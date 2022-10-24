Dothan, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Dothan.
The Providence Christian School basketball team will have a game with G.W. Long High School on October 24, 2022, 14:00:00.
Providence Christian School
G.W. Long High School
October 24, 2022
14:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball
The Ariton High School basketball team will have a game with Northside Methodist Academy on October 24, 2022, 14:30:00.
Ariton High School
Northside Methodist Academy
October 24, 2022
14:30:00
Middle School Girls Basketball
The Providence Christian School basketball team will have a game with G.W. Long High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.
Providence Christian School
G.W. Long High School
October 24, 2022
15:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball
The Ariton High School basketball team will have a game with Northside Methodist Academy on October 24, 2022, 15:30:00.
Ariton High School
Northside Methodist Academy
October 24, 2022
15:30:00
Middle School Boys Basketball
