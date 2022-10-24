Read full article on original website
Hilary Swank reveals that her 'miracle' twins are due on her late father Stephen's birthday
Pregnant Hilary Swank has revealed that her twins are due on her late father Stephen Michael Swank's birthday. The 48-year-old actress' father died in October of last year.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
Simon Cowell’s 8-Year-Old Son Eric Looks All Grown Up Joining Famous Dad For ‘AGT’ Finale
Simon Cowell, fiancée Lauren Silverman and their 8-year-old son, Eric, recently appeared on the red carpet of America’s Got Talent season 17 finale and made beautiful memories. The family of three snapped numerous photos, with one showing Cowell pointing to his son. The trio rocked modest looks for...
Inside Miley Cyrus and Boyfriend Maxx Morando's “Very Serious” Romance
Watch: Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando's "Serious" Romance: Exclusive Details. Don't call Miley Cyrus angel, but you can call her girlfriend. And after nearly a year of dating musician Maxx Morando, it's a title the pop star is still happily rocking, a source exclusively told E! News. "Miley and Maxx...
Britney Spears Says Mom Hit Her 'So Hard' After Party With Paris Hilton And Lindsay Lohan
Britney Spears is surely saving some bombshells for her upcoming memoir, but she’s got enough to keep people talking in the meantime. The “Hold Me Closer” singer claimed in an Instagram post on Tuesday that her mother, Lynne Spears, once slapped her “so hard” for staying out late while Lynne took care of her two sons.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Witney Carson Fell For Her Husband in High School
Witney Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, have known one another since they were kids. She reveals how they started dating.
Miley Cyrus Rocks Little Black Dress As She Resurfaces At Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Miley Cyrus joined a group of other A-listers Tuesday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died at the age of 50 on March 25. Miley, 29, performed at the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 in a long-sleeve, black mini dress. She accessorized with a silver belt and silver necklace and completed her edgy look with skinny black boots.
Pop Star Glitch! Katy Perry Fans Shade Her For Makeup Malfunction During Vegas Show
Katy Perry's fans are throwing a bit of shade her way. In a TikTok from the pop star's Las Vegas show on Monday, October 24, Perry seemed to have trouble opening her eyes as it appeared some eyelash glue stuck her lids together, but some social media users couldn't help but poke fun at the onstage mishap.
John Legend Admits He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen at the Beginning of Their Relationship
Watch: John Legend Reveals He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen. John Legend was a different man in the earlier days of his romance with Chrissy Teigen. The "All of Me" singer—who met his now-wife in 2006 on the set of his "Stereo" music video—recently opened up about why he wasn't as committed to the model when they first started dating.
Sean Hayes Breaks His Silence Over 'Will & Grace' Co-Star Leslie Jordan's Sudden Death
Following the sudden death of Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor's Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes has broken his silence. On Instagram, Hayes shared a photo of himself and Jordan from the show, which featured Hayes' Jack standing with Jordan's Beverly Leslie in full cowboy getup. Jordan appeared on a number of Will and Grace episodes between 2001 and 2006, as well as in the series revival from 2017 until 2020.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Fuel Engagement Rumors: See the Ring
Billy Ray Cyrus' "achy breaky heart" seems to have moved on from Tish Cyrus. The 61-year-old country crooner and father of Miley Cyrus appears to have started a new romance with 28-year-old Australian singer-songwriter Firerose -- and they might even be already engaged. The two musicians have been featured on...
Kylie Jenner criticized for saying she is ‘naturally’ gorgeous without makeup
Kylie Jenner is facing criticism after sharing a short clip on Instagram stories. The reality star revealed to her fans and followers that she doesn’t “need much” makeup because she is actually “naturally” gorgeous. The 25-year-old businesswoman was glammed up in a natural look, showing...
Martin King and Jenny McCarthy share special family photos to celebrate granddaughter Mia's christening
Martin King and Jenny McCarthy are proud grandparents today, as they celebrate their granddaughter Mia's christening on Sunday October 23rd 2022. Television presenter Martin can be seen beaming in a selection of gorgeous new family photo's shared by photographer and wedding oracle Jenny. The couple were introduced to their third...
Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars' Michael Bublé night
Bublé will kick off the night with a performance of his hit song "Sway," alongside a dance from the female pros, choreographed by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy. And judge Derek Hough is set to give a special performance to Bublé's "Higher" with his fiancé Hayley Erbert and the pro dancers.
'Dancing With the Stars' Eliminates Fan-Favorite on Prom Night
One night after Selma Blair's emotional departure from Dancing With the Stars, another celebrity was sent packing. Tuesday night's special episode saw scores and votes from Monday's installment carried over to determine which couples would face elimination. Scroll on for spoilers on who was sent home from the Disney+ series (which left ABC before this ongoing season).
Christine Brown makes final Sister Wives departure in new trailer
Sister wife, Christine Brown, officially said her goodbye in the latest midseason teaser. The TV personality, 50, announced her separation in November 2021 from husband, Kody Brown, whom she was spiritually married to in 1994. The special trailer obtained by People showed glimpses of the reality star's effect of leaving...
Robert Pattinson Reveals He Almost Got Fired From ‘Twilight’ for Making Edward ‘a Little Too Emo’
Robert Pattinson reflected on his most iconic film roles for GQ, and Twilight's Edward Cullen naturally made the cut. The actor revealed he actually almost got fired from the first film because he was making the vampire “a little too emo” with his acting. “I do think there’s...
Sam Smith & Kim Petras Become First Publicly Non-Binary & Transgender Solo Artists To Top Hot 100 As “Unholy” Hits #1
Sam Smith and Kim Petras have reached #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with their collaborative single “Unholy.” It’s the first #1 hit for each artist. Smith previously peaked at #2 with 2014’s “Stay With Me,” while “Unholy” is Petras’ first song to crack the chart.
“Don’t hug him…”- Rob McElhenney Left Jealous as Ryan Reynolds Gets Closer to Someone and It Is Not Even Blake Lively
The entire world is aware of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s love for each other. Now that the couple is going to have a fourth baby, they are on cloud nine right now. The actor has been busy with his Wrexham Association Football Club as well. Now, if the actor needs a little love and support, it is understandable, isn’t it? But Rob McElhenney is not okay with Reynolds embracing any other person than him. So, when the Deadpool actor hugged this person, Rob officially declared his jealousy.
