ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potts Camp, MS

Potts Camp, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Potts Camp.

The Hickory Flat Attendance Center basketball team will have a game with Potts Camp High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.

Hickory Flat Attendance Center
Potts Camp High School
October 24, 2022
15:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Hickory Flat Attendance Center basketball team will have a game with Potts Camp High School on October 24, 2022, 16:00:00.

Hickory Flat Attendance Center
Potts Camp High School
October 24, 2022
16:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
panolian.com

Batesville Junior High School Fall Beauty Revue

The Fall 2022 Batesville Junior High School Beauty Revue was held Thursday, Oct. 20, at the school auditorium. Top 5 chosen by the judges were (from left) 3rd alternate Katelen Rudd, 1st alternate Hailey Heafner, winner Yari Thompson, 2nd alternate Kenly Shegog, and 4th alternate Kristen Jones. (Joey Brent)
BATESVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Sam Westmoreland funeral scheduled for Wednesday in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The funeral for Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 26. It begins at 5 p.m. at the Orchard Church in Tupelo. The 18-year-old was a freshman at MSU at the time of his death on Oct. 19. His body was...
TUPELO, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU-Ole Miss records highest viewership numbers since 2014

Week 8’s game between LSU and Ole Miss was one of the most watched editions of the rivalry since 2014. The CBS sports broadcast peaked with nearly 5 million viewers, averaging 3.857 million viewers. That total is up 21% from last season’s matchup. That’s good for not only...
BATON ROUGE, LA
desotocountynews.com

Jones joins Hernando library as head librarian

First Regional Library (FRL) has made some changes in key personnel at two of its libraries. The system that oversees 14 libraries in northwest Mississippi announced a new librarian for the James F. Anderson Public Library in Hernando and a promotion to Library Manager for the Coldwater and Senatobia libraries.
HERNANDO, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Grishams Commit Estate Gift to Transforming Lives at Ole Miss

Bequest to support mission of Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement. Vaughn Grisham, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Mississippi, believes his life’s purpose is to raise the quality of life for others, so much so that he founded an institute focused on that. Recently, the...
OXFORD, MS
WBBJ

Mississippi River sits at historic lows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to a nationwide drought, bodies of water across the Midwest and South are getting significantly lower and here in Memphis residents are seeing the affects. “Well, my mom she just wanted to see how low it was because she saw on the Memphis news that...
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Mississippian

Ally Hopper crowned Miss University 2023

Ally Hopper was crowned Miss University 2023 at the 74th annual pageant held on Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Gertrude C. Ford Center. Hopper, a senior political science major, greatly impressed the judges in all three stages of the competition. These included an onstage interview and social impact pitch, a talent competition and a red carpet competition.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct 18-24

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: The Lodge at Teton […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
breezynews.com

Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native

Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Winkle, professor and Mississippi Constitution expert, dies

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV)-John W. Winkle III, a longtime University of Mississippi political science professor who wrote a definitive reference book about the Mississippi Constitution, has died. He was 75. According to an obituary from his family, he died Sunday at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, days after having a brain hemorrhage. Winkle was a native of Rome, Georgia. […]
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Lee County family returned from trip to find home destroyed in blaze

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend of football turned tragic for a Lee County couple. The couple traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game. When they returned, they found firetrucks lining their road. A fire had destroyed their home. Firefighters believe the blaze started before...
LEE COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reality TV star and Memphis native returned home Saturday to give back to her community. You may have seen Mariel Swan on Racing Wives TV show, currently on Austin Dillion’s Life in the Fast Lane, or on the stage during her reign as Miss Teen Tenn. and Miss Tenn.
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Skilled to Work - Amory man turns bus into home

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tiny houses may be a good idea for people looking to downsize or save money. WTVA reporter Bronson Woodruff spoke with J.T. Winders of Amory about his school bus-turned-house on wheels. Watch the interview in the video above.
AMORY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Abbeville School Unveils Offical Historic Marker

A historical marker was placed at the Gordon Community and Cultural Center campus – the two former schools that served the African American children in Abbeville before the integration of schools. The former school buildings were designated a National Historical Site on June 19, 2019, and placed in the...
ABBEVILLE, MS
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
576
Followers
723
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy