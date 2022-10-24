ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre Daily

Previewing the New Orleans Saints

Since former head coach-quarterback combo Sean Payton and Drew Brees first joined forces in 2006, the New Orleans Saints have often been on a short list of Super Bowl contenders in that time. For the first time since 2005, though, the Saints haven't been able to rely on either of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

Was Jonathan Taylor Held Back vs. Titans?

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor saw his first action over the weekend since Week 4. However, Taylor only had 17 touches in a 19-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. It stands to reason the Colts would ease him back into action slowly, but head coach Frank Reich said on Sunday that Taylor wasn't necessarily on a "pitch count."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Rookie Kyle Hamilton Showing Steady Improvement for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie safety Kyle Hamilton was expected to make an immediate impact as a first-round pick. Hamilton did have some growing pains as he adjusted to the speed of the NFL. Now, he has shown steady improvement and is becoming an impact player. Since Week...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Vikings-Cardinals Injury Report: Minnesota Fully Healthy Coming Off Bye Week

Coming off of their bye week, the Vikings are a fully healthy football team — for now — as they head into their Week 8 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. That doesn't include a handful of players on injured reserve, of course, including Lewis Cine, Ben Ellefson, and Ty Chandler. But everyone on the Vikings' 53-man active roster was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Only rookie receiver Jalen Nailor, who plays on special teams, was even listed on the team's first injury report of the week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Saints Announce Starting QB for Raiders

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced that Andy Dalton, not Jameis Winston, will be the starting quarterback against the Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday. Dalton will make his fifth consecutive start for the team. Winston has been out with four broken vertebrae in his lower back, but dressed as the emergency quarterback the last two games.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Centre Daily

Ryan Poles Calls Trade of Robert Quinn Painful But Necessary

Bears GM Ryan Poles didn't need to see the press conference when linebacker Roquan Smith broke down in tears to realize the impact on the Bears locker room after trading pass rusher Robert Quinn. He said he already felt that way about Quinn himself, but Poles made the trade for...
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Mac Jones, Christian Barmore Practice Status: Patriots-Jets Injury Report

FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 8 provided a bit more clarity for the New England Patriots at the quarterback position. With coach Bill Belichick moving Wednesday's practice indoors to the Socios.com Field House, they listed a total of eleven players on the report as they prepare to take on the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Centre Daily

Deebo Samuel and Multiple 49ers Held out of Wednesday’s Practice

It just wouldn't be a 49ers practice without several players missing. Deebo Samuel is being held out of Wednesday's practice as he nurses a hamstring injury. Samuel sustained the injury following the loss to the Chiefs and it became bothersome when we he showed up to the facility on Monday.
Centre Daily

Why the 49ers’ Loss to the Chiefs was their Little Big Horn

General George Custer didn't make it out alive and the 49ers season may not either. They rushed to bring back Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, Mike McGlinchey, Charvarius "Mooney" Ward and Dre Greenlaw. None of them played up to their standard. The absences of Arik Armstead, Azeez Al-Shaair and Javon Kinlaw have shown up prominently in the form of a lack luster run defense.
Centre Daily

Giants Week 8 Injury Report: Who’s In, Who’s Out to Start the Week

The Week 9 bye week can't come fast enough for the New York Giants, who are looking at quite the lengthy injury report ahead of their Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are among those who will not practice Wednesday, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed. Golladay has not played since Week 4, and Toney hasn't played since Week 2, so it's probably safe to say that both will not be back until after the bye.
Centre Daily

Dort’s Early Struggles Reminiscent of 2021-22 Season

Lu Dort got paid in the offseason, but through four games this season he’s not found his groove. Dort is averaging just 11.8 points per game, including a 1-11 and four point performance on Tuesday against the Clippers. Overall Dort has struggled massively in each of the Thunder’s four games after a nice showing in the preseason.
Centre Daily

Lions Select Bryce Young, Cam Smith in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

The Draft Network came out with its latest 2023 mock draft on Monday and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 1 overall and at No. 19 overall (via the Rams). With the No. 1 pick, writer Joe Marino selected Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Bills the Best: NFL Power Rankings - Who’s As Good As Buffalo?

After spending this past Sunday on the couch, the Buffalo Bills still find themselves atop Sports Illustrated’s power rankings. “Here’s something wild about the Bills: They are 18th in red zone efficiency and third in the NFL in turnovers, and they are still, far and away, the best team in the more competitive conference,” SI writes. “Imagine when those numbers trend back toward neutral.”
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

The Changing Face of Bears Offensive Line

The fourth Bears starting offensive line this season worked out fine for 10 plays. Then Lucas Patrick left after getting 10 snaps off at his natural position of center, and even on Tuesday Bears coach Matt Eberflus didn't want to reveal the exact nature of the toe injury Patrick suffered.
CHICAGO, IL

