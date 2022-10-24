ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Murder victim's mother reacts to fugitive arrest

By Araceli Crescencio
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hQoDx_0ik337PN00

After losing her son last Christmas Day, Hilda Aguilar said the holidays will never be the same.

"It was a very hard blow for me, I almost went crazy honestly," Aguilar said.

Early in the morning on Christmas Day last year, Metro Police said 22-year-old Edil Hernandez was driving his Chevy Camaro near the 4500 block of Nolensville Pike when a Toyota Tacoma pick up truck and a second vehicle pulled up and fired shots towards Hernandez. A bullet hit him in the head and killed him.

"It hurts me because he was a very good son and he helped me a lot with his siblings," Aguilar said.

She said she doesn't know why her son was a target. Police said a relative of Hernandez was involved in an argument at the San Jose Fiesta Restaurant on Wallace Road earlier that night, but left before Hernandez arrived. Witnesses told police Hernandez was followed after leaving the restaurant.

Aguilar said this week she felt some relief after learning police arrested, 25 year-old Darwin Perez-Castellanos, one of the suspects in her son's murder.

Castellanos was detained in Texas by border patrol agents when attempting to enter the U.S before realizing he was wanted for murder in Nashville.

"Every mother hopes for this, for justice to be served. Because my son wasn't just anybody. He didn't deserve what they did to him," Aguilar said.

It's a day she began to lose hope would come back in February, when police told her the suspects in Edil's murder had fled to Honduras.

"I felt bad, but I just asked God that he take care of it, that justice be done," Aguilar said.

Now, she said she'll keep praying, to see everyone involved in her son's murder face legal justice.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Quotes in this article have been translated from Spanish.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox17.com

Shooting in Antioch leaves juvenile in critical condition

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Metro Nashville Police say that there is no suspect in custody at this time. This is a breaking...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Bystanders help stop robbery suspect who fled from security guard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bystanders were able to stop a man who fled from security after he had robbed and threatened two people at gunpoint. Officers responded to a shooting at the Dominion House Apartments at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Two victims told police that the suspect, 26-year-old Alexander Dudley, had threatened them both with a gun and stole one of their wallets.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Video shows burglars attempting to enter house

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said you need to keep your doors locked even while you’re at home. Joshua Anthony showed WSMV4 video of what could have been a dangerous situation. Anthony said he was home with all of his lights on at his house on 35th Avenue...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Shooting on Harding Place leaves one critically hurt

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night in Nashville. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Harding Place. MNPD says that there is a suspect in custody. This is a breaking news story. Check back here...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Two teens charged for allegedly robbing two women near pedestrian bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested on Sunday night after they were accused of robbing two women walking toward the pedestrian bridge from the east side on their way to downtown. The suspects, Ladarrius Wood, 14, and Jaydan Ontiveros, 16, were described as wearing face...
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy