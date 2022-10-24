ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

ClutchPoints

3 reasons TCU will win Big 12 over Texas, Oklahoma State

The Big 12 conference has turned upside down in the 2022 college football season. Preseason favorites Baylor and Oklahoma have stumbled to slow starts, while teams no one expected to make noise have done so. Even Kansas has been a factor in the Big 12 after placing last in the preseason poll. In all the chaos, TCU football has thrived more than any other team in the conference.
FORT WORTH, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Texas high school football: Dave Campbell's Texas Football state rankings

CLASS 6A 1. Galena Park North Shore (8-0), 1; 2. Austin Westlake (8-0), 2; 3. Duncanville (7-0), 3; 4. Southlake Carroll (8-0), 4; 5. Katy (8-0), 5; 6. Denton Guyer (8-0), 6; 7. Humble Atascocita (7-1), 7; 8. Cibolo Steele (8-0), 8; 9. DeSoto (7-1), 11; 10. Spring Westfield (7-1), 12; 11. Prosper (7-1), 16; 12. Alvin Shadow Creek (8-0), 13; 13. Dripping Springs (7-1), 17; 14. Allen (6-2), 9; 15. Arlington Martin (7-1), 10; 16. Dallas...
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Change of plans: Longhorn Network will no longer air Arkansas-Texas exhibition

Arkansas Basketball fans will have to wait a little longer to see their team play on television after Tuesday’s recent development. It has been reported that Arkansas Basketball’s exhibition game at Texas which is scheduled to take place at the Moody Center in Austin this upcoming Saturday will no longer be televised by the Longhorn Network as originally planned. According to the report from Whole Hog Sports, there was no reason given for the change according to a Texas spokesperson. The Razorbacks’ scrimmage with Texas is their second and final preseason tilt before the season officially starts on Monday, Nov. 7 against North Dakota State.  Their first was played on Monday night against Rogers State, a member of NCAA Division II from Oklahoma. In the 83-49 exhibition win, Joseph Pinion led the team in scoring with 15, while Missouri transfer Trevon Brazile scored 11. Brazile led the team in rebounds with six. The game will be charity-centered, with proceeds benefiting Seedling Foundation and Break the Pipeline, organizations that “support social justice equity and educational opportunities” for central Texas youth. Arkansas and Texas will square off in Austin on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. CT. List Which Arkansas basketball player was named preseason All-American?
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Terry Mansfield

Texas' Most Dangerous Highways

Highways are a necessary part of life – they help us get where we need to go. But, unfortunately, they can also be dangerous places. Highways are particularly treacherous in Texas, with a high number of accidents yearly.
TEXAS STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

Kickoff Times, Networks Announced for WVU's Game Saturday with TCU and Nov. 5 Game at Iowa State

The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU's Saturday, Nov. 5, Big 12 Conference road game at Iowa State will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ at 3:30 p.m., ET. West Virginia plays host to No. 7/7 TCU on Saturday, October 29, at noon. Tickets to the Mountaineers' Homecoming matchup with the Horned Frogs, as well as other home games against Oklahoma and Kansas State, remain on sale at WVUGAME.com and 1-800-WVU-GAME. Fans also are able to purchase the HailWV mini-package, which includes the final three home games of the season, starting at $199.
MORGANTOWN, WV
On3.com

On3's No. 2 2025 RB Harlem Berry talks Texas offer

Texas and running backs coach Tashard Choice are big game hunting for tailbacks across the country. That’s why they recently offered four-star 2025 Metairie (La.) Saint Martin’s Episcopal School running back Harlem Berry. [Get FOUR MONTHS of Inside Texas Plus for $1!]. The 5-foot-10.5, 165-pounder is On3’s No....
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

With a strong culture and consistent identity, Mike Gundy has the Oklahoma State Cowboys as the steadiest program in the Big 12

Mike Gundy is in Year 18 in Stillwater, and the former Oklahoma State quarterback once again has his Cowboys ranked inside the Top 10 contending for a Big 12 title. The 55-year-old coach still rocks the mullet and the visor, and that consistent look — and make no mistake it takes guts to sport a mullet, albeit a cleaned-up one, in 2022 — is the embodiment of Gundy’s program.
STILLWATER, OK
