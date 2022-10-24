Valley, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

On Wednesday, October 26, during the Magic City Classic, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, will host a Student Debt Cancellation Issue Forum to provide constituents with information regarding the Biden Administration’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt per borrower. Despite Republican efforts to block this relief, the White House is continuing to encourage borrowers to submit applications at https://studentaid.gov. The event will feature a conversation with Alabama State University President Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. and Alabama A&M University President Dr. Daniel K. Wims about the state of HBCUs in Alabama and our nation. During the event, Rep. Sewell will announce a total of $1,000,000 in federal funding for the two universities which she helped secure from the National Park Service (NPS) Historic Preservation Fund. Sewell will present a check for $500,000 to each university to preserve G.W. Trenholm Hall on the campus of Alabama State University and renovate the Carnegie Hall Library on the campus of Alabama A&M University.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO