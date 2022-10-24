ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

McDonald says this is the reason Clemson is 'high on my list' after visit

By Madison Stephenson
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A0EFN_0ik32pkx00

Top defensive line prospect Kayden McDonald spoke to The Clemson Insider in a follow-up interview following his visit to Clemson on Oct. 22.

The four-star defensive lineman from North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) indicated to The Clemson Insider that he was “close to a decision” prior to his visit to Death Valley. McDonald’s official college decision announcement is expected on Monday, Oct. 31, which means it was imperative that the Tigers made a lasting impression on the class of 2023 target.

McDonald, who has garnered offers from Clemson, Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma and Ohio State, among many others, expressed that he wanted to experience the atmosphere of Death Valley and the locker room culture.

After the visit, McDonald indicated to TCI why Clemson would be high on his list.

“Yes, I kind of really love Clemson,” he said. “Opportunity to win a National Championship with my childhood best friend since the playpen has Clemson high on my list. Also, to play with my high school teammate too. It’s close to home.”

After the visit, the 6-foot-3, 310-pound senior indicated that the experience lived up to the hype he expected.

“Had a great time being around the staff, the fans,” he said. “I was with my friend since the playpen when we were little, [Clemson cornerback commit] Avieon [Terrell]. The atmosphere was crazy electric and the locker room was too lit.”

Prior to his visit, McDonald had never met coach Dabo Swinney, which was something he looked forward to doing on Saturday. He wanted to see if the family culture Clemson is known for would stand true during his visit.

“Yes, I talked to the whole staff,” he said. “Meeting with coach Swinney was good.”

After a thrilling win for the Tigers against the Orange, the prospect gave his reaction to the game.

“Insane, they kept fighting and won the game,” he said.

When he reflected on the visit in its entirety, he described his experience after the game as “surreal.”

“Whole visit was lit,” he said. “Probably standing in the middle of the field seeing all the fans was surreal.”

With his college decision announcement on the horizon, the four-star defensive lineman left Clemson with a good perspective of the culture that symbolizes Swinney’s football program.

The Clemson Insider would like to thank Kayden McDonald for sending us the picture.

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

