Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform. Fired employees were filtering out of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, with at least one questioning the future of the social media platform under Musk. The $44 billion takeover means Twitter is becoming a private company that everyday investors will no longer be able to buy shares in. The New York Stock Exchange suspended trading in the company's stock on Friday. A filing with securities regulators shows the shares will be delisted on Nov. 8. Two people familiar with the deal said Musk ousted three top Twitter executives. Such a shakeup was widely expected, but Musk has otherwise made contradictory statements about his vision for the company.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO