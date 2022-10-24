ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

City Council unanimously approves Eau Claire Costco

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council votes unanimously to bring the wholesale warehouse Costco to the Chippewa Valley. Costco’s proposal was one of the items on Eau Claire City Council’s Agenda Tuesday. The store is expected to be built on Eau Claire’s North Side...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Junior Achievement Hero’s Gala

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, Northwest Wisconsin, is honoring Ken Vance posthumously as the 2022 Legacy JA Hero. Vance’s family will accept the 2022 JA Legacy Hero award at the 7th annual JA Hero’s Gala set for Thursday, November 10 at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

YMCA Halloween Party

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center is holding a Halloween Party Friday, October 28 from 5 - 9 p.m. The event includes games, inflatables, face painting, a Halloween movie, DJ entertainment and more. Cost is $5 per person (cash only) Kids 2 and under are...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls Area Chamber announces new president

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Chamber Board Chair, Amy Forcier-Pabst, is announcing that Allyson Wisniewski will be the next President of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. “Wisniewski’s leadership, broad knowledge of Chippewa Falls, strategic thinking, and managerial experience make her a great candidate to take the Chamber...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 25th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A preview of the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team ahead of their upcoming exhibition against the Badgers. Plus, the UW-Superior Yellowjackets travel to McPhee Gymnasium to face the Blugolds in volleyball. In prep volleyball, McDonell prepares for a sectional matchup with Turtle Lake. Finally,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Mayo Clinic Health System hosts emergency medicine training at UWEC

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System is teaming up with University of Wisconsin -Eau Claire for an Emergency Clinician Skills Training Course. This is the first full skills event Mayo has hosted for students. The goal of the course is to learn and practice skills needed for low frequency procedures. There are 15 stations set up for students to rotate through during a two-day period.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

MICHAEL GUDMANSON

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate my husband, Mike Gudmanson, for the Sunshine Award. My mom passed away and we have been working on her house to get ready to sell it. It has been so sad and overwhelming for me and lots of hard work. Mike has been there for me through all the emotions I have felt. He worked so hard helping me. I just want him to know how much I appreciate and love him. He is my sunshine.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

In-person early voting begins in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In-person early voting began Tuesday morning in Wis. The opening of the in-person voting period marks the beginning of the final two-week push to the day of the general election, Nov. 8. In the City of Eau Claire, drive-thru early voting is happening once again....
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wall collapses at Wisconsin Dollar General construction site, traps worker

PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in western Wisconsin was airlifted from a Dollar General construction site after a concrete wall reportedly collapsed. According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on October 22 around 3:45 p.m. first responders were sent to a Dollar General construction site in Pigeon Falls. The report said there was a worker that was trapped under a concrete wall.
PIGEON FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

DEBRA RHOADS

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Deb Rhoads the Sunshine Award. I cannot go a day at my job without thinking about how much this woman helped me in school. I am now in the same role she was in at the Flambeau School District and I hope someday I will be as good as she was and inspire children like she inspired me.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Dramatic drunken driving crash in Wisconsin caught on camera

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. --  A terrifying crash that sent a car flying in Wisconsin was caught on camera.It happened Saturday in Eau Claire.In the video, you can see the car cross a grass median and slam into another car waiting at a stop light. Both cars flipped into a parking lot.Police say the driver was drunk at 9:30 a.m.Somehow, no one was seriously hurt.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

ERIN DEWITZ

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Erin Dewitz for the Sunshine Award for all that she does for my coworkers at the American Red Cross, our families, and our blood drives. Erin is a fabulous baker and sends extra treats with her husband for our birthdays, holidays and just to lift our spirits. She is always willing to lend a hand when we need her. She has been there to check on us during our life changes, including my son’s deployment, family loss, and so much more. Her kindness to others is so genuine and our Red Cross family would like her to know how much we appreciate her.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Man arrested, suspected of OWI after crash in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department released video of a car crash that ended with injuries and a man arrested. The Eau Claire Police Department says a street camera caught the crash at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Menomonie Street. Footage shows the car veering off the road, striking a car stopped at a stop light, and rolling over onto a car parked in a parking lot.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after vehicle fire in Holmen

HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a vehicle fire in Holmen Saturday. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at the fuel pumps at Kwik Trip located at 1550 Holmen Drive South at 6:57 p.m.
HOLMEN, WI
seehafernews.com

Former WOMT Broadcaster Passes Away

Broadcasting lost a notable presence over the weekend. Al Ross, whose deep and pleasant voice has been featured locally, as well as statewide on Commercial and Public Radio and TV has died. Ross passed away last Friday, following a recent battle with cancer. The native of Neenah was 73. Al...
NEENAH, WI
WEAU-TV 13

BUFFALO WILD WINGS

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Saturday, October 15th, around 6:00pm, my twenty-year-old daughter had a seizure due to postpartum eclampsia. The staff at Buffalo Wild Wings were phenomenal. One woman on staff took charge and knew how to help. Other staff held open doors for the paramedics. During a time of crisis, it was comforting to have the staff step in to help. After the paramedics left with my oldest daughter, my youngest daughter was feeling nauseous from nerves and another woman on staff gave her a drink and a bag in case she was sick. I am so grateful for the help and kindness from the Buffalo Wild Wings staff on that stressful evening. Our family will be forever grateful to the staff there.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Monday, October 24th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We hear from the Chippewa Falls volleyball team as they prepare for sectional semifinal action on Thursday against Hudson. Plus, UW-Eau Claire football looks for answers as they prepare to face UW-Stevens Point this week.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy