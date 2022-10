In the locker room after the Seahawks put the finishing touches on a masterpiece of a win over the Chargers, Pete Carroll said what many people are starting to feel. "Hey, things have changed a little bit, fellas. It's different," the fired-up coach said. "You have made it different. It's such a good feeling … We're making progress. You can see it. You can feel it."

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO