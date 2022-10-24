Read full article on original website
I drove electric SUVs from Tesla and Hyundai — and I'd pick the $41,000 Ioniq 5 for its super-fast charging and futuristic looks
The Tesla Model Y has better range and cargo space, but the Hyundai charges faster, is simpler to use, and is $25,000 cheaper.
MotorTrend Magazine
Volkswagen's New ID Buzz EV Van Already Has a Slide-In Camper Unit
The 2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz immediately brings up images of the original Type 2 Microbus because it has that same iconic shape and look. And while our brains are on the hazy, nostalgia-dripping topic of Type 2s... naturally they drift over to that van's more sought-after Westfalia variant, the Microbus camper conversion with a pop-up roof. While VW won't be offering the ID Buzz with that roof conversion—at least, it hasn't said so yet—we might have found the next-best thing: the Ququq BusBox camperbox module that's made just for the Buzz. It might just bring your dreams of owning a modern-day, all-electric VW camper into reality.
Autoblog
VW moving away from touch-sensitive steering wheel buttons
Drivers asked and Volkswagen listened. The public and the press have criticized some of the in-car technology found in models like the GTI, and the company is taking this feedback to heart. It announced that buttons will replace the touch-sensitive surfaces on the steering wheel. "We are sharpening our portfolio...
Autoblog
Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
insideevs.com
Aiways U6 Coupe SUV Enters Last Phase Of Testing In Europe Before Debut
Aiways is a relatively small company by Chinese standards, having only been founded 5 years ago, but it already has a full range of electric vehicles, some of which it’s also offering in Europe. The Chinese startup made its European debut with the practical U5 SUV and now it is adding a second model, a more rakish coupe-like SUV called the U6.
msn.com
2023 VW GTI 40th Anniversary Edition revealed with all the performance goodies
Volkswagen said it was going to offer a GTI 40th Anniversary Edition model when it revealed what was new for the 2023 model year, and now we finally get to see it. This special model marks 40 years of the GTI in the U.S. (not the world), and it’s an exclusive model for our market. The package is sure to appeal to enthusiasts who want all the performance options in an intriguing visual package. It starts with the basic S trim, but adds the DCC adaptive dampers, speed-sensitive steering, unique 19-inch wheels and summer performance tires usually reserved for the top-of-the-line Autobahn trim. It also starts at $34,150 for the manual, which is thousands cheaper than the $40,000+ Autobahn trim. If all you want is performance and appearance, this Anniversary Edition model looks like a sweet deal.
VW’s R Badge To Become EV-Only Sub-Brand by 2030: Report
We already knew that Volkswagen had its eyes on being the world's largest EV seller by 2025. It looks like the R lineup will lead that charge.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen ID. Buzz Matched ID.3/ID.4 In Bjørn's 1,000 km Challenge
The rear-wheel-drive Volkswagen ID. Buzz, equipped with an 82 kWh battery, achieved a pretty good result in Bjørn Nyland's 1,000 km challenge. It's not a surprise actually, as the earlier range test already indicated relatively high efficiency (for a van), good range, and very good fast charging capabilities (over 180 kW peak).
5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat
The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Chart Explains Price Cuts In China
Changes to Tesla's estimated global electric car order backlog provide us with interesting data to better understand what is happening on the market. According to Troy Teslike, who provides very interesting Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog peaked in July at close to 500,000 units and has been falling since then. The latest publicly available update from October 21 indicates that the order backlog dropped below 300,000 (as of October 6) for the very first time this year.
insideevs.com
Italian Company Wilier Showcases The Urta Hybrid Lightweight E-MTB
With e-bikes getting lighter and lighter, it’s becoming harder to distinguish them from standard, non-electric models, especially in the for-sport electric mountain bike game. You see, unlike utility and cargo-focused e-bikes, power isn’t the name of the game when it comes to lightweight e-MTBs. Instead, it’s agility and natural pedal feel—both essential when it comes to hitting the trails at a blistering pace.
BBC
Moving electric Mini production to China unfortunate, minister says
A transport minister has said BMW's decision to move production of electric Minis to China was "very unfortunate". Baroness Vere told the House of Lords that the carmaker had not consulted her department before announcing manufacturing of the models would soon end at its plant in Cowley, Oxford. However, she...
insideevs.com
Canadian Company Plans EV Battery Gigafactory For New York
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
insideevs.com
Pure Electric’s New Advance E-Scooter Seeks To Change The Way You Ride
Those of you who have ridden any modern electric kick-scooter are probably familiar with the riding position of having one foot in front of the other. Chances are you find it a bit weird either turning left or right, depending on whether your right or left side is dominant. While this has always seemed to be the way scooters have been ridden, a company called Pure Electric seems to think otherwise.
insideevs.com
Report: CATL Slows Its Battery Investment Plans In US/Mexico
CATL, the world's largest EV battery manufacturer, might slow down its investment plans related to the first lithium-ion cell gigafactory in North America. According to earlier reports, the Chinese company was planning a large battery plant in Mexico and/or the US, but US-China tensions and the new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) might impact the plans.
insideevs.com
Gymkhana Goes Electric With Audi Hoonitron In Las Vegas, Becomes Electrikhana
Gymkhana was massively popularized by Ken Block’s remarkable series of videos, where he took various highly modified monster rally cars around creative courses designed to test driving skill to the absolute limit. But after more than a decade and several very different gas-burning cars used, it looks like even Gymkhana is going electric...
Elon Musk's Tesla drops after Model 3, Y price cuts in China
Tesla has cut the starting prices of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China. A Model 3 sedan in China now starts at 265,900 Chinese Yuan ($38,695), down from 279,900 yuan. Meanwhile, the Model Y sport utility vehicle now starts at 288,900 Yuan ($39,939), down from previous starting price of 316,900 yuan.
insideevs.com
Rivian Stops Making R1T's Powered Tonneau Cover To Redesign It
The Rivian R1T's powered tonneau cover is one of the most controversial parts of the electric truck. It's a great idea, but the execution lets it down as the feature doesn't always work as intended and tends to break down. We've seen this issue being raised by owners and reviewers...
insideevs.com
2023 Tesla Semi Gets Green Light From The EPA To Start Deliveries
The Tesla Semi is slated to begin deliveries on December 1, Elon Musk announced earlier this month, with PepsiCo to become the first fleet customer to receive the electric truck. Since his tweet announcing the start of production and deliveries, Musk offered more updates on the Tesla Semi last week...
insideevs.com
BMW Announces $1.7 Billion EV Investment In South Carolina
The BMW Group announced two significant EV-related investments in South Carolina, valued at $1.7 billion in total. The first part of $1 billion is to prepare for the production of all-electric vehicles at the company’s existing manufacturing facility in South Carolina - Plant Spartanburg. This 30-year-old site currently produces...
