Ed Sheeran said he was 'hurt' after being replaced by Billie Eilish for the James Bond theme song: 'I started writing it'
Ed Sheeran said he was replaced by Billie Eilish for the song in James Bond "No Time to Die." The British performer was going to record the theme song but it went to the "Bad Guy" singer. "I'm not gonna pretend it didn't hurt not doing it," Sheeran said.
Ed Sheeran reveals he lost the 'No Time to Die' theme song to Billie Eilish: 'I'm not gonna pretend it didn't hurt'
Ed Sheeran revealed on "The Peter Crouch Podcast" that he was very close to doing a James Bond song. He said he'd begun writing the song for "No Time to Die" but after its original director dropped out, he lost the job. "They changed directors, and then they just changed...
‘The Voice’ Battle Advisors Sean Paul, Jazmine Sullivan Name Billie Eilish, Beyoncé as Dream Duet Partners
The Voice’s 2022 battle advisors are putting their dream collaborations into the universe in hopes that a little manifestation magic might bring them to life. Repping for Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Camila Cabello’s teams, respectively, Jimmie Allen, Sean Paul, Jazmine Sullivan, and Charlie Puth dreamed big, sharing a genre-spanning mix of artists they’re itching to get into the studio with.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Labels Taylor Swift & Beyoncé’s Newest Albums, “Objectively Bad”
Candace Owens says she isn’t a fan of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s newest albums. Candace Owens says that Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s newest albums, Midnights, and Renaissance, are “objectively bad” and that everyone is just pretending they’re still good artists. The conservative pundit shared the hot take on her Twitter account, Monday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rojean Kar Speaks Out After Travis Scott Denies Cheating Claims
The Instagram model slammed the rapper’s claims. Travis Scott’s relationship drama is still ongoing. After rumors began circulating that the “Sicko Mode” rapper has been romantically linked to a woman named Rojean Kar for several years during his relationship with Kylie Jenner, Travis hopped online to address the claims. “It’s a lot of weird sh*t going on. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. So please, stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”
Beyoncé Accused of Secretly Changing Songs From 'Renaissance' Album by Fans
Fans theorized it was a way for Beyoncé to keep them hooked by introducing enough subtle changes they would hear something new every listen.
Ed Sheeran Almost Wrote ‘No Time to Die’ Theme Before Billie Eilish: I Was a ‘Gnat’s Pube’ Away
Ed Sheeran almost changed the shape of the James Bond franchise. The “Shape of You” Grammy winner revealed he was initially hired to sing the “No Time to Die” theme song for Daniel Craig’s final turn as the famed MI6 agent. Sheeran confirmed during “That Peter Crouch Podcast” that he had begun writing the ballad before Billie Eilish took over amid production moving in a different direction. “I was within a fucking gnat’s pube of doing one,” Sheeran said. “They changed directors, and then they just changed scripts, and that was it. But we had done all the meetings. I had started writing...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim K & Ivanka Trump Spotted At Dinner While Kanye Confirms “Yecosystem” Plans
The 45-year-old revealed that most of the details revealed last week were right, although the name being circulated isn’t entirely accurate. It’s been a busy few days for Kim Kardashian, who, after celebrating her 42nd birthday with a failed attempt to land her private jet in Las Vegas, was spotted out grabbing a bite to eat at the Polo Lounge in the Beverly Hills Hotel with Ivanka Trump on Sunday (October 23) night.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West’s Donda Academy Banned From Upcoming High School Tournament
Kanye West’s words are now affecting the basketball players at Donda Academy. Kanye West has made some inflammatory comments about a plethora of topics as of late, and it has led to some big consequences. These days, it seems like Ye is being dropped by everybody. For instance, Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown just left Donda Sports, while Adidas is officially dropping Kanye’s Yeezy brand.
hotnewhiphop.com
LaKeith Stanfield Shows Off His Boo On Social Media & Twitter Isn’t Happy About It
The “Sorry to Bother You” star is taking full advantage of cuffing season this year. Celebrity crushes are not uncommon, especially in the social media age when it’s easy enough to stalk the life of your favourite stars with the click of a few buttons. When those crushes get into relationships, though, the discourse on social media can become quite menacing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ashanti Claims Irv Gotti Would Say No One Wanted To Work With Her
In a must-watch interview on Angie Martinez’s podcast, Ashanti is giving her side of the story. It was expected that the intimate chat between Ashanti and Angie Martinez would be explosive, and boy did it deliver. Yesterday (October 25), we shared clips of the impending interview where Ashanti finally addressed Irv Gotti’s recent comments about their business and personal relationship.
