North Platte Telegraph
North Platte sweeps Omaha Bryan to start District A-2
Carly Purdy recorded an unofficial match-high 17 kills, and Trinity Vak notched eight aces — six in the third set — as the North Platte volleyball team swept Omaha Bryan 25-13, 25-12, 25-11 on Tuesday to advance in the District A-2 tournament. “We’ve really been working on serving...
Sand Hills Express
Sub District Volleyball Scores 10/24
Broken Bow fell to Kearney Catholic Monday night at the C1-11 sub district volleyball tournament in Gothenburg 3-1. Kearney Catholic won the opening set 25-18 but Broken Bow fought back to tie the match winning set #2 25-16. Kearney Catholic then regained control winning the third set 25-12. After falling behind in set #4, Broken Bow fought back and had the set tied at 23-23 but Kearney Catholic scored the next two points to close out the set and match 25-23 in the fourth. Halle McCaslin had 7 kills to lead the Indians attack while Hannah Barker, Janae Marten, and Addison Ellis all finished with 6 kills. Broken Bow ends the season at 16-16. Kearney Catholic advances to the sub district final Tuesday night where they will face top seed Gothenburg who defeated Holdrege in straight sets 25-13, 25-17, 25-14.
huskeradio.com
Knights Volleyball To Host Region IX Postseason Tourney
The North Platte Community College volleyball team will host the opening round of the National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX Postseason Tournament this week against Southeast Community College. First serve is at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd, according to a press release from Mid-Plains Community College.
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
huskeradio.com
Visit North Platte Announces Improvement Fund Grants
Travel and tourism continues to be a significant economic driver for Lincoln County, and a. force for improving not only the services provided to visitors, but also for enhancing the. quality of life for the residents of our communities. This success can be attributed to the. efforts of Visit North...
huskeradio.com
Great Plains Health Plans Active Shooter Drill with North Platte / Lincoln County First Responders
Great Plains Health, in partnership with North Platte Fire and Rescue, North Platte Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s office and the Nebraska State Patrol, will conduct an active-shooter response drill from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 28 at the North Platte Health Pavilion. The training event will simulate an active shooter and a coordinated response by first responders. There will be an increased presence of emergency vehicles and personnel at the North Platte Health Pavilion, which may include law enforcement vehicles, fire trucks and ambulances, according to a press release from Great Plains Health.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Alcohol inspections were held in Chase and Perkins Counties on Oct. 21 by the Nebraska State Patrol. NSP said they checked a total of 10 businesses on Friday. All of the businesses had reportedly checked the minor's ID but one of them still sold alcohol to the minor or a non-compliance rate of 10%.
huskeradio.com
Alcohol Inspections Held in Chase, Perkins Counties
Patrol cites 1 business in Chase County during alcohol inspections
2 North Platte men arrested on drug distribution allegations
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Two North Platte men have been arrested on drug distribution allegations following a traffic stop. Police said on Monday at around 6:38 a.m., officers responded to the report of a possibly intoxicated driver near McDonald Ave. and B St. Officers arrived in the area and eventually located a...
Comments / 0