ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallassee, AL

Valley, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Valley.

The Tallassee High School basketball team will have a game with Beulah High School on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00.

Tallassee High School
Beulah High School
October 24, 2022
14:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Tallassee High School basketball team will have a game with Beulah High School on October 24, 2022, 15:30:00.

Tallassee High School
Beulah High School
October 24, 2022
15:30:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
Troy Messenger

Pike County closes regular season against Houston Academy

The Pike County Bulldogs (6-2, 5-2) have the playoffs in their sights as the regular season comes to a close this Friday night at home against the No. 4-ranked Houston Academy Raiders (9-0, 7-0) in a Class 3A, Region 2 showdown. The unbeaten Raiders have the No. 1 seed in...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Stanhope Elmore head football coach stepping down

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - This will be Brian Bradford’s last season as Stanhope Elmore High School’s head football coach. The school put the announcement on Facebook Monday. In it, Bradford said he will continue through the end of the school year before stepping down. He did not give the reason for his departure or his his next plans but said, “Over the past two years, I felt convicted that God was wanting to move me in a different direction...This has been the hardest decision of my life and I hope and pray that everyone understands.”
MILLBROOK, AL
tallasseetribune.com

All clear given after high school lock down

Everything is clear after a Monday lockdown at Tallassee High School. Social media was abuzz after the presence of numerous law enforcement vehicles at the school. “To shed a bit of light on the police presence at [Tallassee High School Monday], a small altercation triggered a series of social media posts,” Tallassee City Schools said in a Facebook post. “Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown and extra police units were requested.”
TALLASSEE, AL
auburntigers.com

Anderson and Barrett snag SEC Weekly Honors for Auburn Volleyball

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Following another groundbreaking performance against Tennessee on Friday, Akasha Anderson has been named SEC Freshman of the Week and Jackie Barrett has picked up SEC Setter of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Anderson, the Reston, Virginia native has been imposing her will on opponents all...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

‘Alarming’ flu increase forces Alex City Schools into remote learning

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students within the Alexander City school system will move to remote learning after an “alarming” increase in flu cases. According to the school system, students will continue remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 25-26. All extracurricular activities will be canceled on those days but will resume on Thursday, Oct. 27.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WTVM

4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.
AUBURN, AL
alreporter.com

Sewell to host Magic City Classic Issue Forum on student debt cancellation

On Wednesday, October 26, during the Magic City Classic, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, will host a Student Debt Cancellation Issue Forum to provide constituents with information regarding the Biden Administration’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt per borrower. Despite Republican efforts to block this relief, the White House is continuing to encourage borrowers to submit applications at https://studentaid.gov. The event will feature a conversation with Alabama State University President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. and Alabama A&M University President Dr. Daniel K. Wims about the state of HBCUs in Alabama and our nation. During the event, Rep. Sewell will announce a total of $1,000,000 in federal funding for the two universities which she helped secure from the National Park Service (NPS) Historic Preservation Fund. Sewell will present a check for $500,000 to each university to preserve G.W. Trenholm Hall on the campus of Alabama State University and renovate the Carnegie Hall Library on the campus of Alabama A&M University.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Auburn City Council approves of $40 million project

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - On Oct. 18, the Auburn City Council approved the $40 million Lake Wilmore Community Project. The plan includes a community recreation center and four multipurpose fields at 737 Ogletree Road. The facility will also hold an indoor track, a covered swimming pool, and a fitness center....
AUBURN, AL
Catfish 100.1

Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach

Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Bo Jackson asked if Deion Sanders would be good fit as next Auburn coach

The topic of Auburn’s next football coaches rages on as the Tigers prepare for a Saturday home game against Arkansas. For the record, Bryan Harsin is still the coach. However, earlier this week, former Auburn great and Heisman Trophy winner Bo Jackson was asked if Jackson State and former NFL great Deion Sanders would be a good fit on The Plains.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Macon County leaders say VictoryLand closure would devastate community; AG lauds ruling as win for law enforcement

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sept. 30 ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court calling for the end to electronic gaming in Macon and Lowndes Counties has residents concerned for their community’s future. CBS42 spoke with those in Macon County about what the closure of VictoryLand Casino would mean for them. The Tuskegee Repertory Theatre is […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

One killed, one injured in double shooting on Delray Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Delray Drive on Sunday. According to police, one person was killed and another injured in the shooting. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan identified 19-year-old Marquavious Dozier as the individual who was killed. A condition for the second individual is […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
579
Followers
778
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy