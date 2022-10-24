Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 11:59 a.m. EDT
S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge. SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea grieved the deaths of at least 153 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s. They got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. Tens of thousands of people were believed to have gathered Saturday night in Itaewon for festivities. Witnesses say the streets were so densely clogged with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was practically impossible for emergency workers and ambulances to reach the alley near Hamilton Hotel, as the situation quickly developed into one of the country’s worst disasters in years.
AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo
WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple’s San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021.
Rev. Jim Holley to travel to Ukraine-Poland border for humanitarian mission
For Detroit Police Commissioner Rev. Jim Holley, 'a little bit more' means getting on a plane and traveling to the Ukraine-Poland border.
All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control
ALBANY, Ga. — Shayla Jackson knocks three times before slipping a card with voting information under the blue-painted doors of apartments at Wild Pines, a complex tucked behind Albany State University. As a canvasser for the nonpartisan New Georgia Project, a group dedicated to registering Black, brown and young voters and getting them to the polls, […] The post All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The death of Leslie Jordan, Britain's new prime minister, a school shooting in St. Louis, and more top news
From the death of beloved celebrity Leslie Jordan, to the installation of Rishi Sunak as Britain's newest prime minister, here's some of the top news from the last week. Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67. Updated 21 hrs ago. The death of actor Leslie Jordan; multiple dead, injured...
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 249 of the invasion
International condemnation after Russia suspends grain deal; Russia claims it has identified the drones used to attack its Black Sea fleet
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow claims it has identified drones used in Black Sea Fleet attack
Russia blames Ukraine for attack on Saturday; calls grow for Moscow to rejoin grain deal as US accuses Kremlin of weaponising food
Musk makes 1st moves after Twitter takeover; auto prices begin to fall; World Series starts tonight
Today is Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Friday, Oct....
Fired Twitter worker fears for future of company
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform. Fired employees were filtering out of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, with at least one questioning the future of the social media platform under Musk. The $44 billion takeover means Twitter is becoming a private company that everyday investors will no longer be able to buy shares in. The New York Stock Exchange suspended trading in the company's stock on Friday. A filing with securities regulators shows the shares will be delisted on Nov. 8. Two people familiar with the deal said Musk ousted three top Twitter executives. Such a shakeup was widely expected, but Musk has otherwise made contradictory statements about his vision for the company.
Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kherson: On the front line with an artillery unit
For these Ukrainian artillerymen, there is not a second to lose. Military intelligence has just located several targets with the help of drones hovering above, and Russian tanks and trenches are now in their line of sight. Kyiv has deployed thousands of soldiers to the Kherson region in hopes of reclaiming it before the onset of winter. FRANCE 24's Jonathan Walsh, Amar al Hameedawi and Jean-Emile Jammine report from the front line.
