared first on KESQ.
Person killed on Hollywood area freeway
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A person was killed in a crash Monday on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Pickax-wielding woman caught smashing homeowner's windows as baby slept
A family who recently moved into their new home in Pasadena is now fearing for their safety after a woman armed with a pickax randomly appeared at their doorstep and began smashing their windows - and it was all caught on video.
LAPD Launch Criminal Investigation To Determine If City Council Members' RACIST Conversation Was Recorded ILLEGALLY
The Los Angeles Police Department has officially launched a criminal investigation to determine whether a racist conversation between four city council members was recorded illegally and without consent, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just a few short weeks after the recording, taken in October 2021, was leaked online.In the recording, Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, as well as Councilmen Kevin de León, Gil Cedillo and labor leader Ron Hererra, were heard using profanity, disparaging a fellow colleague and using racist rhetoric when discussing members of the Black community.“Let me take him around the corner and then I'll...
Karen Bass calls Rick Caruso a 'con' over millions spent on campaign
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass's campaign continues to see the race as a dead heat over how much money her opponent, developer Rick Caruso, has spent to get elected.
