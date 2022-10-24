Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Lima City Council Defeats City Park Smoke and Vape Ordinance
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- The topic of smoking and vaping at Lima city parks and outdoor recreational facilities was heavily discussed Monday evening before the Lima City Council regular meeting later Monday night. The Public Works Committee held a meeting regarding Ordinance 205-22. The ordinance, which was moved to its third...
hometownstations.com
Trial of Tom Stinebaugh continues as the state presents their case
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The state continues to present their case against the suspended mayor of Wapakoneta. Tom Stinebaugh is facing multiple counts including having unlawful interest in a public contract, conflict of interest, and theft in office. The prosecution says the charges are being focused around a handful of incidents, including appointing his brother as acting fire chief days after taking the office of mayor. He also allegedly made the city pay for the construction of a sewer line to a home that his company built.
hometownstations.com
Trial begins for suspended Wapakoneta mayor
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The testimony in the trial for suspended Wapakoneta mayor Thomas Stinebaugh began Tuesday. Jury selection took all day on Monday, and the opening statement began Tuesday. Around 30 subpoenas have been issued for people who could possibly testify in the trial. Stinebaugh was indicted on 17 counts, including having unlawful interest in a public contract, conflict of interest, and theft in office. He pleaded not guilty on all counts. The trial is under the direction of a visiting judge.
hometownstations.com
Coroner discusses autopsy findings in Day 3 of Melvin Boothe's trial
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was the third day in the trial for a Lima man charged in a 2020 murder. Lucas County Coroner Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett took the stand to reveal the autopsy findings for 25-year-old McKenzie Butler, Melvin Boothe's girlfriend whose body was found buried in a suitcase in a Lima city park. The official cause of death was homicide by unspecified means. While the circumstances surrounding the scene ruled it a homicide, there were no visible wounds and x-ray results did not reveal a cause. The coroner says findings in the temporal bone, which are located at the sides and the base of the skull may indicate a drowning, but there is not enough evidence to prove it.
Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition
A solar power project in Allen and Auglaize counties has been killed by state officials due to opposition from local governments, even though the application for the project was filed before a new Ohio law was put in place giving county governments the ability to nix such projects. In an opinion and order issued last […] The post Ohio solar project killed due to local government opposition appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Lima News
Pre-trial date on OVI charge set for Wapak interim mayor
WAPAKONETA — Wapakoneta Interim Mayor Stephen Erik Henderson will have a pre-trial hearing on Nov. 8 for an OVI charge he was arrested for on Memorial Day weekend by Wapakoneta police. Henderson has previously been cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated in a 2003 charge.
Lima City Schools treasurer resigns
LIMA — The Lima City School Board met in a special session. The board approved the purchase of a nine-passenger van to be used by the athletic department, paid with COVID-II funds. Then the board accepted the resignation of its treasurer, Shelly Reiff, who has been the treasurer since...
hometownstations.com
Two alarm fire on E. Vine Street destroys house
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A two-alarm fire destroys a Lima home late Tuesday night. The Lima Fire Department was called out to 618 East Vine Street just before midnight on Tuesday. Flames were showing when they arrived and they called in more firefighters to help. The home was vacant, and with the vegetation overgrown around the house, firefighters concentrated on the exterior of the house before moving in.
hometownstations.com
Rotary Blood Clinic set for November 5, 2022
Press Release from the Lima Rotary Club: Lima, OH - The Lima Rotary Club holds its Fall Blood Clinic on Saturday, November 5 from 6:30am-9:30am at Senior Citizen Services, 3400 W. Elm Street. Hundreds of people attend the clinic each year to receive low-cost blood screenings from Lima Memorial Laboratory Services which includes: CMP, Lipid Panel, Renal Panel, Hepatic Panel, CBC, TSH, PSA, HA1C, VITD, FE, and URIC. Proceeds benefit the Lima Rotary Foundation which disperses the funds to non profit organizations in the Lima community and globally.
westbendnews.net
Van Wert Post Investigates a Serious Injury Crash
Grover Hill – The Van Wert Post is currently investigating a serious two vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 2:49 PM today in Paulding County near Grover Hill, Ohio. A black 2014 Ford Focus being operated by Lilianna A. Egia, of Defiance, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on County...
