Search underway for woman last seen in Heppner
HEPPNER – The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s assistance in locating Tina Williamson, 51, who was last seen on foot in Heppner on Saturday. Williamson is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 90 pounds, thin build with long brunette hair. She was last seen wearing a long gray cardigan, tie-dye t-shirt, jeans, and gray Vans or Keds shoes.
Gunshots ring out through residential Kennewick road, jarring neighborhood
KENNEWICK, Wash. — While no suspects or victims in a nighttime drive-by shooting have been identified, community members near the 4100-block of W 4th Ave are still reeling from a bevy of gunshots that were heard across the block on Tuesday. According to the Kennewick Police Department, officers in the area heard gunshots and rushed to the block around 8:15...
KPD responds to drive-by shooting on 4th Avenue
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police Officers near the 4100 block of W. 4th Avenue heard gunshots around 8:15 p.m. on October, 25. Around the same time the Officers responded to the scene, several callers began reporting hearing gunshots in the same area. KPD investigated the scene and collected evidence and found...
BCSO responds to vehicle fire near Prosser
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of County Route 12 and West King Tull Road near Prosser on Sunday night. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the driver of a car failed to negotiate a turn...
Local law enforcement hosting drug take back events on October, 29
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October, 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On National Prescription Drug Take Back day, the public is encouraged to safely remove and dispose of unused or unneeded medication by dropping them off at law enforcement locations across the country.
Man’s arrest includes felony gun charges
IRRIGON – Jason Allan Leach, 51, of Irrigon was arrested by Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies on the 1300 block of Southeast Idaho Avenue Saturday afternoon. He is charged with two felonies: being a felon in possession of a weapon and attempted unlawful use of a weapon. Morrow County...
Two Rivers Inmate Dies
An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Leman Louis Bledsoe, died Oct. 20. Bledsoe was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away in the infirmary while on hospice care. Bledsoe entered DOC custody on March 23, 2022, from Umatilla County with an earliest...
Adams street house fire in Richland
The Richland fire department responded to a house fire on Adams street. The one person inside got out safely.
Train blocks road in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
Downtown Kennewick bar fight ends in gunfire. 23-year-old arrested
The Richland suspect is facing felony assault charges.
Emotions run high during first court appearance for man accused of killing Hanford grad
Isaiah Combs made his first appearance in court Friday after being arrested for murder.
‘Beautiful Person Inside & Out:’ Recent Hanford High grad, 18, killed in shooting
PASCO, Wash. – 18-year-old Jatzivy Sarabia, who graduated from Hanford High School in June and recently enrolled at Columbia Basin College for the Spring semester, was shot and killed on the east side of Kennewick. Benton County deputies responded to reports of a shooting on WA-397 near the Cable Bridge in Kennewick on October 15 at 11:42 p.m. Moments later,...
I Can’t Believe I Didn’t Know About the Prehistoric Dig Site in Kennewick
My daughter is a big fan of dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures, so much so that she tells us that's what she wants to be when she grows up. Little did she know, and little did I know, that there is an archaeological dig site right here in Tri-Cities!. The...
Council to consider annexation and other issues
HERMISTON – The Hermiston City Council meets at 7 p.m. today in the council chambers of Hermiston City Hall, 180 N.E. Second Street. The meeting will begin with a proclamation honoring Vietnam veterans. A public hearing is on the agenda regarding a request to annex 3.64 acres of land...
Richland School Board passes Race and the Curriculum Policy with a 4-1 vote
RICHLAND, Wash. - Policy 2360: Race, Culture, and the Curriculum passed with a 4-1 vote during the Richland School Boards meeting Tuesday night. The policy is the exact policy from the Kennewick School District that was approved in August. The decision came after hours of discussion, public comment and a...
My Cheap Wedding at the Kennewick Public Library Remains One of My Best Decisions
I'm celebrating seven years of marital bliss with my amazing wife. It's hard to believe that much time has passed already but considering how much the world has changed since 2015, it certainly has been a while. You often hear people talk about their dream wedding; maybe it's a destination...
Windy and Mountain Snow
A few early morning showers and windy today. Clearing skies by late morning and becoming partly sunny by this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, low-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs near 60. Overnight lows in the low 30s-near 40. A frontal system moved across central WA this morning...
These are the Oregon counties with the current highest COVID-19 infection rates
(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
Learn more about 3 new doctors now practicing in the Tri-Cities
An orthopedic surgeon, a DO and a MD are now practicing in the Tri-Cities.
Woman found in river was pregnant, wrapped, bound; suspect in custody
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-12-22 A suspect in the murder of 34 year old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been arrested in Oregon. According to Benton County Superior Court documents an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer found Ebanez's body covered in plastic sheeting...
