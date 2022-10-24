Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
City Council unanimously approves Eau Claire Costco
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City Council votes unanimously to bring the wholesale warehouse Costco to the Chippewa Valley. Costco’s proposal was one of the items on Eau Claire City Council’s Agenda Tuesday. The store is expected to be built on Eau Claire’s North Side...
nomadlawyer.org
Eau Claire: 7 Amazing Amazing Places To Visit In Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Amazing Places To Visit In Eau Claire: Eau Claire is a city in the state of Wisconsin. It is the county seat of Eau Claire County and the eighth largest city in the state. It is mostly located in Eau Claire County, but a portion of the city is also located in Chippewa County.
WEAU-TV 13
Junior Achievement Hero’s Gala
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, Northwest Wisconsin, is honoring Ken Vance posthumously as the 2022 Legacy JA Hero. Vance’s family will accept the 2022 JA Legacy Hero award at the 7th annual JA Hero’s Gala set for Thursday, November 10 at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.
WEAU-TV 13
YMCA Halloween Party
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center is holding a Halloween Party Friday, October 28 from 5 - 9 p.m. The event includes games, inflatables, face painting, a Halloween movie, DJ entertainment and more. Cost is $5 per person (cash only) Kids 2 and under are...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls Area Chamber announces new president
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Chamber Board Chair, Amy Forcier-Pabst, is announcing that Allyson Wisniewski will be the next President of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. “Wisniewski’s leadership, broad knowledge of Chippewa Falls, strategic thinking, and managerial experience make her a great candidate to take the Chamber...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, October 25th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A preview of the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team ahead of their upcoming exhibition against the Badgers. Plus, the UW-Superior Yellowjackets travel to McPhee Gymnasium to face the Blugolds in volleyball. In prep volleyball, McDonell prepares for a sectional matchup with Turtle Lake. Finally,...
WEAU-TV 13
Mayo Clinic Health System hosts emergency medicine training at UWEC
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System is teaming up with University of Wisconsin -Eau Claire for an Emergency Clinician Skills Training Course. This is the first full skills event Mayo has hosted for students. The goal of the course is to learn and practice skills needed for low frequency procedures. There are 15 stations set up for students to rotate through during a two-day period.
WEAU-TV 13
MICHAEL GUDMANSON
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate my husband, Mike Gudmanson, for the Sunshine Award. My mom passed away and we have been working on her house to get ready to sell it. It has been so sad and overwhelming for me and lots of hard work. Mike has been there for me through all the emotions I have felt. He worked so hard helping me. I just want him to know how much I appreciate and love him. He is my sunshine.
WEAU-TV 13
In-person early voting begins in Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In-person early voting began Tuesday morning in Wis. The opening of the in-person voting period marks the beginning of the final two-week push to the day of the general election, Nov. 8. In the City of Eau Claire, drive-thru early voting is happening once again....
wearegreenbay.com
Wall collapses at Wisconsin Dollar General construction site, traps worker
PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in western Wisconsin was airlifted from a Dollar General construction site after a concrete wall reportedly collapsed. According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on October 22 around 3:45 p.m. first responders were sent to a Dollar General construction site in Pigeon Falls. The report said there was a worker that was trapped under a concrete wall.
WEAU-TV 13
DEBRA RHOADS
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Please give Deb Rhoads the Sunshine Award. I cannot go a day at my job without thinking about how much this woman helped me in school. I am now in the same role she was in at the Flambeau School District and I hope someday I will be as good as she was and inspire children like she inspired me.
Dramatic drunken driving crash in Wisconsin caught on camera
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- A terrifying crash that sent a car flying in Wisconsin was caught on camera.It happened Saturday in Eau Claire.In the video, you can see the car cross a grass median and slam into another car waiting at a stop light. Both cars flipped into a parking lot.Police say the driver was drunk at 9:30 a.m.Somehow, no one was seriously hurt.
WEAU-TV 13
ERIN DEWITZ
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Erin Dewitz for the Sunshine Award for all that she does for my coworkers at the American Red Cross, our families, and our blood drives. Erin is a fabulous baker and sends extra treats with her husband for our birthdays, holidays and just to lift our spirits. She is always willing to lend a hand when we need her. She has been there to check on us during our life changes, including my son’s deployment, family loss, and so much more. Her kindness to others is so genuine and our Red Cross family would like her to know how much we appreciate her.
T.J. Maxx reveals location of its next Minnesota store
A new T.J. Maxx will open in Minnesota next month. The retailer announced the new 22,200-square-foot store at Highway 61 and Tyler Road North in Red Wing will open on Sunday, Nov. 6. “Our newest store in Red Wing will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise...
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested, suspected of OWI after crash in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department released video of a car crash that ended with injuries and a man arrested. The Eau Claire Police Department says a street camera caught the crash at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Menomonie Street. Footage shows the car veering off the road, striking a car stopped at a stop light, and rolling over onto a car parked in a parking lot.
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after vehicle fire in Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a vehicle fire in Holmen Saturday. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, Holmen Area Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at the fuel pumps at Kwik Trip located at 1550 Holmen Drive South at 6:57 p.m.
seehafernews.com
Former WOMT Broadcaster Passes Away
Broadcasting lost a notable presence over the weekend. Al Ross, whose deep and pleasant voice has been featured locally, as well as statewide on Commercial and Public Radio and TV has died. Ross passed away last Friday, following a recent battle with cancer. The native of Neenah was 73. Al...
WEAU-TV 13
BUFFALO WILD WINGS
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Saturday, October 15th, around 6:00pm, my twenty-year-old daughter had a seizure due to postpartum eclampsia. The staff at Buffalo Wild Wings were phenomenal. One woman on staff took charge and knew how to help. Other staff held open doors for the paramedics. During a time of crisis, it was comforting to have the staff step in to help. After the paramedics left with my oldest daughter, my youngest daughter was feeling nauseous from nerves and another woman on staff gave her a drink and a bag in case she was sick. I am so grateful for the help and kindness from the Buffalo Wild Wings staff on that stressful evening. Our family will be forever grateful to the staff there.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Monday, October 24th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We hear from the Chippewa Falls volleyball team as they prepare for sectional semifinal action on Thursday against Hudson. Plus, UW-Eau Claire football looks for answers as they prepare to face UW-Stevens Point this week.
One injured after gas pump fire at Holmen Kwik Trip
One person is injured after a gas pump fire at a Holmen Kwik Trip Saturday evening. Holmen Fire Captain Frank Garrow told News 8 Now that when responders arrived at the scene on 1550 Holmen Drive, the car and pump were fully engulfed.
