westkentuckystar.com
Section of Alben Barkley Drive to close for cross drain replacement
A section of Alben Barkley Drive will close to through traffic on Tuesday, November 1st for the replacement of cross drains. The closure will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday and run through approximately Noon on Saturday, November 5th. The work will take place between the Hanan Plaza area near Lone...
westkentuckystar.com
City of Benton maintains burn ban after rain
The City of Benton is making it clear their community's burn ban is still in effect. City officials said they did not get enough rain Tuesday to burn safely. There has been no official word on if the county will or has lifted its ban. McCracken County was the first...
westkentuckystar.com
City of Paducah Compost Facility to temporarily close
The City of Paducah Compost Facility will close for routine grinding of brush. The City said the facility, located at 1560 North 8th Street, will close to the public on Wednesday until further notice. The regular schedule for the Compost Facility, which is operated by the Public Works Department, is...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County first to lift burn ban
McCracken County is the first in the area to lift a burn ban. Judge Executive Craig Clymer issued the executive order lifting the ban on Tuesday, after over one inch of rain fell in the county. The burn ban in McCracken County had been in effect since September 27th. Even...
kbsi23.com
KY 125/Union City Highway in Fulton County back open after semi hauling meat overturns
FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – All lanes of KY 125/Union City Highway are back open after a semi crash Monday morning. It happened just north of the KY 166/Middle Road Intersection in Fulton County. The truck was hauling a load of meat. The truck was removed while the trailer...
wpsdlocal6.com
Authorities release more details about Massac County brush fires that damaged a combined 85 acres of land
MASSAC COUNTY, KY — The Massac County Emergency Management Agency has released more information about two fires that damaged dozens of acres of land in the southern Illinois county on Monday. The EMA says the first fire was reported around 4 p.m. The brush fire was reported along North...
westkentuckystar.com
Carlisle County Health Center becomes fourth Purchase Narcan location
The Carlisle County Health Center is the newest Narcan Plus location in Kentucky's Jackson Purchase, joining Ballard, Hickman, and McCracken counties. Naloxine reverses opioid overdoses. To take advantage of the program, visit one of the four locations, watch a training video, and take a three-question quiz. The health department then...
wpsdlocal6.com
Section of U.S. 51 reopens after closure due to fire near Fulton County, Hickman County line
U.S. 51 has reopened between Fulton, Kentucky, and Clinton, Kentucky after multiple fire departments worked together to put out a fire in the area. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the blaze started as a garage or shop fire and spread to a field and nearby tree line Monday evening. As...
wpsdlocal6.com
Highway crews prepare for snow season, ask drivers to do the same
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in the state's 12 westernmost counties have started prepping for snow and ice season. This includes Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden, Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Graves, McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton Counties. Over the next couple of weeks, motorists may see plows making test...
westkentuckystar.com
Body found on Kentucky Lake identified as Benton man
A body discovered Friday at Kentucky Lake was identified over the weekend. Marshall County first responders were called to a report of a small boat in the water in the Twin Lakes mooring area near Jonathan Creek. With the boat they found the body, later identified by Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner as 50-year-old James Collins of Benton.
westkentuckystar.com
Great Pumpkin cruise, car show Saturday in Benton
This year's Great Pumpkin cruise and car show is set for Saturday at H.H. Lovett Park in Benton. The car show from 10 til 2 is open to any classic cars, hot rods, street rods, motorcycles, jeeps and 4x4s. There'll be live music and food trucks on hand for the...
KFVS12
74-year-old man killed in UTV crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Scott City man passed away after he was involved in a UTV crash Saturday evening, October 22. The crash happened at 5:10 p.m. on private property south of Scott City. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 74-year-old Joseph M. Waechter was driving a...
KFVS12
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Woman Charged In Caldwell With 2nd DUI, Drug Possession
A reckless driver complaint in Caldwell County led to the arrest of a Cadiz woman for DUI and drug possession. Sheriff Chris Noel reports deputies were dispatched to the complaint in the 5000 block of KY 139. After an investigation, he says 51-year old Shanna Spurlock was taken into custody by Deputy Evan Head and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol 2nd offense, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and possession of an open alcohol container in a vehicle.
thunderboltradio.com
Special Weather Statement Issued by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has just released a Special Weather Statement concerning potential severe weather. Forecasters say strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Obion County, western Weakley County, eastern Dyer County, along with portions of Crockett, Haywood and Madison County through 12:30. Doppler radar is tracking strong thunderstorms along...
kbsi23.com
Paducah couple facing numerous drug charges after deputies find meth, other drugs
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah couple faces several charges after detectives made an undercover methamphetamine purchase. Phillip G. Stout, 40, of Paducah faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in Hydrocodone, trafficking in marijuana 8oz to 5lbs., possession of drug paraphernalia, and a McCracken County indictment warrant (trafficking in methamphetamine).
westkentuckystar.com
City ponders next steps for Katterjohn Building
During Tuesday's Paducah City Commission meeting, Paducah Fire Chief Steve Kyle provided an update on the situation surrounding the Katterjohn Building on Broadway. The commission authorized the payment of $60,000 to Mike Goode Excavating for taking down a single-story section at the back of the building on October 11th. They also took down a smokestack that was a potential hazard on the property.
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
wpsdlocal6.com
Body found on Kentucky Lake in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Coroner's Office has identified a man whose body was found Friday morning on Kentucky Lake. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner says law enforcement officers, firefighters, rescue squad members and the coroner's office responded Friday morning to a report that a body was found on the water.
Kait 8
M 2.7 quake recorded Wednesday morning
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Wednesday morning. The magnitude 2.7 quake was recorded at 8:10 a.m. Oct. 26. It was located about 4 kilometers (2.9 miles) north-northeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and 53 kilometers (33 miles) east of Kennett, Missouri. At least 7 people...
