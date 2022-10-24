ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Larry Brown Sports

Video: LeBron James looked so fed up with Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook’s bad shot selection met LeBron James’ bad body language on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tight one at home to the Portland Trail Blazers to drop to 0-3 on the season. With the Lakers holding possession and a 102-101 lead in the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, Westbrook inexplicably took a quick-fire long 2 with 18 left on the shot clock (which he clunked).
Yardbarker

Stephen Curry On What Young Warriors Players Should Learn After Nearly Blowing A 26-Point Lead Against The Kings: "We Make It Look Easy At Times, And That’s Built Over A Decade Of Work And Reps. It’s Really Hard To Win In This League."

The Golden State Warriors are one of the best franchises in the NBA and a lot of its credit goes to the organization for always believing in their young guys and giving them time to develop into legitimate stars. They did so with the original trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.
CBS Sports

Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion

The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers linked to high-scoring guard

The Los Angeles Lakers’ guard rotation is a desert wasteland right now, which may force the team to take action. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Lakers have a “high” level of interest in a potential trade for combo guard Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets. Charania adds that the 28-year-old Rozier had emerged as a trade target for the Lakers over the offseason as well.
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan On Being A Demanding Teammate During His Playing Days: "That Was Leadership... I Bet If You Ask Anyone Now On Those Teams, They Have A Greater Appreciation For What We Achieved."

Prior to drafting Michael Jordan, the Chicago Bulls struggled for years in the NBA. They weren't even a regular playoff team. But after drafting Michael Jordan in the 1984 NBA Draft with the third overall pick, the Bulls won the lottery. With Mike on the roster, the Bulls never missed...