hometownstations.com
Lima City Schools' Cathy Collins earns award from Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics
Press Release from Lima City Schools: Lima City Schools Math Curriculum Team Leader Cathy Collins has been selected for the 2022 Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics Linda M. Gojak Middle School Award. The Ohio Council of Teachers of Mathematics (OCTM) consists of 3,000 members. Affiliated with the National Council...
hometownstations.com
Liberty Arts Magnet students visit Faurot Park to sharpen their public speaking skills
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Teachers combine art and history to better immerse students in their lessons. Fourth graders from Liberty Arts Magnet School went to Faurot Park to deliver monologues and make some art. Their project was to research a famous person from Ohio, then write and perform a monologue about them at the pavilion. Students also hung out in the sun and decorated walking sticks. Two young presenters shared with us some things they learned about their famous Ohioans.
bgindependentmedia.org
Scare at BG haunted house leads to customer being banned from site
Employees at the haunted house at Woodland Mall had a scare Sunday evening which ended with an unhappy customer being banned from visiting the site again. Bowling Green Police arrived at the haunted house around 10:30 p.m., and spoke with a 21-year-old man who was upset that one of the actors took his ball cap off his head – along with some hair.
Lima man gets jail, community control for fatal crash
LIMA — A Lima man who left the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian in October 2021 will spend 30 days in jail and four years serving community control. John Rondot, 42, hit 18-year-old Ethan Dakota Howard, who was riding a mountain bicycle that did not have a rear light or reflector, on Oct. 16, 2021, according to a police report.
hometownstations.com
Institute for Civics and Public Policy at ONU holds poll to see some insight into the thoughts of Ohio voters
ADA, OH (WLIO) - An organization at Ohio Northern University put together a poll for Ohio voters to gauge their opinion on a variety of topics. Our Katie Honigford has more on what they found. The Institute for Civics & Public Policy, or ICAPP, at Ohio Northern University, put together...
hometownstations.com
First community wide Trunk or Treat looks to be off to good start as over 60 businesses sign up
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The first-ever Community Trunk or Treat set for this Saturday is already looking to be a big success. Organizers say that 65 businesses will be on hand to pass out candy and other goodies to the kids. The Lima Police Chief Angel Cortez wanted to do a big community-wide event that would be safe for everyone for Halloween. So they came up with the idea for the Trunk or Treat and they are looking to have a big crowd for their first time out.
hometownstations.com
An explosion heard before fire destroys a south Lima house Saturday night
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A two-alarm fire completely destroys a south Lima home late Saturday night. The Lima Fire department was called out to 786 S. Metcalf St. just after 11 p.m. after a neighbor heard an explosion and saw flames shooting from the home. Lima Fire called in Shawnee Township for mutual aid. The heat of the fire caused damage to homes on either side and the wall on the south side of the house was moved out about a foot and a half. It is unknown if anybody was living there at the time. Fire investigators from Lima and Shawnee Township are looking into the cause. Fire crews were on scene for five hours. The home was completely destroyed and will have to be torn down.
Lima woman to spend 3 years in prison for discharging gun at home
LIMA — A Lima woman will spend three years in prison for improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation, a second-degree felony, with a firearm specification. Shapria Daniel, 26, shot a gun at or into the home of Joshua Barns and Minnie Werling on Dec. 7, 2021, according to court documents.
wyso.org
The ODNR has a plan about how to deal with unprecedented aquatic vegetation on Indian Lake
The vegetation on Indian Lake has made it impossible at times in the past few years for people to boat and jet ski. That has affected recreation, tourism and the local economy. Lake Management Expert Ed Kwietniewski from the company Aquadoc was hired by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources...
hometownstations.com
Plan to control weeds in Indian Lake shows promise for area businesses
Logan Co. (WLIO) - Controlling the growth of aquatic vegetation in Indian Lake will give hope to businesses in that area in the future. Last week, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources unveiled a plan to deal with the excessive growth of two different species of vegetation that affected 75% of the lake this past summer. Aqua Doc Lake and Pond Management was hired, and their solution is to use herbicides to target the specific vegetation to control its spread. The weeds were a nuisance to boaters, keeping many of them away in the summertime. But with a plan in place, businesses could see a resurgence of customers to before when the weed growth became a problem.
