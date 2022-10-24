Read full article on original website
Kaye
2d ago
Big job. He obviously has lawyers to direct him. He can do this. Tupper lost his parental rights for a reason and it had to be pretty big given Heche and her issues. I wouldn't trust Tupper at all.
Reply
14
David McGowan
2d ago
His mother's estate should be in his control . His mother's estate is his.
Reply
16
Related
Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death
Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income
A Los Angeles judge has ruled Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, will be allowed to collect her personal property left in her rental apartment but did not grant him the power to collect her income, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Tuesday where the judge heard arguments from Homer and Anne’s ex James Tupper. James has a son named Atlas, 13, whom he shared with Anne. Homer and Atlas are the only beneficiaries of the estate which is worth an estimated $400k to $2 million. After Anne’s death, Homer and his...
Anne Heche's Son Homer Claims Actress's Signature on Will Presented by Ex James Tupper Is Invalid
Anne Heche's will — or lack thereof — continues to cause tension between the loved ones she left behind. Per court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Heche's older son Homer Laffoon (whom she shared with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon) has filed a nine-page supplement to his previous petition to assume control over his mother's estate.
Popculture
Anne Heche Ex-James Tupper Rushes Back to Court After Her Son Makes Legal Push
Anne Heche's ex, James Tupper, has rushed back to court after her son Homer Heche Laffoon makes a legal push for more control over the late actress' estate. According to Radar Online, Tupper is asking the court to deny Laffoon's, 20, plea to "expand his authority" over Heche's properties and assets. Tupper is the father of Heche's youngest son, 13-year-old Atlas, and has been fighting Laffoon for control of Heche's estate. It was previously reported that Laffoon has said his request is "necessary" due to Heche's "tangible personal property" that needs to be moved out of her apartment as soon as possible.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche Had $400,000 at Time of Death, Judge Rules Son Homer Can Oversee Her Estate for Now
The battle for control over Anne Heche's estate gained some focus on Tuesday when the judge ruled at her estate hearing that her eldest son, Homer Heche Laffoon, can oversee the estate for now. The ruling comes less than a week after Homer filed legal documents, obtained by ET, claiming...
Sheriffs 'cleaned up' Harvey Weinstein's cell after lawyer deemed it 'almost medieval' conditions: attorney
Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday in his rape and sexual assault trial that began on Monday. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence after a conviction in New York.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Woman dubbed ‘Black Widow’ killer dies in state prison, California corrections officials say
Susan Russo, who was dubbed the “Black Widow” killer by prosecutors for having her husband murdered in 1994, died of natural causes on Friday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported. Russo was 67 years old. Russo was assigned to the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla...
Tennessee High Court Reverses Naomi Judd’s Death Investigation Order
A Tennesee High Court annulled a previous ruling that would have required police to share their investigation into Naomi Judd’s death publicly. Per Billboard, The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released but instead sent the case back to the lower court for an additional hearing. Judd’s family filed a petition earlier this year in a Williamson County Chancery Court claiming that the police records contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death.
Danny Masterson accuser claims actor raped her and said she was then told by Scientology leader to 'consider the consequences' of going to police
Masterson "brought her a fruity red drink in a coffee mug," the prosecution told the court, adding that the accuser then became highly disoriented.
Leah Remini, Susan Sarandon Among Potential Witnesses in Paul Haggis Trial, as Jurors Questioned About #MeToo Movement, Scientology
A jury has been selected in the Paul Haggis rape trial, which is set to begin with opening remarks on Wednesday morning in New York City. Haggis, the Oscar-winning director of “Crash” and screenwriter of “Million Dollar Baby,” has been accused of raping a publicist named Haleigh Breest after a movie premiere nearly a decade ago. Breest’s lawsuit was filed in 2017 in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which led to an influx of sexual assault allegations against prominent men. Haggis has claimed the encounter, which took place in 2013, was consensual and maintains the rape charge came in retaliation...
