South Carolina State

South Carolina drivers told to watch for deer during their mating season

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
SOUTH CAROLINA — As deer mating season approaches, South Carolina drivers are urged to watch out for them. Due to an increase in population and commuters, the chances of a deer-vehicle collision are greater.

Drivers in the state should watch for roaming white-tailed deer during the year, especially through their mating season from October to November. Approximately 45% of crashes happen during this time because deer increase their movement during mating.

Common times these accidents occur are at dawn and dusk. Unfortunately, this time is also a common commute time for many working adults or kids going to school.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety reports 2,500 to 3,000 deer-vehicle collisions in an average year. In 2021, the agency reported about 6,000 accidents.

While deer season is already upon us, there are some simple common sense tips and tricks to drive safely. Read about them here.

(WATCH BELOW: Residents express concerns after deer found severely injured in south Charlotte neighborhood)

