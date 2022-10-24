Climbing city poles and pickup baseball games: Highlights of Philadelphia celebrating Phillies pennant

The city poles in Philadelphia had been greased as a precaution for a potential pennant-clinching celebration this weekend, but that didn’t stop Phillies fans after a thrilling game five win.

The scene in Philadelphia didn’t disappoint after the Phillies secured their first World Series berth since 2009 following Bryce Harper’s game-winning home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, with fans catching beer cans from city poles, and baseball games breaking out in the crowds in the middle of the street.

Here were the highlights of a memorable celebration that raged on through Sunday night: