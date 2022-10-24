El Pasoans give $1.16M to nonprofits during annual Day of Giving fundraising event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans donated $1.16 million to local nonprofits during the seventh annual El Paso Day of Giving.
El Pasoans made 6,672 donations from 4,846 donors to 222 small, medium and large nonprofits, according to a news release.
Harmonious Home finished with $32,379 from 103 donations to lead all small nonprofits (organizations with a budget of less than $250,000).
In the medium category (budgets between $250,000 and $500,000), Loretto Academy Challenge Program earned the most donations at $61,180 from 166 donations.
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank led all large nonprofits (budget larger than $500,000), raising $81,426 from 215 donations.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.
Comments / 0