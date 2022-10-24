ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

First-ever Michigan parent survey launched to increase input on education

LANSING, Mich. — In an effort to increase parental involvement in their child's education, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer launched the first-ever Michigan Parent Survey Wednesday. Kidnapping plot: 3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer. The survey, which takes about six minutes to complete, intends to bring in...
Michigan governor candidates to debate for final time

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will debate Tuesday for the final time before the November election for control of the battleground state. Dixon, a former businesswoman and conservative commentator who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is hoping a late...
Governor Whitmer responds to Ethan Crumbley guilty plea

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement Monday after Ethan Crumbley plead guilty to all 24 charges against him for the Oxford High School shooting. She began by saying her thoughts are with the families, students, teachers and staff at Oxford High School, and hoped Monday's outcome offered them peace, according to the Office of the Governor.
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Three men accused of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday, a triumph for state prosecutors after months of mixed results in the main case in federal court. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty of providing "material support"...
Stage set for DeSantis-Crist debate in Florida as midterms draw closer

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic candidate Charlie Crist are scheduled to debate each other Monday night in downtown Fort Pierce. DeSantis is running for reelection. Challenger Crist spent almost three terms as congressman from St. Petersburg but served as a Republican governor...
Powerball Jackpot increases to $700 million for Wednesday's drawing

LANSING, Mich. — The prize for Wednesday's Michigan Lottery drawing rose to what could be the second largest jackpot ever won in the state. Another rise: Powerball jackpot skyrockets to $625 million. The Powerball jackpot increased to $700 million, with a cash option of $336 million, according to Michigan...
Attorney General Nessel details new settlement for Michigan veterans, families

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan veterans and their families who may have been exposed to toxic chemicals during their service may qualify for a settlement. Veterans, reservists and National Guard members who served at U.S. Marine Base Camp Lejeune between Aug. 1953 and Dec. 1987 could qualify for disability benefits, healthcare or compensation under the PACT Act, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency Director Zaneta Adams in a video Monday.
Pandemic causes Michigan 2022 NAEP test scores to fall below 2019 scores

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan students did not make the grade in the National Assessment of Educational Progress test. Compared to other states, Michigan's test scores were not much different than the rest of the country, but still saw scores drop, according to the Michigan Department of Education. ACT average:...
Michigan Army National Guard worries about future recruiting goals

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Army National Guard said its worried about hitting future recruiting goals, involving current soldiers and those joining for the first time. “Some challenges when you talk about not being able to meet certain goals, starts to directly impact readiness of units and being able to perform our mission,” said Maj. Jason Corner, the Michigan Army National Guard commander of recruiting and retention battalion.
Two hospitalized after Olive Township car crash

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Ottawa County Wednesday morning. Battle Creek crash: Driver crashes into Battle Creek home, damages garage and kitchen. The crash happened on 120th Avenue when a 17-year-old boy from Allendale tried to pass a...
Teen hospitalized after being hit by car in St. Joseph County

FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 13-year-old Fawn River Township teen was airlifted to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car in St. Joseph County. The crash happened in the area of Fawn River Road and Big Hill Road when a 16-year-old Sturgis teen hit the 13-year-old in the road, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office.
