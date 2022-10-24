ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Page Six

Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Rocks Little Black Dress As She Resurfaces At Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Miley Cyrus joined a group of other A-listers Tuesday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died at the age of 50 on March 25. Miley, 29, performed at the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 in a long-sleeve, black mini dress. She accessorized with a silver belt and silver necklace and completed her edgy look with skinny black boots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Sean Hayes Breaks His Silence Over 'Will & Grace' Co-Star Leslie Jordan's Sudden Death

Following the sudden death of Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor's Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes has broken his silence. On Instagram, Hayes shared a photo of himself and Jordan from the show, which featured Hayes' Jack standing with Jordan's Beverly Leslie in full cowboy getup. Jordan appeared on a number of Will and Grace episodes between 2001 and 2006, as well as in the series revival from 2017 until 2020.
ETOnline.com

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Fuel Engagement Rumors: See the Ring

Billy Ray Cyrus' "achy breaky heart" seems to have moved on from Tish Cyrus. The 61-year-old country crooner and father of Miley Cyrus appears to have started a new romance with 28-year-old Australian singer-songwriter Firerose -- and they might even be already engaged. The two musicians have been featured on...
EW.com

Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars' Michael Bublé night

Bublé will kick off the night with a performance of his hit song "Sway," alongside a dance from the female pros, choreographed by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy. And judge Derek Hough is set to give a special performance to Bublé's "Higher" with his fiancé Hayley Erbert and the pro dancers.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Eliminates Fan-Favorite on Prom Night

One night after Selma Blair's emotional departure from Dancing With the Stars, another celebrity was sent packing. Tuesday night's special episode saw scores and votes from Monday's installment carried over to determine which couples would face elimination. Scroll on for spoilers on who was sent home from the Disney+ series (which left ABC before this ongoing season).
msn.com

Christine Brown makes final Sister Wives departure in new trailer

Sister wife, Christine Brown, officially said her goodbye in the latest midseason teaser. The TV personality, 50, announced her separation in November 2021 from husband, Kody Brown, whom she was spiritually married to in 1994. The special trailer obtained by People showed glimpses of the reality star's effect of leaving...
UTAH STATE
netflixjunkie.com

“Don’t hug him…”- Rob McElhenney Left Jealous as Ryan Reynolds Gets Closer to Someone and It Is Not Even Blake Lively

The entire world is aware of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s love for each other. Now that the couple is going to have a fourth baby, they are on cloud nine right now. The actor has been busy with his Wrexham Association Football Club as well. Now, if the actor needs a little love and support, it is understandable, isn’t it? But Rob McElhenney is not okay with Reynolds embracing any other person than him. So, when the Deadpool actor hugged this person, Rob officially declared his jealousy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy