Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Georgia football gets slapped in the face for the Vols game
Georgia football takes on Florida this week at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports and the SEC announced on Monday that the Tenessee game will be at the same time. The game against the Vols in Athens will likely end up being a Top 3 matchup, and it’s at 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables: 'We Could Win Every Game, We Could Lose Every Game'
The Sooners' head coach described a respect for the process of winning and being able to focus when things are at their most chaotic.
3 reasons TCU will win Big 12 over Texas, Oklahoma State
The Big 12 conference has turned upside down in the 2022 college football season. Preseason favorites Baylor and Oklahoma have stumbled to slow starts, while teams no one expected to make noise have done so. Even Kansas has been a factor in the Big 12 after placing last in the preseason poll. In all the chaos, TCU football has thrived more than any other team in the conference.
Texas high school football: Dave Campbell's Texas Football state rankings
CLASS 6A 1. Galena Park North Shore (8-0), 1; 2. Austin Westlake (8-0), 2; 3. Duncanville (7-0), 3; 4. Southlake Carroll (8-0), 4; 5. Katy (8-0), 5; 6. Denton Guyer (8-0), 6; 7. Humble Atascocita (7-1), 7; 8. Cibolo Steele (8-0), 8; 9. DeSoto (7-1), 11; 10. Spring Westfield (7-1), 12; 11. Prosper (7-1), 16; 12. Alvin Shadow Creek (8-0), 13; 13. Dripping Springs (7-1), 17; 14. Allen (6-2), 9; 15. Arlington Martin (7-1), 10; 16. Dallas...
Cedric Baxter Jr., nation's No. 1 RB and Texas pledge, taking Florida State Seminoles return trip this weekend
The buzz is growing. Two weeks after taking an unofficial visit to Florida State University, Edgewater High School (Florida) playmaker and Texas Longhorns five-star running back pledge Cedric Baxter Jr. is making a return trip. This week, the nation's No. 1 running back tweeted that ...
Change of plans: Longhorn Network will no longer air Arkansas-Texas exhibition
Arkansas Basketball fans will have to wait a little longer to see their team play on television after Tuesday’s recent development. It has been reported that Arkansas Basketball’s exhibition game at Texas which is scheduled to take place at the Moody Center in Austin this upcoming Saturday will no longer be televised by the Longhorn Network as originally planned. According to the report from Whole Hog Sports, there was no reason given for the change according to a Texas spokesperson. The Razorbacks’ scrimmage with Texas is their second and final preseason tilt before the season officially starts on Monday, Nov. 7 against North Dakota State. Their first was played on Monday night against Rogers State, a member of NCAA Division II from Oklahoma. In the 83-49 exhibition win, Joseph Pinion led the team in scoring with 15, while Missouri transfer Trevon Brazile scored 11. Brazile led the team in rebounds with six. The game will be charity-centered, with proceeds benefiting Seedling Foundation and Break the Pipeline, organizations that “support social justice equity and educational opportunities” for central Texas youth. Arkansas and Texas will square off in Austin on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. CT. List Which Arkansas basketball player was named preseason All-American?
Texas' Most Dangerous Highways
Highways are a necessary part of life – they help us get where we need to go. But, unfortunately, they can also be dangerous places. Highways are particularly treacherous in Texas, with a high number of accidents yearly.
Kickoff Times, Networks Announced for WVU's Game Saturday with TCU and Nov. 5 Game at Iowa State
The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU's Saturday, Nov. 5, Big 12 Conference road game at Iowa State will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m., ET. West Virginia plays host to No. 7/7 TCU on Saturday, October 29, at noon. Tickets to the Mountaineers' Homecoming matchup with the Horned Frogs, as well as other home games against Oklahoma and Kansas State, remain on sale at WVUGAME.com and 1-800-WVU-GAME. Fans also are able to purchase the HailWV mini-package, which includes the final three home games of the season, starting at $199.
On3's No. 2 2025 RB Harlem Berry talks Texas offer
Texas and running backs coach Tashard Choice are big game hunting for tailbacks across the country. That’s why they recently offered four-star 2025 Metairie (La.) Saint Martin’s Episcopal School running back Harlem Berry. [Get FOUR MONTHS of Inside Texas Plus for $1!]. The 5-foot-10.5, 165-pounder is On3’s No....
With a strong culture and consistent identity, Mike Gundy has the Oklahoma State Cowboys as the steadiest program in the Big 12
Mike Gundy is in Year 18 in Stillwater, and the former Oklahoma State quarterback once again has his Cowboys ranked inside the Top 10 contending for a Big 12 title. The 55-year-old coach still rocks the mullet and the visor, and that consistent look — and make no mistake it takes guts to sport a mullet, albeit a cleaned-up one, in 2022 — is the embodiment of Gundy’s program.
Big 12 will be just fine after the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns leave for the SEC
Something that perhaps caught Sooners fans off guard this season was just how improved several programs in the Big 12 were. TCU, Kansas State, Kansas, and Texas Tech have all surpassed preseason expectations. I hate getting “SEC SEC SEC” chanted at me as much of the next guy, but after...
Chris Beard on five-star freshman Dillon Mitchell: “Defensively, he’s a game changer”
Chris Beard is a defensive minded coach with a defensive minded background. It’s what allowed him to lead Little Rock to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2016 and Texas Tech to within inches of a national title in 2019. It’s also why he’s so bullish on...
Flagship Video: Assessing Texas football during the bye week
Texas football has a lot of work to get done during the off week, which couldn't have come at a better time after the Longhorns made it through eight straight weeks of games and approach a daunting slate ahead in the month of November. On this week's live edition of...
Longhorns Hoops Ranking Revealed for USA Today Coaches Poll
The Texas Longhorns seem to have found a sweet spot in the rankings ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season.
Texas Working to Flip WR Recruit Moore
Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class
