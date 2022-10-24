Read full article on original website
Phillies announce World Series starters for Games 1 and 2 vs. Astros
The 2022 World Series is quickly approaching. Starting Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There’s some insight into the Phillies pitching plans now. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reported Wednesday: Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of...
Meet the Phillies fan who has Bryce Harper's Game 5 homer
"We were all cheering and the ball was coming right towards us, and then hit the ground, and there was a scramble for the ball," recalled Tracy Oldziejewski.
NBC Sports
Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call
There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park. You're gonna want to go ahead and hit the play button on the video...
Must Listen: Bryce Harper describes what it's like playing for Phillies fans
A Must Listen: A lot can be said about what it means to be a Philadelphia Phillies fan. But what Bryce Harper had to say might just be the perfect description.
Philadelphia Phillies fans celebrate NLCS win in Mayfair
"It's the Fightin Phillies, that's what they call us. The Fightins. That's the reason why we're here," said one happy fan.
William Penn at Philly City Hall won't get Phillies gear
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies decorations are popping up all over town but one place you won't see them is on top of City Hall.Mayor Jim Kenney said William Penn would not be sporting a Phillies hat or jersey from his perch high over Center City.You probably remember the city put a super-sized Phillies hat on the statue in 1993 and then the Phillies lost to the Blue Jays in the World Series.Then, a Flyers jersey was draped over the statue in 1997. The Flyers lost to the Red Wings in the Stanley Cup.It sounds like the mayor is a little superstitious.
Phillies anthem 'Dancing on My Own' deemed perfect underdog song for comeback team
"This song wasn't on anybody's radar and now it's through the roof, kind of like the team."
Yardbarker
Watch: Eagles lineman Jordan Mailata joins Phillies celebration
It's nice to see the Eagles getting behind the Phillies these days. Center Jason Kelce got things rolling at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night by chugging a beer and dancing with the Phanatic, the team mascot, and Mailata's impromptu interaction with Phillies fans made the weekend even better for Philadelphia sports fans.
Phillymag.com
About Last Night: Phillies Clinch World Series Berth and Broad Street Goes Nuts
Poles were climbed, fireworks went off, Elmo came out, dance-offs erupted. It was pure joy. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The idea of a “town square” is somewhat quaint and old-timey, but one thing I...
Photos: Philadelphia Phillies win NLCS, earn 1st World Series berth since 2009
Photos: Philadelphia Phillies win NLCS, earn 1st World Series berth since 2009 Members of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after defeating the San Diego Padres in Game 5 to win the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
ESPN
Phillies-Astros: Betting tips for the 2022 World Series
The 2022 World Series begins Friday night with the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the host Houston Astros. The Phillies are coming off a dramatic NLCS win over the Padres, while the Astros are fresh off a shocking sweep of the Yankees in the ALCS. So what should we expect from this edition of the Fall Classic?
Phillymag.com
These Are Our 6 Favorite Phillies Interviews We’ve Done Over the Years
A nostalgic look back at some true characters and great players. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. With the Phillies heading to the World Series on Friday, it got us thinking about the many Phillies personalities...
