ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NASCAR: Will Hendrick Motorsports’ decision backfire?

Could Hendrick Motorsports’ decision to appeal William Byron’s post-Texas penalty backfire by costing the team a NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 spot?. Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson found victory lane on Sunday afternoon at Homestead-Miami Speedway following a dominant effort in the Dixie Vodka 400, making him the fourth driver to win at least three races in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

NASCAR: Richard Childress Racing replacing Tyler Reddick?

Richard Childress Racing could still ultimately decide to run a third car during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, despite parting ways with Tyler Reddick. When Richard Childress Racing announced that Kyle Busch would be joining the team for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and replacing Tyler Reddick behind the wheel of the #8 Chevrolet, they stated that Reddick would still be competing for the team in a third car, one for which they claimed to have secured a charter.
ESPN

Larson emerges from Wallace incident to dominate Miami

It's the business end of the NASCAR Cup Series season. Joey Logano has secured his place in the Nov. 6 championship final race in Phoenix, and seven other drivers are looking to book their tickets to join him. And while the title fight is as wide open as it's ever...
NBC Sports

Luke Lambert moving to Petty GMS along with Noah Gragson

Crew chief Luke Lambert, Noah Gragson‘s team leader at JR Motorsports, will join Gragson next season as the driver moves to the NASCAR Cup Series at Petty GMS. Gragson, racing for the Xfinity Series championship with JRM, will move to the Cup Series full time next season with the Petty team.
NBC Sports

Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway

Seven drivers will be searching for spots in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Four Sunday at Martinsville Speedway in the final race of the Round of 8. Joey Logano secured one of the four positions with a win at Las Vegas. None of the playoff contenders won last week at Homestead-Miami Speedway as Kyle Larson scored in a runaway, so three championship spots are available Sunday.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
lastwordonsports.com

NASCAR Truck Series: 5 Takeaways from Homestead-Miami

Ty Majeski brings home another win in the Round of 8 and three drivers join him to race for a championship in Phoenix. The penultimate race for the Truck Series saw a tight points battle for the two drivers around the cutoff line and Ty Majeski earning his second career win just one race after he earned his first at Bristol. One point separated Ben Rhodes and Stewart Friesen towards the final laps of the race, with Rhodes getting some help from his teammate Matt Crafton to secure the fourth and final spot for Phoenix.

Comments / 0

Community Policy