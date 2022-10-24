ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King City, MO

King City, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in King City.

The North Andrew High School basketball team will have a game with King City High School on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00.

North Andrew High School
King City High School
October 24, 2022
14:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The North Andrew High School basketball team will have a game with King City High School on October 24, 2022, 15:45:00.

North Andrew High School
King City High School
October 24, 2022
15:45:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

northwestmoinfo.com

Pattonsburg Board Approves Girls Varsity Basketball Coach

Pattonsburg School Board members approved their Student Performance Data Report and hired a Head Varsity Girls Basketball Coach during their October meeting. Lee Warford will be the Varsity Girls Basketball Coach and Assistant Boys Basketball Coach. Superintendent Bill Pottorff discussed the maintenance plans for the school’s football field when the...
PATTONSBURG, MO
nodawaynews.com

50th class reunion for the SN 1972 graduates

Fifteen of the South Nodaway class of 1972 gathered to recognize their 50th year October 1 at A&G Restaurant. There are 26 classmates still living and the class meets every five years regularly. Those who attended are front: Caron Coulter, Jonell Barlow, Marilyn Cotter, Sheila Kiser, Deb Snyder, Joyce Nielson, Marcia Pierson; back: Victor Coulter, Norman Wilson, Chris Pedersen, David Palmer, Milo Hawley, Duane LaMaster and Joe Baumli.
mycameronnews.com

Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron

The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman. According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a grey, four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H.
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Debbie Wright

On Thursday, October 20th, Debbie Wright, beloved Mom, gained her angel wings. She was sixty-two. Born to Mary Ellen and Bob Courtney on March 16, 1960, Debbie put herself through nursing school where she met so many dear friends. For several years, she worked at the Wright Memorial Hospital and the local nursing home facilities in Trenton. Later in life, Debbie put herself through nail tech school and became well-known and loved as a local nail technician. For many years, Debbie had her own salon (You’ve Got Nails) in Trenton, Missouri. She loved doing nails and enjoyed creating beautiful nail art for the local people of Trenton. Debbie also developed a very green thumb and raised 100s of plants, most of them being African violets, cacti, and succulents. If you ever visited her at her home in Trenton Missouri, you would have noticed the house was overflowing with plants which she loved! Most recently in January 2022, Debbie relocated to Ozark, Missouri, and spent the remainder of her days filled with love, plants, and painting rocks and gnome figurines.
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Report Four Weekend Arrests

Four arrests in the area counties were reported by State Troopers over the weekend. Saturday at about 6:05 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Jessica L Collins of Columbia on a Macon County warrant for alleged failure to register a vehicle. She was processed and released. Saturday at about...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Guilford Man Seriously Injured in Accident Near Maryville

NODAWAY COUNTY, MO – A Guilford man was flown to the hospital following an accident in Nodaway County overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 36-year old David Morriss of Guilford was westbound on US 136, just East of Maryville when he struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 20-year old Grace Schroeder of Liberty. Morriss’ vehicle travelled off the roadway, struck a fence, became airborne and struck a tree.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Man from Galt injured in crash on Highway 6 east of Gallatin

A Galt resident, 51-year-old Jay Blackburn, received serious injuries when his van was slowing in traffic near Gallatin and was hit from behind. Blackburn was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver of a truck, 24-year-old Chad Withrow, of Windham, Maine was not injured. The accident happened...
GALLATIN, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

‘Roy Blunt Reservoir’ Will Serve North Central Missouri’s Water Needs, USDA Says

Missouri is dealing with unseasonably warm weather and drought conditions. We depend on the rain to help our plants grow as well as fill our aquifers and reservoirs to provide drinking water. North Central Missouri is unable to depend on aquifers, so a large reservoir is needed to serve the water needs of more than 68,000 rural Missourians in Adair, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Kingston Man Arrested As Chronic DWI & License Offender

A Kingston man was arrested over the weekend as a chronic offender of DWI and drivers license violations. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Kingston resident Steven C. Plummer was arrested at 7:05 P.M. Saturday in Caldwell County on charges of felony driving while intoxicated as a chronic offender, felony driving while revoked as a chronic offender, and for failing to drive on the right half of a roadway.
KINGSTON, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Man Arrested In Dekalb County

A Chillicothe man was arrested by State Troopers in Dekalb County Monday. Twenty-four-year-old Kevin B Ross of Chillicothe was arrested at about 2:15 am for alleged DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Three Booked For Livingston County

Recent Bookings for Livingston County include three reported by the Sheriff’s Department. 40-year-old Christopher Michael Vaughn of Chillicothe was arrested Tuesday morning by Chillicothe Police Department on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on expired plates. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $87.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Harrison County Inmate Charged in Assault at Pattonsburg Jail

Baley James Turner. Photo by Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- A Minnesota man charged with seriously injuring a Bethany resident in an assault which is alleged to have taken place the same day he was released from jail in Harrison County has been charged with three additional counts of felony assault alleged to have taken place in the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. A probable cause affidavit filed by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office alleges 22-year old Baley Turner assaulted another inmate on September 12th, causing physical injury.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