Billie Eilish, Doja Cat & Mickey Guyton to Appear on New Audible Original Series ‘Origins’: Exclusive
Audible is launching a new eight-part audio series called Origins that will feature a number of A-list musicians answering the question “Where are you from?” Billboard can exclusively announce. The show will feature everyone from Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and Camilo to Koffee, Mickey Guyton, King Princess, Flying Lotus and artist-rapper Tobe Nwigwe interpreting the central query, with all episodes slated to drop on Nov. 17 on Audible.
Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance at Bon Iver’s London show to perform Folklore song
Taylor Swift has made a surprise appearance at a Bon Iver concert in London.On Wednesday (26 October), the singer graced the stage at the OVO Arena in Wembley alongside the musician, whose real name is Justin Vernon, and The National’s Aaron Dessner to perform their song “Exile” together in person for the first time.Footage of the performance made its way onto Twitter moments after it occurred. Over ecstatic applause at the end of their duet, Vernon said, “The most talented person in the world, Taylor Swift,” to which she responded, “The most talented person in the world, Justin Vernon,”...
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Opens Up About Megan Thee Stallion Lyrics & DaniLeigh Incident
DaBaby has faced his fair share of controversy in the last two years — on both a personal and professional level. The North Carolina rapper made headlines last month after releasing his track “Boogeyman” in which he revealed he’d slept with Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, just before her assault incident with Tory Lanez.
‘Midnights’ Co-Producer Sounwave Says ‘Karma’ Was a ‘Last-Minute Hail Mary’ He Sent Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift’s Midnights has been billed as the first truly collaborative album she’s made with producer Jack Antonoff, but the LP and the extended 3am version feature plenty of other names, both old and new in the Swift realm. One of those is Mark Anthony Spears, a.k.a. Sounwave, who collaborated on three tracks with Swift and Antonoff. Sounwave first cut his teeth as a key member of Top Dawg Entertainment, where he worked with Kendrick Lamar and other TDE heavyweights since 2011. He won a Grammy for “Alright” in 2015 and nabbed an Oscar nomination for Black Panther’s “All the Stars.” Since...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West’s Wax Figure Removed From Madame Tussauds
Madame Tussauds has removed the wax figure of Kanye West. The wax figure of Kanye West has been removed from Madame Tussauds following numerous controversial remarks made by the Donda rapper. It is among the many instances of businesses distancing themselves from West in recent weeks. “Ye’s figure has been...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jeezy Explains How “Hip-Hop Is Dead” Beef With Nas Helped Him Communicate Better
Jeezy explains how Nas helps him realize the importance of communication. The feud between Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy finally came to an end. Over the years, Gibbs took jabs at Jeezy in interviews and songs. The Gary, IN rapper told Bootleg Kev that he ran into the Snoman at an airport, exchanged numbers and hugged it out.
hiphop-n-more.com
Chris Brown Shares Music Video for Viral Song ‘Under The Influence’: Watch
Chris Brown’s song ‘Under The Influence’ is a typical case study of the unpredictable nature of the music industry right now. While he’s promoting his new album Breezy and also complaining about the low numbers it did in the first week, his song ‘Under The Influence’ from the 2019 LP Indigo starting taking off on TikTok.
I became depressed and withdrawn while making my debut album, says Stormzy
Stormzy has admitted he became “depressed and withdrawn” while making his debut album, which he described as a “super heavy” experience.The rapper opened up to Louis Theroux about issues including his childhood, dating life, faith and the strained relationship with his father.The pair met during the first episode of the documentarian’s new BBC Two series, Louis Theroux Interviews, which aired on Tuesday.Speaking about the production of his first studio album Gang Signs and Prayer, released in 2017, the 29-year-old said it had been “difficult to handle” balancing both his personal and professional life.Me & Louis Theroux - tonight at 9:15pm...
