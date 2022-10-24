ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Armstrong Steps Out of the Past and Into the Future

By Tommy
Sedona.Biz
 3 days ago

Sedona AZ 2023 Mayoral Election

By Samaire Armstrong

Dear Community:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jsrQP_0ik303qG00
Samaire Armstrong aims to be Sedona’s next mayor.

Our sweet hometown now stands at the precipice of having to decide whether to continue along its path towards urbanization, overcrowding, overspending and losing our character, or moving into the future with fresh ideas and a sense of purpose guiding us to a new tomorrow.

We have seen what the last ten years of unimaginative thinking and lack of will have brought to our city.  Never more than now is change needed.

My opponent wishes to cling to the past and continue with failed policies that now threaten the very existence of the Sedona we know and love.

These policies must be stopped and the only way to do it is to defeat the Vice-Mayor in the mayoral election by voting him out of office, thereby changing the trajectory of our city. We must now move from one of ineffective and politically motivated actions to one where our future will bring Sedona back to the beauty and magnificence it once embodied.

Consider this. Those who wish to keep the city on the same path it has been following for the last decade are like golfers who practice and practice the same flawed swing but never improve their game.

Try as they might, they are doomed to repetitive failure until they learn how to properly swing the club, something my opponent has not been able to do.

My opponents continue with their desperate attempts to besmirch me and attack my former political affiliations.

They forget that this is America, and everyone has a God-given right to express their political beliefs without being attacked for them.

My opponents are trying to divide the community into different political factions, meaning pitting Republicans and Democrats, Liberals and Conservatives against each other.

Division is the last thing Sedona needs now in facing the realities of a rapidly changing political and socio-economical landscape. Inclusion, not division, is what’s necessary.

If we erase political labels and focus on what members of any party really want, we establish a commonality all can relate to.

Regardless of our political affiliation or stance, there are certain needs and hopes shared by all that bring us together rather than foment division.

We all want a safe community and world to live in. We all want a good education for our children. We all want excellent health care. We all want a decent wage.

We all want peace in the world. We all want enough food on the table to feed our families. We all want financial security. We all want to be strong and healthy. We all want to preserve our environment.

And last but not least, we all want a beautiful and vibrant Sedona.

These ideals are what unite us. Not divide us. And united, we can face the future with confidence that we will overcome every challenge our city now faces.

Together we can work to find a truly viable solution to our parking problems, our short-term rental challenges, our workforce housing dilemma and unbridled corporate expansion, to name a few.

Beware of those who spew hate. They are driven by anger and the desperation of knowing that their days of making wrong choices for the city are numbered. There is a new awareness and hope waiting for our Sedona once they are removed from making policy decisions that hurt our city.

We cannot allow fear or hatred to guide us.

Love, compassion, consciousness and a passion to do good and make our city greater than before are what we need to put us back on track and create an environment where locals and tourists alike can co-exist in a peaceful and mutually productive environment.

We must also remember that Sedona belongs to all seeking beauty, healing, and spiritual fulfillment. We as Sedonan’s are its stewards, not owners.

Reject the past and embrace the future. We cannot go on walking the path our leaders have walked the last decade. They call for change when they are the very thing that needs to be changed. That is the truest form of hypocrisy.

As Mayor, I represent all the people of Sedona, regardless of partisan views.  I do not care who you voted for in 2020. My opponent encourages divisiveness and proudly supports one party over another.

As Mayor and a single mom, I will fight for your children to have a great education, great school choices, great after-school programs, and a safe place for their activities. My opponent oversaw 8 years of a shrinking population, families leaving, displaced children who had to find a new school location, and an understaffed police department.

As Mayor and a businesswoman in the film industry, I will fight for local businesses to thrive, innovate and grow their dreams into a successful business that employs others, supports families, and contributes to our community. My opponent oversaw a significant loss of local businesses in Sedona due to draconian bureaucracy and good ‘ole boy politics.

As Mayor, I will tell the residents the truth so they can make decisions that benefit them and their families. My opponent pays for lobbyists, studies and surveys that fit his narrative and then promises results that never get delivered.

As Mayor, I will never be a politician. I will work to unite our community, be a passionate advocate for Sedona and our community, a supportive partner to local agencies and cities we share our sacred land with, and ALWAYS stand up for Sedona! My opponent is lifelong bureaucrat who was never accountable for his actions and votes and blames everyone else for our problems

As Mayor, I will stop Sedona from becoming another California and preserve our rural, sacred heritage.

To bring real change to our city there is only one way to achieve it – vote for me and I will make it happen.

VOTE FOR SAMAIRE ARMSTRONG FOR SEDONA MAYOR

*The Above is A Paid Political Announcement*

Visit SamaireForMayor.com for more information. Visit www.sedonareset.org