Alec Baldwin Reaches Settlement With Estate Of Slain Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Production To Resume In 2023
Almost one year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the movie set of Rust after Alec Baldwin shot her by accident with a loaded firearm, the two parties have reached a settlement. In February, the Hutchins family filed a wrongful death lawsuit over the shooting after the actor shot...
Popculture
Another Rapper Arrested on Federal Racketeering Charges
Battle rapper Tsu Surf is facing time behind bars after he was arrested at a home in northern New Jersey last week. The rapper, whose real name is Rahjon Cox, is among 10 people who were recently indicted on racketeering charges for their alleged involvement in a New Jersey-based Crips gang known as the Silverbacc Gorillas, or "SBG."
‘Superfly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years For Multiple Rapes
Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for raping multiple women. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 27-year-old was held after sentencing. NBC Los Angeles reported the charges related to three teenage girls and four women. Originally, the Superfly actor faced more than a dozen counts involving 10 alleged victims.More from VIBE.comLyfe Jennings Claims He Was In Prison With Jeffrey DahmerJoe Budden Responds To Backlash From Podcast Condom StoryYNW Melly Accused Of Attempted Prison Escape During the trial, Walker’s attorney Andrew Flier claimed the women sought revenge, alleging his client had experienced a “living...
Judge orders Sheriff to court
After a frustrating day where a number of defendants didn’t show up in Judge Laurie White’s court for hearing, the judge has ordered Sheriff Susan Hutson to court to explain.
Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with family over 'Rust' death
Actor Alec Baldwin has reached a civil settlement with the family of the woman he shot dead on a film set last year, he said Wednesday, as it was announced production on the movie would restart in January. "We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins," Baldwin said in an Instagram post.
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Suffers Major Setback In Battle With Actress’ 20-Year-Old Son Homer Over $400k Estate
Anne Heche’s ex James Tupper was shut down in his attempt to become legal guardian their son Atlas, 13, weeks after the actress' death, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, a hearing was held in Los Angeles Superior Court as Tupper’s battle with Heche’s oldest son Homer, 20, heats up.
Judge rules for California baker in same-sex wedding cake case
A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs. The state Department of Fair Housing and Employment had sued Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, arguing owner Cathy Miller intentionally discriminated against the couple in violation of California’s Unruh Civil Rights Act.
Judge rules in favor of Tastries owner in same-sex wedding cake case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge ruled Friday that Tastries Bakery owner Cathy Miller can not be forced to bake wedding cakes for same-sex couples. Judge Eric Bradshaw found Miller’s “pure and expressive speech is entitled to protection under the First Amendment.” The baking of a Tastries wedding cake is “labor-intensive” and “artistic,” […]
Anne Heche’s Son Slams Late Actress’ Ex Amid Estate Battle
Anne Heche’s eldest son says her ex is using “unfounded personal attacks” to wrestle control of her estate. Attorneys for Homer Heche Laffoon, 20, are trying to stop the court from recognizing a will that Heche emailed to her lawyers and Big Little Lies actor James Tupper back in 2011. Tupper and Heche dated from 2007 to 2018 and share son Atlas, 13. Heche’s email left all of her assets to Tupper “to be used to raise my children and then give to the children.” Laffoon’s lawyers say she never signed it, making it null and void. Tupper, 57, says Laffoon is too young to run the estate and that he’s unemployed, according to court filings. Tupper also claims that Laffoon hasn’t talked to his younger brother since their mom’s death, but Laffoon is accusing the Canadian actor of keeping him away. The current value of Heche’s estate is unknown. She died on Aug. 14, days after a fiery car wreck in Los Angeles. She had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.
Grazia
Anna Delvey Is Getting Released From Prison
Anna Delvey – the con artist and faux socialite who went viral for scamming New York’s top bankers, luxury hotels, and elite socialites out of thousands of dollars as detailed in the Netflix series Inventing Anna – is being released from jail…but has to stay off social media.
Comments / 11