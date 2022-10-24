Volkswagen said it was going to offer a GTI 40th Anniversary Edition model when it revealed what was new for the 2023 model year, and now we finally get to see it. This special model marks 40 years of the GTI in the U.S. (not the world), and it’s an exclusive model for our market. The package is sure to appeal to enthusiasts who want all the performance options in an intriguing visual package. It starts with the basic S trim, but adds the DCC adaptive dampers, speed-sensitive steering, unique 19-inch wheels and summer performance tires usually reserved for the top-of-the-line Autobahn trim. It also starts at $34,150 for the manual, which is thousands cheaper than the $40,000+ Autobahn trim. If all you want is performance and appearance, this Anniversary Edition model looks like a sweet deal.

